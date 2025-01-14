Spoilers of Squid Game Season 2 are included in this article.

Squid Game has become an international hit series thanks to its exceptional story, filled with twists and turns. Following a series of strangers who are thrust into a game for their lives and a giant cash prize, Squid Game has been tied to its eerily similar connection to a reality television competition. It even spawned its own real-life reality competition game on Netflix, Squid Game: The Challenge.

With the game breaking into the world of reality television, it's clear that some reality television stars and icons might be a force to be reckoned with for the Front Man. While we wouldn't want to see them face the torment and torture of the fictionalized game, these reality stars have the potential to dominate until the end. Here are ten reality stars who could win Squid Game. And no, we're not going to include Squid Game: The Challenge winner Mai Whelan, because we already know she can win!

10 Cheryl Burke

'Dancing with the Stars'

Image via ABC

In order to survive Squid Game, sometimes all it takes is to be a hero with a good moral compass. Oh, and maybe some dexterity wouldn't hurt. For years, fans knew Cheryl Burke as one of Dancing with the Stars' biggest and brightest pro dancers. Her tenure on the show has proven that not only is she a champion, but she can essentially work with anyone.

Her DWTS resume has been filled with a mix of names ranging from Emmitt Smith to Rob Kardashian, boy banders to athletes; Burke's ability to adapt to the playing field has proven her worth as a competitor. Hell, she can even work with rowdy children, as proven by her taking over for Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms. Cheryl Burke has overcome adversity and would be able to hold her own in a competition like Squid Game.

9 Paige DeSorbo

'Summer House'

Image via Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

The end of 2024 has not been the best for Paige DeSorbo. DeSorbo shot to stardom when she joined the cast of Summer House for Season 3. This spitfire is a no-nonsense kind of girl. She is willing to stand up for herself when the odds are against her. But perhaps her best trait is her immense loyalty.

She is almost loyal to a fault. She stands up for what she believes is right and will forever defend a friend when others are against them. On and off the show, her friendships with the likes of Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, and Hannah Berner, her fellow Giggly Squad cohort, prove that she would go all the way until the end with her ride of die. Now that she has split from Southern Charm's Craig Conover, DeSorbo is focused and on her own. The Front Man may think he could pull a fast one on Paige DeSorbo, but this firecracker would give him a run for his money.

8 Captain Jason Chambers

'Below Deck Down Under'

Image via Bravo

Seong Gi-hun is a hero on Squid Game. His traits and attributes led him to be victorious in Season 1 and eager to disrupt the game in Season 2. He is resilient, trustworthy, a steadfast leader with the best intentions, and persistent. If those aren't traits that describe Captain Jason Chambers, then I don't know what does! As the hunky Aussie helming Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason is the face of heroism. Season 2 of Squid Game focuses on dismantling the evils within by fighting and sticking up for those in need.

By no means a one-to-one comparison, Captain Jason has proven that he, too, will stand up for those in need. After BDSY was rocked by sexual misconduct scandals during Season 2, Captain Jason stood firm in dismissing the individuals whose actions were unwarranted. Captain Jason Chambers is the hero you want to see succeed. And chances are, he will. He will persevere even when the worst is thrown his way.

7 Laurel Stucky

'The Challenge'

Image via MTV

True grit and determination is what it takes to make it far in Squid Game. As one of the franchise's biggest physical beasts, Laurel Stucky has proven that she has what it takes to defeat any obstacle standing in her way. Well, maybe not love, but every other. The Challenge superstar has one of the best track records in the game's history, Stucky has fought tooth and nail to be the very best and dominates the physical and social aspects of the game.

While some might perceive her actions as villainous, it's gotten her to the top more often than not. In a game that is a mix of team and solo challenges, Stucky excels in the latter, but she has been known to win alongside strong teammates. Just don't become her enemy. She will do what it takes to bring you down. Just ask Cara Maria Sorbello.