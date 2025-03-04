Mike White's dark comedy anthology series The White Lotus continues to enthrall viewers each season, with its all-star ensemble cast and intriguing murder-mystery storylines. The exotic and exclusive vibrancy of each White Lotus luxury hotel location attracts an exciting blend of captivating characters, from the hotel staff, to the wealthy patrons, and their often mysterious guests and clientele. With its third season underway, the hit HBO series is just picking up steam.

As campy as the fictional series can be, it is easy to see how it has ties to reality TV, down to its creator having competed in Season 14 of The Amazing Race and Season 37 of Survivor. In Season 1 of The White Lotus, the series cast Lukas Gage as White Lotus employee Dillon. Gage's wedding to Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton was featured in Season 4 of The Kardashians, however short-lived the relationship turned out to be. White has also featured several competitors from his seasons of Survivor in background roles on the HBO series. The creator recently admitted that he even encouraged the cast of Season 3 to draw inspiration from the cast of Bravo's reality series Southern Charm. With so many ties to reality TV, here are the 10 stars from the genre who would be perfect characters in The White Lotus.