How much are you willing to sacrifice to defend what is right? Buckle up, because the highly anticipated film Reality is about to take you on a thrilling ride that you won't soon forget. Directed by Tina Satter and co-written by Satter and James Paul Dallas, the movie is based on the true story of American intelligence whistleblower Reality Winner, who leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections.

With a star-studded cast including Sydney Sweeney, Marchánt Davis, and Josh Hamilton, Reality promises to be a tale of courage, betrayal, and the high stakes of speaking truth to power. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Reality.

When Can You Watch Reality?

Mark your calendars, Reality has a scheduled release date of May 29, 2023. Prior to its official release, the movie made its world premiere at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Reality?

Reality will air on HBO on Monday, May 29, at 10 pm ET/PT. The film will also be available to stream exclusively on the newly rebranded Max streaming service.

Is There a Trailer for Reality?

The recently released teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Reality has generated a lot of buzz among moviegoers and critics alike. The one-minute clip provides a sneak peek into the gripping and intense interrogation of Reality Winner (Sweeney). The movie follows the story of Reality Winner, a former enlisted US Air Force member and NSA translator who leaked an intelligence report to the news website, The Intercept, detailing Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. The teaser trailer gives audiences a glimpse into the events that transpired on the day of Reality's arrest when FBI agents, R. Wallace Taylor (Davis) and Justin C. Garrick (Hamilton), confronted her at her home.

As the agents scour her house for evidence, Reality is subjected to an hour-long interrogation where her limits are tested, and her beliefs are challenged. With the two agents relentless in their questioning, the pressure on Reality continues to mount. Torn between doing what's right and following the law, the teaser trailer highlights the internal conflict that Reality faces as she grapples with the consequences of her actions.

Who’s in the Cast of Reality?

Sydney Sweeney stars as Reality Winner, a former enlisted US Air Force member and NSA translator who leaked an intelligence report to the news website, The Intercept, detailing Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Sweeney is known for her roles in popular television series such as Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Sharp Objects. Her performances have been praised for their depth and nuance, and she has quickly become one of the most sought-after young actresses in Hollywood.

In order to prepare for her portrayal of Reality Winner, Sweeney engaged in extensive research, including watching interviews with Winner and conversing with her over Zoom and text. This enabled Sweeney to understand Winner's unique speaking style and mannerisms. Sweeney also underwent physical training to increase her muscle mass, using workouts that Winner herself had shared on social media, due to Winner's background as a fitness instructor.

Collider's Marco Vito Oddo praised Sweeney's performance in his review stating

On that note, Sweeney gives the best performance of her career, turning every small trembling and hesitation in the voice of Winner’s original audio into a source of inspiration to bring a layered character to life. Sweeney's take on Winner reflects the emotional whirlwind the young woman went through after FBI agents showed up in her footsteps. Thanks to her, Reality is a mesmerizing experience that doesn’t hold any punches and will shake any viewer to their core.

Sweeney is joined by Marchánt Davis and Josh Hamilton, playing R. Wallace Taylor and Justin C. Garrick respectively. They are part of the FBI team who interrogate Reality and put intense pressure to get a confession out of her. Davis is best known for his lead role in the 2019 comedy film The Day Shall Come. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s film credits include The House of Yes and Frances Ha. For his performance in Eighth Grade, Hamilton received a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male.

What Is Reality About?

Based on true events, Reality follows the life of Reality Winner, who leaked classified information about Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign while employed by a US government agency. Her whistleblowing eventually led to her arrest and a sentence of five years and three months in prison - the longest ever imposed on someone for unauthorized government document leaks to the media.

The film depicts the events of June 3, 2017, when Winner was interrogated by FBI agents in an unused room of her home in Augusta, Georgia. The intense pressure and stress that Winner experienced during the interrogation, as well as the events that led to her decision to leak the report, are all portrayed in the film. Reality strives to be a powerful depiction of the sacrifices and risks whistleblowers take to uncover the truth and shed light on important issues such as government transparency and accountability.

The film raises important questions about the role of the media in uncovering information that the government may want to keep hidden. Compelling and thought-provoking, Reality shines a light on a critical moment in recent history. It reminds us of the bravery of those who speak out against injustice and corruption and the consequences they may face for doing so.

The official synopsis for the film via HBO reads:

On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information. Based on true events, the film’s dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation.

Reality isn't the only film on this topic that is set to come out this year, Emilia Jones (CODA), is also set to play Reality Winner in a film entitled Winner directed by Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant).

Who Is Making Reality?

Reality is directed by Tina Satter, who co-wrote the screenplay with James Paul Dallas. The movie is a captivating adaptation of the FBI interrogation transcript of Reality Winner, an intelligence whistleblower whose actions rocked the nation. Satter previously turned the transcript into a critically acclaimed play called "Is This A Room," which made its debut at The Kitchen in 2019 and led to an extended run at the Vineyard Theatre in Off-Broadway. Its success paved the way for a Broadway premiere at the Lyceum Theatre on October 10, 2021, until its closing on November 27, 2021.

Despite Winner's absence during the Off-Broadway run of the play, she had the opportunity to converse with the creative team following her release from prison and made a virtual appearance during the opening night performance's curtain call. In June 2022, it was announced that the play would be transformed into a film, featuring Sydney Sweeney, Marchánt Davis, and Josh Hamilton as cast members, with Satter directing in her first film debut.

When Did Reality Film?

Filming for Reality started in May 2022 and lasted for 16 days. The exterior shots were filmed at the beginning of production, and the remaining 9-10 days were spent filming the scenes inside the room set.