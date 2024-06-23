We love reality television for its portrayal of real people just like us. Oh, and the fights! Throughout the history of reality television, viewers keep coming back for the drama, the hookups, and the explosive fights that ensue. Sometimes fists are the weapon of choice. Other times, these reality stars resort to household items like tables, blow dryers, and baking sheets! But how do they get to the point of the security detail needing to step in? Every show is different.

Since reality television became prominent, viral moments have been a major factor in keeping the genre alive. A major way to garner viral attention is sharing those clips of the latest fight from your favorite reality show. We are going to take a peek back at some of the most explosive reality television fights of all time. While it's sad to say that there are hundreds upon hundreds to choose from, this list will factor in just how iconic and memorable these blow-ups were. Not every one resulted in blood, but they sure racked up those views on Youtube!

10 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Sisterly Love Work Ethic

The scene of the crime is Khloe Kardashian's house. Kim Kardashian is going on a diatribe about work ethic, calling out her sisters for theirs. With Kylie Jenner not joining her mom, Kris Jenner, on a trip, Kim tells the audience that their mom is used to her and Khloe always showing up for her. Even if they were on their death beds. Kylie gets defensive, as does Kourtney Kardashian, who tries to tell Kim it's not true that she doesn't care or do stuff. Kourtney is so irate about Kim's allegations that she tells her she will "f- her up" if she mentions it again. And guess what! Like sisters do, Kourtney is ready to antagonize her little sis by throwing her snack at her and getting physical.

Kim throws a punch, then starts kicking. Kourtney digs her nails into Kim. Meanwhile, Khloe and Kylie are laughing, knowing it's just some sisterly love. Oh, and all this is happening as Khloe's daughter is sleeping. This is reality television! If the cameras are rolling, it doesn't matter who's sleeping in the next room! And this is why everyone loves the chaos that is Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

9 'Big Brother 12'

Ragan Reads Rachel To Filth

Big Brother 12 was a season dominated by alliances. It introduced the world to some of Big Brother's brightest stars, including Britney Haynes and Rachel Reilly. The season featured the Saboteur twist that caused chaos in the house, even though the first attempt at it was foiled on its first try. The second attempt, America voted for Ragan Fox to perform the role thanks to Brendon Villegas opening Pandora's Box. Through this twist, Rachel, Brendon's showmance, briefly returned to the game and wrecked havoc of her own. But Ragan was unwilling to take it. The two headed to the backyard where the bickering turned into a screaming match, starting with an offer for gooey cookies. But Ragan had had it, officially. Ragan read the poor girl for filth.

Without missing a beat, Ragan unleashed his wrath by spewing a monologue that Rachel continued to interrupt with some personal digs and potentially homophobic remarks. He venomously said, "Rachel, you don't intimidate me, you repulse me. You're about as classy as your nasty hair extensions. Everything about you is a lie: your boobs are a lie, your face is a lie. The only thing honest about you is the pimples on your chin. You're a wicked witch, why don't you get on your broom and fly back inside? Get out of my face.

If you don't like me and I don't like you, go some place where somebody in this house actually likes you. By yourself. You're here for a limited time because your boyfriend did a Pandora's Box and unleashed something horrible in the house. Wake up! Your days of bullying me are over. You're a conniving, evil little witch, and you got exactly what was coming to you. Talking to you is like talking to the most vile, devil child in the world. And I'm done with it, baby, because I'm done with you. Because your game in this house is over." The fight became one of the most viral feuds in the history of Big Brother. Fans lived for the drama, feeling like Rachel's mean girl era deserved what was coming to her.

8 'The Real World: Portland'

The Blow Dryer

For its 28th season, The Real World brought its cameras to the Pacific Northwest for The Real World: Portland. The season featured seven roommates, and a special appearance by Avery Tressler's dog Daisy. When Joi Niemeyer decided to depart the series, a new roommate was brought into the house: Nia Moore. And let's just say, she may not have been the easiest roommate to get along with. Throughout her time on the show, Nia was constantly involved in conflict with nearly everyone in the house. She had a toxic relationship with Jordan Wiseley, but Nia's claim to fame was her fight with Avery and her show boyfriend, Johnny Reilly.

Toward the end of the experience, Nia had repeatedly instigated issues with the couple when it reached its peak. Nia began railing at Johnny with her fists before opting for a new weapon of choice: the blowdryer. The other roommates tried to break up the assault, but Nia was not having it. Avery got wind of the fight and got herself involved, throwing punches and pulling out Nia's extensions. In the end, Johnny, Avery, and Daisy opted to leave the house for everyone's protection, while Nia remained. It also called into question the direction of the show was heading as production did not step in, allowing the fight to escalate to this level. I guess this could be a reflection of what could happen in the real world.

7 'Summer House'

Italian Night Fight

All Andrea Denver was to celebrate his Italian heritage by throwing an Italian-themed evening with a home-cooked meal. While the wine was in deed flowing, it started flying as well! During Season 6 of Summer House, the tension between the girls was at an all-time high. At the center of the feud was Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. He and Lindsay Hubbard have had a history, but so had he and Ciara Miller during their time on Winter House.

So, when Austen returned for Lindsay's birthday, the two made out and that did not sit well with some of the girls. During Andrea's Italian dinner party, Ciara and Lindsay got into about how rude it was to do what she did, but fans know Lindsay Hubbard will never admit she's wrong. And with her bestie, at the time, Danielle Olivera, by her side, she came to Lindsay's defense. Danielle and Ciera now took the fight to a new level that ultimately involved Ciara tossing wine in Danielle's face. The only problem was, the wine glass went with it. It became so explosive that production had to step in. If there is one thing to learn about this mess: don't wear white pants near red wine!

6 'RuPaul's Drag Race 3'

I Don't Have a Sugar Daddy

If there is one thing that drag queens know how to do, it's lip sync. Oh, and bring the drama! Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race found the return of Shangela to the cast. She was the first contestant to ever be invited back to compete following her elimination a season prior. With a bit more experience and a little more confidence under her belt, Shangela entered the season ready to slay and snatch the crown. While waiting for the results during Untucked, Shangela decided to share her thoughts with fellow contestant, Mimi Imfurtst. After questioning whether Mimi would ever be able to do glamour instead of camp on the runway, Mimi told Shangela she looked like a Judy Jetson hooker and told her she would never look like her, like someone who stepped off of Rodeo Drive or be glamour. And why is that? Because Mimi doesn't have a sugar daddy. And now, the term sugar daddy officially entered the Drag Race lexicon.

Shangela went off saying that she didn't have a sugar daddy, she never had a sugar daddy, and if she wanted to have a sugar daddy she could go out and get one, because she is what? Sickening! And it wouldn't be reality television if a glass of water was tossed into Mimi's face. Shangela's sugar daddy monologue has gone down as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the show. It's quoted by fans and referenced on the program since the fight occurred. It's so masterful, even drag artists use it in their performances. Many fans dream of this level of drama to return to the program today. The clip has received over 2 million views on Youtube.

5 'Bad Girls Club 2: Los Angeles'

I Didn't Get No Sleep Cuz of Y'all

From the people who brought you The Real World came the Oxygen program that focused on the altercations and physical confrontations of seven aggressive, quarrelsome, unruly women: Bad Girls Club. Allowed to live a life of luxury, the women had to obey a set of rules. One of the breakout stars of the second season was Tanisha Thomas. She was none too pleased with many of her castmates and engaged in a plethora of altercations, but nothing beats the one that turned her into a meme. Following an evening where the girls did not clean up after themselves, Tanisha took it upon herself to alert the girls of her displeasure.

Of course, this leads to a verbal fight. But who cares, a pop culture moment was born!

Grabbing the nearest banking sheets in the kitchen, she paraded around the house, ranting and raving in a sing-songy manner, with pots and pans keeping beat, "I didn't get no sleep cuz of y'all. Y'all not gonna get no sleep cuz of me." Of course, this leads to a verbal fight. But who cares, a pop culture moment was born! The moment would receive a revival during Tanisha's time on House of Villains. Having a tiff with fellow contestant Omarosa, Tanisha brought in a choir, equipped with pots and pans, to give a gospel spin on the classic tantrum.

4 'Jersey Shore'

Notegate

It all started with an anonymous note. To alert Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's cheating, a note was left for her, which would be revealed to be authored by Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick. It wasn't the most brilliant of ideas, but it led to one of the most infamous fights on Jersey Shore.

What started as a screaming match with no one fessing up to writing the note, ended up leading to hair pulling, slaps, and a fist fight between Sammi and JWoww. It got so messy, the boys of the house had to step in. And there was blood! The whole house got into the action, as you do. This would be the first of many fights throughout the run of Jersey Shore. But hey, it's what made it iconic viewing!

3 'Real World/Road Rules: The Duel II'

Bad Game of Telephone

Adam King and CT Tamburello first met while being roommates on The Real World: Paris. They had some tension during their time, but they walked away civil. Fans of The Challenge are well aware of the epic love story between CT and Diem Brown, so if anyone ever came between them, even when they were not together, it hit a nerve with CT.

Upon arriving on Real World/Road Rules: The Duel II, rumors were swirling about a conversation between Adam and Diem involving Adam sharing that CT had hooked up with fellow Challenger Shauvon Torres. Well, CT was infuriated, found Adam and clocked him. It was one of the most explosive fights to happen on The Challenge. And it certainly wouldn't be the last time CT suckerpunched another contestant. CT and Adam would eventually be forced to pair up as partners on The Challenge: Rivals, where they were able to mend fences.

2 'Flavor of Love'

Spit Take

All the way back in 2006, VH1 decided that Public Enemy rapper and The Surreal Life star Flavor Flav would be the perfect person who deserved a trashy dating show. Say hello to Flavor of Love. While Flavor Flav was the central figure of the program, it was the ladies, all who were given nicknames, who became infamous with the show. And no one has ever reached the stardom that Tiffany "New York" Pollard reached.

Pumpkin did leave New York with one last parting gift: a spit to the face.

There were three ladies left and Brooke "Pumkin" Thompson was giving one last plea for Flavor Flav to keep her by calling out aspiring actress New York. Pumpkin called New York ugly on the outside as she is on the inside, trying to convince him to pick Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander, which he did. The fight escalated with personal digs as New York dismissed her with her signature, "Bye Pumpkin." Well, Pumpkin did leave New York with one last parting gift: a spit to the face. New York went on the attack and snatched the poor girl by the hair, knocking her straight into the camera. This moment launched the reality television career for New York, making her one of the most iconic reality stars in the history of the genre. Does she regret it? Not a chance!

1 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

The Flip Heard Round the World

There have been many explosive fights throughout The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. Especially on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. This list could have included the fist fight between Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice. It could have included the weave pull between Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub. But The Real Housewives of New Jersey was officially put on the map thanks to the table flip heard 'round the world! At the last supper during the first season of the series, Danielle Staub came under attack about being featured in her ex-husband's book. She exclaimed that much of the information was false, aside from her name change and being arrested.

Teresa Giudice wasn't buying it. She wanted answers. Danielle told her to pay attention, and this set off Teresa, who continued to press Danielle by calling her "a prostitution whore." This then prompted Teresa to explode and flip the table, knocking the glassware all over the place. The other participants at the table couldn't believe their eyes. Even garnering uncomfortable laughter to ease the moment. And as they say, the rest is history! Both Teresa and Danielle had to be held back before it escalated any further. It became such an infamous scene, Time broke down the moment in reality television history. It's been parodied, turned into a meme and a GIF, and allowed Teresa Giudice to be the longest tenured cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

