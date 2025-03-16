Several reality television programs often promise fame and fortune, but behind the scenes, many contestants face intense pressure, mental health struggles, and overwhelming public scrutiny. In recent years, there’s been a growing number of personalities that have opened up about the emotional and psychological toll of appearing in reality television competitions, game shows, and romance programs. While some networks have made help available for those struggling both during and after appearing on a television show, there are far too many contestants whose mental health isn't taken seriously, and is often ignored.

Unfortunately, many issues have escalated in recent memory, with some former stars attempting suicide, engaging in self-harm or feeling helpless after being in a high-pressure environment. Social media has also made an impact in this space as well, with contestants often receiving death threats, bullying and online abuse both during and after their time in the reality television world. This article will explore why more contestants are speaking up about the darker side of their reality television journeys, from the mental struggles they've faced, to feeling exploited by producers and the constant fear of being misrepresented.

There's a Pressure of Appearing on Reality Television