The Big Picture Several reality TV stars, including Nicole Martin, Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytwoski, and Giannina Gibelli, are expecting babies in 2022

Love Is Blind couples Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytwoski, and Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli, are among those expecting.

Other reality stars, such as Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise from 90 Day Fiancé, and Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett from The Challenge, are also expecting.

It’s always a special moment when you find out someone close to you is expecting a baby. So, getting news that a celebrity is pregnant can be just as exciting to hear. People just love to know which celebrity couple is adding a new addition to their family. It also seems that celebrities are equally happy to share the news with their fans. Whether on Instagram, TikTok or just shouting from the rooftops, having a baby is just too joyous to keep to oneself.

If it’s the first, second, or if you happen to be Nick Cannon, who had his twelfth child in Dec. 2022, it's still a thrill having a baby. Cannon is reported to be paying $3 million annually in child support. The host of The Masked Singer denies this amount of money, claiming he spends far more on his 12 children. The baby boom of 2024 has got off to a roaring start this year with celebrities announcing the expected times of their soon-to-be bundles of joy. The famous faces we are focusing on are in the world of reality TV, and those who posted on social media that they are expecting a baby. So, let’s reveal 10 reality stars who will be having a baby in 2024, and congratulations to each one of them.

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Genres Reality , Romance Rating TV-MA Seasons 5

1 Dr. Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez

The Real Housewives of Miami

Image From Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin, 38, and her fiancé Anthony Lopez, 45, are expecting their second child together. Nicole shared a video on Instagram on 30 December showing her baby bump in a white ski outfit. “Look again, Bumping into 2024,” and added the hashtags “2nd trimester,” “pregnancy journey,” “due in April” and “23 weeks. Dr. Nicole Martin is currently appearing in season 6 of RHOM. Martin, a Miami native, is a medical doctor and joined The Real Housewives of Miami in season 4 on Dec.2021.

2 Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytwoski and Zack Goytwoski

Love Is Blind

Image via Netflix

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski, 34, and Zack Goytowski, 32, announced on November 21, 2023, that they're having a baby! The couple, who met and got married on season 4 of the Netflix hit, are expecting their first baby together this spring. The pair first met in the pods of Love Is Blind, before breaking up on the show before getting back together in the real world. Zack later proposed to Bliss and the two got married at the altar on the show. In an interview with PEOPLE, Bliss spoke of her excitement about expecting their first child. "It's a little bit nerve-racking, but I think it's also such a beautiful thing. Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world." Season 6 of Love Is Blind will premiere on February 14 on Netflix. All past seasons are available to stream.

Related Tayshia Adams Is Unbothered by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark Rumors The New Year starts with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe facing shocking rumors.

3 Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann

All-Star Shore

The Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann, 34, and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli, 30, confirmed they will be having a baby this spring with a joint Instagram post. "First comes love, then comes baby H, we're so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!" Blake first appeared on The Bachelorette in 2018 during Becca Kufrin’s season 14 before starring in season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Giannina appeared in the first season of Love Is Blind in 2020 and was engaged to Damian Powers before the pair split. Blake and Giannina later met on season 1 of the reality series All-Star Shore, which premiered in June 2022. The pair began dating shortly after and, in September 2022 Giannina posted on Instagram "We didn't win the grand prize, but we found each other." Season one of All-Star Shore is available for streaming on Paramount+.

4 Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise

90-Day Fiancé

Image from TLC

Congrats to Emily Bieberly, 31, and Kobe Biaise, 35, who are welcoming a new baby this year! Posting on Instagram by 90 Day Fiancé couple said “Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise. We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!” #90DayFiance . Emily and Kobe first appeared in 90-Day Fiancé in season 9. The two first met when Emily was working abroad in China and Kobe was working there as a model. Their relationship soon turned serious when Emily became pregnant with their first baby. One year later, Kobe moved to the United States from his native Cameroon to marry Emily. Their relationship would be covered by TLC's 90-Day Fiancé, which aired in 2022. 90-Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed on, MAX, and Discovery+.

5 Jasmine Ellis Cooper and Silas Cooper

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard

Image from Bravo

Jasmine Ellis Cooper, 31, and Silas Cooper, 32, stars of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard are expecting their first child in February after their first year of marriage together. Speaking to PEOPLE, Jasmine explained when she told her cast mates she was pregnant. "Initially, just my family knew. And then we found out that we were having a boy, which is really exciting," Jasmine revealed. "Going into this season filming Summer House, I knew that I was going to let them know, but I really wanted to cross over that barrier from first trimester to second trimester, so as soon as I was in the clear and that second trimester hit, I let my castmates know." Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season one is available for streaming on Peacock.

6 Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett

The Challenge

Kam Williams, 28, and Leroy Garrett, 38, will be welcoming their 2nd child to the world next month. In a joint Instagram post in August 2023, The Challenge stars announced that they are expecting their second child together. The baby is due in February. “We’re beyond happy to announce #Baby#2 is officially on the way #FamilyOf4 coming February 24’,” The couple met on season 31 of The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018, and started dating a year after the series aired. Both Kam and Leroy have already appeared on reality shows Kam Williams, was on Are You The One? In 2017, Leroy Garrett starred in The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011.

7 Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

American Idol

The American Idol alums, Gabby Barrett, 23, and her husband, Cade Foehner, 27, are expecting their third baby, a daughter, the pair announced in a joint Instagram post in August 2023. Barrett and Foehner were both contestants on season 16 of American Idol. Gabby came third, while Cade finished joint 5th in the singing competition show, behind runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson and winner Maddie Poppe. After meeting on the show in 2018, Gabby and Cole got engaged in March 2019 and married in Texas seven months later. Both have gone on to have successful singer careers. The 22nd season of American Idol is set to return on Feb. 18. 8 P.M. on ABC

8 Emily Miller and Cam Holmes

Too Hot to Handle

Emily Miller, 29, and Cam Holmes, 27, are expecting a baby in June 2024. The reality TV star shared the happy news via Instagram on New Year’s Day. Emily confirmed she is due to give birth in June 2024. The news comes 18 months after Emily had a pregnancy loss due to an ectopic pregnancy in June 2022, which she described as a traumatic experience for both of them. Cam and Emily were both cast in the second season of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, which aired in June 2021. The pair soon coupled up on the dating show and, despite not winning, they left as a couple and were soon living together. All seasons of Too Hot To Handle are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

9 Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

Bachelor Nation

In August 2023, Nick Viall,43, and Natalie Joy, 24, announced they were having a baby. A month later, they revealed they were expecting a baby girl. Nick Viall, first came to viewers’ attention 10 years ago on The Bachelorette, appearing in seasons ten and eleven. In 2016, he went on to appear on The Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor. But in 2020 Viall finally found true love when he began dating Natalie Joy, a surgical technologist and model. On Aug. 8, 2023, “The Bachelor” alum revealed the happy news in a post to his TikTok, “Been waiting my whole life to be a dad! Can’t believe I’m lucky enough to be one with her,”. The Bachelor season 28 premieres on ABC on January 22, at 8 P.M. ET., with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.

10 Shaina Hurley and Christos Lardakis

Love is Blind

Shaina Hurley, 33, appeared in season two of Love is Blind in Feb. 2022. Shaina got engaged to Kyle Abrams in the pods where the pair began a relationship. Soon after, Shaina called off the engagement and left the show and created controversy by interfering in Shane and Natalie's relationship. A few months later, Shaina met Christos Lardakis, 41, and started dating. In March, they got engaged. Four months later, they were married. Shaina may not have met her perfect match on the hit Netflix dating show, but former contestant Shaina Hurley is happily married to Christos and the two are expecting their first baby together. On Sep. 5th she shared the news via Instagram. “We are proud to announce Baby Lardakis coming soon. God is so good,” Shaina wrote. Season 6 of Love Is Blind will premiere on February 14 on Netflix. All past seasons are available to stream.