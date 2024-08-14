Sometimes, reality television is used as an escape for viewers. It's a guilty pleasure. It's something fun to watch because the entertainment factor is at max. Whether it's reality competition or documentary style, reality television has featured some fantastic moments that have gone down in pop culture history. But sometimes reality television takes a turn and get dark. An event or moment occurs and the mode instantly shifts.

Throughout the history of reality television, the genre has featured some very dark episodes. Whether it's death or perceived death, domestic violence, or series that truly just test the limits, these are some of the darkest episodes in the history of reality television.

10 David Is Dead!

'Celebrity Big Brother UK 17'

In 2016, the world lost one of the greatest musicians to ever grace the planet, David Bowie. It was a heartbreaking loss for many fans. It affected his family. As well as the Celebrity Big Brother UK 17 house. All it took was an awful game of telephone to capture one of the most iconic, yet darkest moments of reality television. One of the Houseguests in the house was Angie Bowie, David Bowie's ex-wife. Because the Houseguests are cut off from the world, no one knew about David Bowie, except Angie Bowie. Angie was told by production, and she started to share the news with some of her fellow Houseguests.

But by simply saying, "David is dead" to Tiffany "New York" Pollard, she assumed she meant their fellow Houseguest David Gest. Tiffany had a hysterical reaction and started mass chaos in the house. Angie didn't want the house to know, but New York being New York hysterically spilled it. The house scurried to find David Gest as New York felt Angie was messing with her. As much as Angie tried to quiet New York down and not alert the others, she truly believed it was the wrong David. It has become one of the most viral moments in the history of global reality television.

9 Asia O'Hara's Dead Butterflies

'RuPaul's Drag Race 10'

Ever since Sasha Velour won Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race through the brilliance of a wig reveal, every queen thereafter felt that the recipe to success of winning the crown was to implement a sensational reveal. For some queens, it was through a costume. Others tried a gimmick. During the semi-final lipsync for Season 10, finalist Asia O'Hara thought it would be a beautiful moment to have a shocking reveal through her costume. In her lip sync against Kameron Michaels to Janet Jackson's "Nasty," Asia had planned to remove parts of her costume that would then allow butterflies to fly out.

Unfortunately, due to the combination of long hours of television filming and being locked inside her reveal elements, when Asia tried to release the butterflies, many of them were dead. The reactions of her fellow queens in the crowd in utter disbelief is exactly how the viewers at home felt. It was a horrific scene that has forever caused butterflies to be a cursed image on RuPaul's Drag Race. Sadly for Asia, she did not move onto the final lip sync and has since not returned for an All Star season.

8 Was It All Scripted?

'The Hills'

Picture it. It's 2006. MTV had a hit television series called Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County on their hands, so they felt it was time to launch a spin-off series. It was called The Hills. The series focused on the personal and professional lives of several young Los Angeles residents. The series brought names like Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and Audrina Patridge, among others, into the pop culture lexicon. Running for six seasons, viewers became eerily attached to these individuals. It was considered one of the most influential docufollow reality series, but like all good things, they must come to an end; and the ending of The Hills became one of the most controversial finales in the history of television.

After saying goodbye, Brody Jenner sees off Kristin Cavallari as she leaves in a limousine. As Kristin looks out the window, a montage of flashbacks of the series are shown. And then, just like that, the camera is on Brody as the Hollywood Hills backdrop is pulled away, as the camera reveals that the scene was filmed on a backlot. The vehicle has not driven off, and Kristin steps out and goes to hug Jenner. Fans were baffled. Was this reality show really just a scripted series? Has this all been a ploy? Some called it shocking. Others felt it was glorious to poke fun at the years of scripted accusations.

7 Jon and Kate Divorce

'Jon & Kate Plus 8'

Jon and Kate Gosselin became household names after they appeared in the series, Surviving Sextuplets and Twins. They were then given their own titular show, Jon & Kate Plus 8. The series focused on the Gosselin family as they juggled their eight children. The show was one of the highest-rated programs on TLC. They became America's family in a sense. So, when there was trouble inside the Gosselin marriage, it rattled pop culture. Even though viewers loved to see this family, the couple were known to bicker as they debated about how to raise their eight children.

But off camera, Jon was allegedly having an affair with a third-grade teacher. So Kate filed for divorce. America's family was about to be broken. In the sixth episode of the fifth season, Jon and Kate announced their separation. Key word, separation. Through the media, they filed for divorce, but that word was never once uttered. They didn't even share the screen together, sharing their decision in separately filmed scenes. While divorce is a normal part of life, seeing this happen to this family rattled the framework of the American family on reality television. It was a very uncomfortable viewing, but people sure did tune in!

6 The Season 6 Reunion

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has always been known for dramatics, but something really went off the rails during the Season 6 reunion. At this point in the series, RHOA had likely the best group of women the series had at once. It was NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams, all stars in their own right. But they all wanted to be the biggest and brightest star, so after an entire season of tumultuous events, it all came to a head when Andy Cohen brought them all together. Between a scepter and a megaphone, Kenya was not playing.

Her ongoing feud with Porsha reached a boiling point that led to a violent skirmish. A brawl broke out and one of the most chaotic moments in franchise history occurred. Porsha was lifted out of the filming and was sent home. These stunning women, wearing glamorous gowns, got messy. Porsha was then charged with battery for the incident. It was dark, but quite iconic.

5 Pretty Woman

'Toddlers & Tiaras'

TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras had almost a cult following as one of the most fascinating reality shows of the early 2000s. The series generated many negative reactions from viewers who weren't in tune to the culture of child pageantry. Some felt Toddlers & Tiaras was pretty inappropriate. And it got even worse when one mother felt it was appropriate to have her child dressed up in a costume reflecting the film Pretty Woman.

Wendy Dickey decided to dress up her three-year-old daughter, Paisley, in a costume similar to Julie Roberts' character. The character, who was a prostitute, was decked out in a fitted, skin-baring white blouse, a tight blue mini-skit, and thigh-high, shiny black boots. Oh, and we can't forget about the wig. Wendy felt it was an act that was meant to be funny, but it caused a fury in the world of pageantry. All you could do was laugh uncomfortably. It showcased a dark side of this world and continued to hammer down the poor reputation the show had received.

4 Fairplay's Dead Grandma

'Survivor: Pearl Islands'

Some people will do literally anything to win a million dollars. Survivor has been one of the biggest reality competition shows in the history of the genre. One of the bucket list moments for many players who have ever hit the beaches on Survivor was to make it to the family visit. The family visit is when a loved one is flown out to location and surprises the remaining castaways. It was always a tear-jerker of a moment. But when it came to Survivor: Pearl Islands, John Dalton, better known as Johnny Fairplay, was given a huge surprise when his buddy Dan arrived.

So what was the big deal that Dan was there? Well, viewers soon learned from a tearful Johnny Fairplay that his buddy would only be there if his grandma couldn't. Dan was there to tell him that grandma was dead. The other castaways were so distraught for him. They even let him win the challenge so he could learn more information. But his fellow castaways would become irate when watching the show back to learn that Fairplay's grandma was not dead. Oh no, she was just fine probably sitting at home watching Jerry Springer. This was a moment that solidified Fairplay as a villain in the world of reality television. It showed just how far someone would be willing to go in hopes of making it to the end.

3 'Kid Nation' Premieres

'Kid Nation'

Reality television in the early 2000s was weird. The networks tried to throw everything against the wall, hoping they could capitalize on the trend and create the next best show. In 2007, CBS brought to life a show called Kid Nation. Using the idea of cultivating a functional society in an old west town, Kid Nation brought together 40 children and adolescents to Bonanza City, New Mexico for one of the biggest trainwrecks in television history.

As engaging and intriguing as a Lord of the Flies-style show could be, it wasn't until it hit home for viewers that this was not a scripted series. This was reality television. These kids were actually going through the motions to actually build a place to live on top of the reality that there were violations of child labor laws. While there were elements and moments that made viewers see the reflection of society through the eyes of babes. The entire series felt dark, but that first episode truly laid the foundation for what this show was going to be. When little Jimmy, the youngest contestant, was homesick and decided to leave, he might have ended up being the smartest of the cast. The show was exploitive and would never ever fly today.

2 Amber Is Arrested

'Teen Mom'

First appearing on 16 and Pregnant, Amber Portwood was documented on MTV through the initial show and its spin-off, Teen Mom. She became pregnant by then-boyfriend Gary Shirley in 2008. She gave birth to their daughter Leah later that year. During the filming of Teen Mom, Amber was seen becoming physical with Gary in multiple incidents. Between kicking, punching, and choking, Gary attracted a lot of physical assault from Amber.

The MTV film crew did not interview or file any police reports, causing many viewers to press for action. Well, the incidents on the show ultimately led to an extensive investigation where Amber Portwood was charged with three counts of domestic violence. She ended up pleading guilty to two felony counts of domestic battery. What Amber's actions on Teen Mom displayed was just how far reality television will go before intervening. Physical violence has been captured on reality television before, and this was a tipping point for allowing it to get this far.

1 Every Episode of 'The Swan'

'The Swan'

How Fox was able to squeeze out two seasons of The Swan is simply outrageous. But hey, it was a very different time. Here's the premise. Each episode followed two self-proclaimed "ugly ducklings" who would endure an extreme makeover that included personal training, therapy, dentistry, and cosmetic surgery. At the end of each episode, the woman who was deemed more attractive at the end of the three-month transformation would win and earn a spot in the season finale's beauty pageant.

At the Swan Pageant, the finalists would be judged by a panel in categories including evening gown, swimsuit, question and answer, and lingerie. Yes, this was a setup as a legitimate pageant. While the series was a cultural phenomenon at a specific period of time, it called into question the impact of body image and how media sees beauty. It has been seen as one of the worst reality shows in the history of the genre. And rightly so. This was a dark period of time for reality television.

