When we discuss reality television, we often celebrate the heroes and villains that made the show explode into the lexicon of the genre. We have a reason to love or hate them. They go down in history for all the right reasons. But sometimes, casting these shows means there are swings and misses. Not because they're bad, they're just wasted.

Sometimes, we see characters filled with immense potential that don't receive the screen time and storylines they deserve. Other times, they are just miscast and out of their element. Then, there are those who are just lost in the edit. We are going to discuss ten individuals who meet one of those criteria. Don't think we're using "wasted" as solely negative. Being a "waste" may not have been entirely in their hands. Nevertheless, here are ten of reality television's wasted characters.

10 David Alexander

'Big Brother'

Image via CBS

Not every Houseguest is meant to play Big Brother. For whatever reason, when David Alexander first entered the BB house, he was simply a waste. From the jump, he was a causality of an early twist that allowed him to physically remain in the house, but out of the game. Then, when the opportunity arose that he could reenter the game, he botched his chance. Somehow, someway, after his short appearance on Big Brother 21, he managed to receive an invitation to participate on Big Brother 22, the All Star season.

With some actual legends in the house, David once again botched his second chance. He played like a rookie, and it was quite embarrassing. So, when it comes to wasted opportunity, many Big Brother fans believed he stole a spot from a deserving alum. Sadly, David Alexander is remembered for all the wrong reasons.