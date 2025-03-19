The mark of an incredible television show is when it perpetrates in at least several days' of dominating your digital intake and social media feeds with podcasts, memes, and TikToks breaking it down, beat for beat. Last spring, Vanderpump Rules' fans that felt short-changed by Season 11 but felt indebted to continue watching were pleasantly surprised when Season 1 of the spin-off, The Valley, ended up being the best part of their Wednesday nights.

On top of that, the characters they loved (to hate) from The Valley were cropping up as guests on Watch What Happens Live and collaborated on the after show with the Vanderpump Rules cast. Bravo recap podcasts were obsessed with The Valley as well, with podcasts such as Sexy Unique Podcast and Watch What Crappens trumpeting "DAYTE NOIGHT" and "OB-VEE-US-LEIGH" in Brittany Cartwright's trademark Kentucky muffin accent ad naseum every week. It was the best of times, and I finally learned what it's like to be a fan of an HBO prestige drama that everyone was talking about, but I couldn't seem to get into.

Bravo Fans Have Enough Content to Consume

Image via Bravo

Of course, in a 24-hour media cycle where overexposure is both a starlet's ticket to success and undoing, it's starting to become too much of a good thing, and Bravo podcasts are to blame. This past week, The Valley's Michelle Sanei announced that she has launched a podcast, Pursuit of Sassiness. She's not the only Bravolebrity this past week to announce a podcast, either. Gia Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame announced that she's starting a podcast as well. On top of that, both Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield of the atrocity that is the Real Housewives of New York reboot announced (separate) podcasts. This is a lot for one week, and it's getting obnoxious almost every franchise is made up of at least 50% podcasters. Ugh.

The Valley hasn't even kicked off Season 2 yet, and already every single castmember, with the exception of Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham, and Jesse Lally have podcasts. Do you realize how insane it is when Jesse Lally is one of the only self-aware people in a group of people solely because he hasn't gotten into podcasting? Even Janet Caperna has a podcast, and quite literally no one likes her. Between the meme accounts, the TikTok accounts that sometimes try a little too hard to intellectualize Bravo, the recap podcasts that verbally incinerate these castmembers (but it comes from a place of love), Watch What Happens Live, and the aftershows, there is so much Bravo content already. It's an embarrassment of riches, and it's a great problem to have. However, mix in podcasts from the cast and it deteriorates the integrity of the show. Many of those castmembers start podcasts for reasons that go further than exposure or because they love the sound of their own voices.

Many of them also do it to get out in front of the narrative, and they either spoil the show or they dig themselves into a deeper hole. Instead of leaving it out there on camera like they're supposed to in order to give us a great season, they instead go on their podcast that they have no business having just so they can put out their own narrative, and it's exhausting. If viewers have to choose between Jax Taylor and Janet Caperna trying to gaslight people for an hour with ad reads for vitamins they have no business hawking and the likes of Lara Schoenals and Carey O'Donnell verbally incinerating them, they're *Brittany Cartwright accent* OHB-VEE-US-LEIGH going to choose the recap podcast led by people with actual talent.

Even Successful Podcasts Have Their Downsides