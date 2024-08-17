Reality television as it is today truly took off in the new millennium. There had been shows in the 90s and before that jumpstarted the genre, but once America found success with shows including Survivor and American Idol, every network tried their hand at capturing lightning in a bottle. Whether it was monumental moments in competition or raw and emotional reveals on docufollow programs, television has been forever changed by reality TV.

To make a reality TV moment, it has to be something that not only stands the test of time, but it becomes a reference. It has become a meme. It goes viral. Shocking moments are not always jaw-dropping dramatic, they could be unintentionally funny. There are defining moments that changed the landscape and moments that shook viewers. These are some of those moments.

10 Aviva Drescher And Her Artificial Leg

'The Real Housewives of New York City'

The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe has had some of reality television's most iconic fights. Deciding which were the most memorable is quite hard, but the sixth season of The Real Housewives of New York City made waves. It was the final episode of the season. One of the new breakout characters of the show was Aviva Drescher. She had an interesting backstory where she revealed that she lost the lower part of her leg to an accident with a wheat thresher as a child. Moving into the sixth season, Aviva had beef with many of the women, including Carole Radziwill and Kristen Taekman. She didn't go on the trip to Montana as she had a new health diagnosis that prevented her from going. At least that's what her doctor told her. But leave it to a party for the blow-up to occur. At the "Team Sonja" party, Aviva was feeling slighted by not receiving a grand welcome after being the last to arrive. And leave it to The Real Housewives to compile the cast around a table to speak their truths about how they were over Aviva.

With Kristin and Heather Thomson airing their grievances about Aviva's alleged asthma diagnosis, Aviva took it to another level as she produced x-rays of her lungs and passed around her doctor's business cards. Well, after coming for the ladies again, the women regrouped away from the table as they believe Aviva to be crazy. Well, Aviva summons the women back. And here comes round two. With more back and forth, Heather suddenly gets a lap full of real and/or fake medical props, causing her to call Aviva a liar. Aviva didn't take too kindly to this as she heatedly stated, "The only thing that is artificial or fake about me...is this." And off comes her prosthetic leg. She slammed her leg on the table and all you could do is fall into a uncomfortable laughing fit because, yes, that just happened. It was bonkers. It was a game-changer. Props for a Real Housewives fight is always fun, but an artificial leg? That's next level. Don't worry, Aviva tossed her leg across the table to really make a statement. All Aviva had to do was go to Montana for the girl's trip. But viewers are thankful she didn't! It truly was Aviva Dreschler's last leg.

9 God Warrior

'Trading Spouses'

The early 2000s really tested the bounds of reality television. Shows that would never fly today were some of the buzziest programs on screen. In 2004, ABC and Fox were in a battle for spousal dominance. ABC struck gold with their show Wife Swap, just as Fox "stole" their concept with Trading Spouses: Meet Your New Mommy. ABC's show was a bit milder, while the Fox version was known to test the extremes of mom trading. Essentially, the show would watch two diametrically opposed individuals change families as the new moms had authority over how their temporary family spent the $50,000 they each were awarded. One of the most infamous individuals to endure this experience was Marguerite Perrin, a woman who would later officially be deemed the "God Warrior."

"They're tampering with the dark side. This is tainted! I am a God warrior, and I don't want anyone tainted doing anything with my family!"

Marguerite Perrin was a devout Christian from rural Louisiana. Her time with the Northeast family led to Marguerite exclaiming the now-infamous meltdown, "They're tampering with the dark side. This is tainted! I am a God warrior, and I don't want anyone tainted doing anything with my family!" The epic rant, which included, "She is not a Christian!" after believing her replacement tainted her home, is still used on TikTok and memes. This moment broke open how twisted series of this nature could get, yet displayed just exactly why viewers turned in. That's entertainment! After becoming one of the most legendary temporary reality stars, the God Warrior has changed her ways and opened up her mind, becoming a hero of sorts, having popped up at an unlikely place: New York City Pride.

8 Ongina Reveals She's HIV+

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

The LGBTQ+ community has been a part of reality television for a very long time. Their stories have been told and shared in a time when it was still taboo. For many television viewers, the first time they ever "met" a gay person on TV was on reality shows, notably The Real World. Norman Korpi was the first gay man on The Real World: New York. Pedro Zamora shared his battle with AIDS on The Real World: San Francisco. Danny Roberts was in a relationship with a military man during "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" on The Real World: New Orleans. But these individuals sadly exposed tokenism on reality television. It wasn't truly until RuPaul's Drag Race came into the picture that the LGBTQ+ had a platform to showcase themselves and their stories on reality television.

The first season of RuPaul's Drag Race aired on Logo in 2009. If you could see it through the infamous blurry Season 1 filter, you would have met nine drag queens competing to be America's Next Drag Superstar. Hosted by RuPaul, the world's most notorious drag queen, the show became a cultural phenomenon. Beyond the drama that it brought for reality television viewers, it was a place where the contestants had the freedom to open up. Such was the case for contestant Ongina. She was charming and endearing. But following the MAC Viva Glam Challenge, she broke down on the runway as she revealed she was living with HIV. It was an inspiring moment because it not only made Ongina an inspiration for those who followed her, she broke down the barrier on this queer-based show that it is important to discuss the struggles queer individuals face. RuPaul's Drag Race has been known for these moments over the course of its sixteen regular seasons and nine All Stars spin-offs.

7 The Tea of Reality Von Tease

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had quickly become one of the biggest franchises in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest names from the show was Jen Shah. After she was arrested and ultimately sent to prison, the show still maintained a strong hold on the genre, but even without her face on the show, her presence was felt. Jen, and the other women on the show, had been harassed by a troll social media account known as Reality Von Tease. It was the source of some brutal leaks that led to a lot of drama on the program. While the show was moving forward without Jen Shah, a new girl on the block arrived: Monica Garcia.

Monica was someone who seemed like the viewers' way into the world. She wasn't well-off compared to the other women. She seemed like an average person who got a chance to be a part of the world of luxury. Yet, the more she appeared, the more came to light about whom this person was. During the infamous Bermuda trip, the truth behind Reality Von Tease came to light as Heather Gay exposed her at the final dinner. "Receipts. Proof. Timeline. Screenshots." The proof was out there and Monica was exposed as someone who came onto the show to get close to the women, perhaps for clout. The person who had been terrorizing this group of friends, tearing them apart, was right there in front of them. And to make matters even more complicated, Monica, a former employee of Jen Shah, wasn't working alone. But when you put yourself on screen, you're going to take the brunt of it! The moment was shocking and truly defined the season and the series.

6 Kim Kardashian Loses Her Earring

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

The Kardashians completely catapulted to reality television royalty on their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The E! docufollow series followed the socialites through their everyday activities. Every day for these women is much different than what that term means for the average viewer. Regardless, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was one of the biggest reality television series and when there was an over-the-top-moment, it made headlines. Such was the case when Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earrings.

In a 2011 episode of the series, it truly was trouble in paradise for the reality star. During a vacation in Bora-Bora, the family was enjoying the pristine blue waters as the sun shined brightly. For many, it was a dream vacation, but for Kim, it quickly turned into a nightmare. Kim's NBA superstar boyfriend Kris Humphries just wanted to have fun in Bora-Bora, and his idea of fun was tossing his girlfriend into the ocean. When Kim hit the water, she instantly noticed that something was wrong. Her $75K diamond earrings were gone. For Kim, it felt like the end of the world. But for Kourtney Kardashian, she was there to shake her sister back into reality with the now infamous line, "Kim, there are people that are dying." That line has become one of the most viral quotes. While it serves as a comedic opportunity to poke fun at Kim, it just heightened how out of touch the show was with reality. It was a teaching moment for viewers, as they are fully aware that you should never go in the ocean with your diamond earrings on!

5 Scandoval

'Vanderpump Rules'

Lisa Vanderpump is the Queen of Beverly Hills. As one of the most beloved characters from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the businesswoman and restaurant entrepreneur was gifted the opportunity to have a spin-off on Bravo focusing on her West Hollywood eateries. Vanderpump Rules became one of the most successful spin-off shows on the network. Following the individuals who worked at Sur, Pump, and later TomTom, Vanderpump Rules had evolved into the gold standard for reality television drama. No scandal has ever rocked reality television quite like #Scandoval.

When it becomes the topic of mainstream news, you know it's major. How do you sum Scandoval up in Layman's terms? Well, in basic terms, long-time castmember Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime love and costar Ariana Madix with another costar, Raquel Leviss, the ex-fiance of fellow Pump star, James Kennedy. Well, this is a dysfunctional friend group! When news broke of the scandal, it not only seeped into the media, but it played a massive part in the plot of the show. The scandal has been a feature on the show, and in turn, breaking the integrity of the show. Everything has become about the affair. The narrative has been pushed so hard that it's the sole focus of the show now.

4 Teresa Giudice's Table Flip

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

The first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey showcased the lives of various women of the Garden State. As the fourth installment in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, the series captured all the drama that unfolded. Back in that first season, the series really followed the Manzo family and their hardships. And yes, Teresa Giudice was more of a supporting player in their drama. But all it took was a little flip-out before Teresa Giudice managed to make reality television history.

Becoming a blueprint of how to make excellent television moments in reality television, the final episode of Season 1 will forever be remembered by an over-the-top reaction. To set the scene, Danielle Staub was the center of the dramatics, as the women had been gossiping about her past for the majority of the season. At the final dinner, Danielle was eager to approach the gossip by placing the damaging book on the center of the table to address the accusations. But something triggered Teresa. She was not entertained by Danielle's approach and, in the seemingly sweet first season, Teresa, flipped out. She literally placed her hands under the fully loaded table and flipped it as she screamed "Prostitution whore!" If there was any question about whether the show would be picked up for a second season, this moment secured things. The explosive reaction has been one of the most referenced reality television moments that has followed Teresa throughout her run on the series.

3 Sue Hawk's Snakes and Rats Speech

'Survivor'

No matter how you cut it, Survivor is one of the most influential television shows in history. Beyond the genre itself, Survivor's landmark series set the tone for how television was consumed. The first season of the American series sent sixteen castaways to Borneo where they formed a society where they would vote one another off in hopes of being the sole Survivor. The future of Survivor truly depended on the outcome of the first season. If the events didn't end the way they did, the program's longevity may not have been what it is today.

The finale of Survivor: Borneo watched as the final two, Richard Hatch, a gay corporate trainer and consultant from Rhode Island, and Kelly Wiglesworth, a 22-year-old survival guide, tried to earn the votes of the jury. On paper, it would seem that the survival guide would be the most deserving winner. But that outcome wouldn't be interesting. So, to ensure that didn't happen, one very bitter jury member, Sue Hawk, lambasted the finalists in the most infamous jury speech in the history of the show. The epic monologue compared the finalists to the specimens of the island: snakes and rats. She essentially labeled Richard as a snake and Kelly as a rat by capping off her speech with, "I plead to the jury tonight to think a little bit about the island that we have been on. This island is pretty full of only two things: snakes and rats. And in the end of Mother Nature, we have Richard the snake, who knowingly went after prey, and Kelly, who turned into the rat that ran around like the rats do on this island, trying to run from the snake. I feel we owe it to the island’s spirits that we have learned to come to know to let it be in the end the way that Mother Nature intended it to be. For the snake to eat the rat." Regardless of whether the other jury member's minds were made up, Sue's speech had an impact as Richard Hatch was the winner of the million-dollar prize. The genre was forever changed by Sue Hawk's ambitious and raw speech.

2 "We were all rooting for you!"

'America's Next Top Model'

America's Next Top Model was the reality show that helped find the next generation of aspiring models. Hosted by one of the most beloved supermodels on the planet, Tyra Banks, each cycle followed the contestants as they were judged on weekly challenges as they participated in photo shoots. Each episode would feature Tyra holding pictures of the contestants in her hand and whoever's photo was not in her possession would be eliminated from the competition. It was a grueling competition, but during the infamous Cycle 4 meltdown, it became clear that you never wanted to tick off the host!

It was Cycle 4, episode 7. Tyra Banks was about to embark on a double elimination of Rebecca Epley and Tiffany Richardson. The two aspiring models had two different journeys on the show. Tiffany had already checked out of the competition, so she felt it was a good idea to speak up and air her grievances. Whether acting or not, Tyra Banks never seemed fond of having to eliminate anyone. But at that moment, something really set her off. "Be quiet, Tiffany. Be quiet! What is wrong with you? STOP IT," Tyra shouted. "I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this it's because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you!" It was an emotional and visceral moment for Tyra, but became one of the defining moments of the series. You want to be on top? This is how you do it? People still quote Tyra's infamous rant in every situation.

1 Snooki Gets Punched

'Jersey Shore'

Sometimes, as a viewer, you might forget how a reality show is made. There are cameras around. There are microphones. There's an entire film crew. So, when shows pop up at establishments to film their entertainment, there are real people who are present, going about their lives. Jersey Shore was a genre-breaking MTV hit. Considered by many to be peak trash television, the series followed the lives of young Italian Americans living their best lives down at the Jersey Shore. But there was one incident in the first season that truly shook things up.

Nicole Polizzi, better known as Snooki, and her castmates were partying it up at the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Julio was buying shots for Snooki and her roommates and a random guy had the nerve to take some of the shots and distribute them to his friends. In true Snooki fashion, she was not going to take it and confronted the man, later identified as Brad Ferro, about it. Well, the verbal altercation turned into a physical attack as Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared, "This kid just hit her." The man was arrested due to assault and disorderly conduct. What the moment showcased that there is no safety when the cameras are rolling. The blurred line of reality television and reality is, well, real. Yes, there are times nowadays when shows will rent out entire establishments in hopes of controlling the environment for the camera, but when that's not possible, the true threat of the fourth wall can come into play.

