Of all of Dr. Seuss' notorious and beloved characters, there's one that children and adults alike adore. His name is The Grinch. Every Christmas, the titular character of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! steals hearts as his heart grows three sizes. The furry, green character is known for being misanthropic, ill-mannered, and temperamental. Now, in his story, there's a happy story. But when we refer to someone as a Grinch, nine times out of ten, it's because they're putting a damper on a situation.

In the world of reality television, there are a plethora of personalities who like to ruin the festivities. While these ten may not be trying to ruin the Who's Christmas festivities, they have been known to ruin the joy in the shows they star in. To celebrate the Grinch's least favorite holiday, here are ten Grinch-like reality stars.

As one of the original stars of The Hills, Spencer Pratt quickly earned a reputation as the series' antagonist. Alongside Heidi Montag, they were known for the endless feuds that filled the series. Pratt was known for being insanely vain and having the ability to go from zero to one hundred in the anger department, just like The Grinch.

He was known for making many people cry, including his sister, Stephanie Pratt. Spencer Pratt owned his villain title, ensuring that his character stole the show. Like the Grinch, it took a lot of time and patience before Spencer Pratt found his zen side.

Perhaps the greatest villain in Survivor history, Russell Hantz is notorious for his brash personality and the chaos that ensued in camp. In every iteration of the game he played, he was ruthless. He was determined to rain on others' Christmases to further his purpose.

Now, when it comes to The Grinch, the citizens of Whoville grew to love him. That was very much NOT the case for Russell Hantz. While many consider his gameplay top tier, his inability to win over his fellow castaways prevented him from winning the game. With the fate of his game in the jury's hands, he lost the game twice when he was in Final Tribal Council simply because of his lack of social prowess.

As part of one of the most historic seasons in the history of The Real World, David "Puck" Rainey was the notorious bad boy of San Francisco. As the second roommate to be evicted from The Real World house, Puck was the ultimate antagonist. His ruthless torment of Pedro Zamora solidified his place in the pantheon of reality television villains. In the house, Puck clashed with his castmates over his hygiene, especially when he was accused of using his finger to scoop peanut butter from a jar after using that same finger to pick his nose.

Like The Grinch, Puck ended up living in his own world when he was asked to leave by his roommates, when they preferred to keep Pedro around when he threatened to leave. Puck went on to appear on The Real World/Road Rules Challenge, where he showed his heart by getting married in Jamaica. But, once again, his time was cut short when he spit in the face of David Edwards, the first person ever to be evicted from The Real World.

Perhaps the villain on this list who would look most like The Grinch in the green suit, "Evel" Dick Donato, is a notorious character in the history of Big Brother. Despite being a loathed personality by many of his fellow housemates, Evel Dick managed to swoop in and earn the victory on Big Brother 8. That season, the big twist was that certain players competed alongside or against their rivals.

For Evel Dick, it was his estranged daughter, Daniele Briones. Though it may not be a perfect one-to-one comparison, you could say that Daniele was the Cindy Lou Who to Evel Dick's Grinch. Despite their history of animosity, Evel Dick ensured that he brought his daughter to the end of the game so they would be the winner and runner-up of the season. The pair did enter the game again together for Big Brother 13, but Evel Dick withdrew from the game due to a medical emergency. His actions in the game have led fans to label him as one of the biggest villains the show has ever known.

In his story, The Grinch is an outcast. He's not like the others. He's different. In the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the outsider of the group was Danielle Staub. Until Teresa Giudice's true colors were eventually exposed, Danielle Staub was that story's villain. Throughout her tenure on the series, Staub was notorious for putting a damper on any situation, usually through her antagonistic ways. She constantly had altercations with the ladies and sometimes the offspring.

She also knew how to shut down any gathering, like a true Grinch would. Remember when she yanked Margaret Josephs' hair? Can you imagine The Grinch doing the same to Cindy Lou Who? I could! Danielle Staub may not have stolen Christmas, but she certainly stole scenes!

Omarosa Manigault Newman would likely call herself a realist, but when it comes to reality television, she's a surefire villain. The one-name phenom made her big debut on the inaugural season of The Apprentice. From that moment on, she became synonymous with villainy in the world of reality TV. As the woman America loved to hate, Omarosa was tough as nails.

She saw herself as an ambitious businesswoman, but viewers felt otherwise. So, she took the moniker and ran with it. She continued to own her newfound persona and continued a career in reality television. In each appearance, she maintained her vivacious persona, even earning herself a spot on the inaugural season of House of Villains. Her ability to keep her cool while irritating others is a skill not many have. Like a good Grinch, Omarosa will darken any lightness that doesn't match her vibe.