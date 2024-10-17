If there is something reality TV personalities love to do, it is getting dressed up and throwing a party, especially if it has a theme. And what better theme is there than Halloween? It is a time to get creative, put on fun makeup and face paint, and become someone entirely different, such as a favorite celebrity. Of course, when it comes to reality TV, it is about going all out!

From the Housewives starting drama dressing as one another, namely LeeAnne Locken As “Two-Faced Stephanie” on The Real Housewives of Dallas, to the Thompson family dressing up as the Kardashians on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, these reality stars put out all the stops when it comes to their Halloween costumes. Whether they’re going to a party or just getting ready for trick or treating, it is hard to argue some of the creativity that went into putting these costumes together.

10 The Thompson Family As The Kardashians

‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’

A spin-off series of Toddlers & Tiaras, the reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo follows the fan-favorite personality from the former show, Alana (Honey Boo Boo) Thompson, her family, and their lives in rural Georgia. Full of loud-talking family get-togethers, fun country activities like riding ATVs through the mud, and, of course, plenty of drama surrounding the family dynamic. However, one thing the Thompson family could agree on was their Halloween costume. Their choice: the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In the episode “Halloween Two,” viewers see the Thompsons have a lot of fun during the Halloween season, pranking one another, carving pumpkins, and getting their costumes ready. With a lot of wigs, tight dresses, and cheetah prints, the Thompson family stepped out looking red-carpet ready, especially Honey Boo Boo with her spot-on Kris Jenner outfit! Her father, Mike, even went as far as wearing the Olympic track outfit worn by Caitlyn Jenner, and Mama June stole the show, dressing up as Kim Kardashian. When asked why they chose to dress like the famous family, June told People, “We decided to dress up like the Kardashians because everyone seems to compare our family to them.”

Hear Comes Honey Boo Boo Release Date August 7, 2012

9 Ramona Singer As Britney Spears

‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’

As one of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer knows a thing or two about making a name for herself. A businesswoman and an author, Singer was on the show from its inception through the 13th season, sparking up drama between the other housewives before returning to the franchise in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, one of the many Real Housewives spin-off series. She also has a keen eye for fashion and catching people's eye, especially when it comes to the episode “Ghouls Just Want To Have Fun.”

During the season 10 episode, Singer arrived at Medley’s Halloween party dressed as none other than the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears. Showing off Spears’ “Oops… I Did It Again” era, Singer wore a red latex full-body suit along with a long blonde wig. It looked like an exact replica of Spears’ outfit in her music video for the aforementioned song. She completed the look with a headset microphone and sparkly silver ankle boots, showing that the Princess of Pop is always a solid choice to mimic during Halloween.

The Real Housewives of New York City

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

8 Bridget Marquardt As The Corpse Bride

‘The Girls Next Door’

Back in the early 2000s, The Girls Next Door graced the reality TV screen in Hugh Hefner’s mansion. There, they threw elaborate parties, got into wild shenanigans, and were always dolled up. They got even more creative when it came to Halloween, coming up with fun costume ideas for festivities thrown at the mansion. For example, Bridget Marquardt’s costume during the season two episode “Girls Will Be Ghouls.”

During the episode, while many of the party attendees decided on a cute costume, Marquardt took the spooky route, embracing the iconic Tim Burton film Corpse Bride and channeling her inner Emily, a bride who was killed after eloping with the love of her life. For the look, she painted her entire body blue, added leaves to her curled hair, and even wore a tattered wedding gown, veil, and gloves. It was a very creative look that must have taken a while to put together, thanks to the full-body paint she applied. Marquardt continues to reminisce about her iconic season two look on both social media and during her podcast Girls Next Level!

The Girls Next Door

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 7, 2005 Cast Hugh M. Hefner , Holly Madison , bridget marquardt Seasons 6 Main Genre Reality TV

7 Bethenny Frankel as Barbie

‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’

A television personality who is also an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and avid TikTok user, Bethenny Frankel from The Real Housewives of New York City knows a thing or two about dressing up and showing off. She is rarely seen without a bit of glam and a killer outfit fit for a rockstar. So it only made sense that she showed up to fellow New York City Housewife Medley’s Halloween party as none other than Barbie.

During the episode “Ghouls Just Want To Have Fun,” Frankel is seen strutting her stuff in a blonde wig, complete with a pink bow, a tight pink dress, a fuzzy pink coat, and a face full of Barbie-inspired makeup. As this was pre-Barbie movie, the costume was very creative and original. She even went as far as being a themed Barbie doll, adding a handheld microphone to the outfit to be a singing Barbie. Of course, even the happy-go-lucky doll had a little drama throughout the night, getting into an argument about real estate with the hostess of the party.

The Real Housewives of New York City

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15

6 Dorinda Medley As Lady Gaga

‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’

If Dorinda Medley knows one thing, it is how to throw a stellar party. Throughout The Real Housewives of New York City, viewers see her pick out amazing decorations, themed drinks and food, and, of course, a show-stopping outfit. But she is one of the housewives, so it is only fair that some sort of drama follows her around. The episode “Ghouls Just Want To Have Fun” was no different.

During the episode, Medley could be seen wearing an amazing Lady Gaga Costume, complete with a short blonde wig and the iconic bubble dress she once wore on tour. According to an interview she had with The Daily Dish, Medley asked a costume designer from Saturday Night Live to create the dress, which was composed of plastic balls being sewn onto a pair of Spanx from Bloomingdales. While the outfit looked great and looked like an exact replica of Gaga’s look, the balls slowly but surely began falling off throughout the night! There is nothing quite like a wardrobe malfunction to keep the night interesting.

The Real Housewives of New York City

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

5 Carole Radziwill As Amelia Earhart

‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’

When Carole Radziwill showed up in The Real Housewives of New York City episode “Ghouls Just Want To Have Fun,” the other housewives knew they were about to be in for an earful. Apparently, Radziwill never sent a text to Luann de Lesseps regarding her recent divorce. So, there was already a bit of drama between the two before Medley’s Halloween bash even started. But that didn’t get Radziwill down as she rocked an Amerlia Aerhart costume.

For her look, Radziwill actually donned an authentic U.S. Air Force jumpsuit, which was given to her by the military branch after visiting Afghanistan back in 2001. She even rocked an old-school pilot helmet, goggles, and a white scarf. To complete the look, Radziwill sported a red negligee underneath the jumpsuit because, hey, it was Halloween after all. She even ditched the thought of wearing a pair of high heels in favor of brown combat-style boots. It was a very authentic costume, minus the fave full of makeup, that is.

The Real Housewives of New York City

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

4 Carla Hall, Zac Young, And Katie Lee As A Chef, The Big Bad Wolf, And Captain Judgmental

‘Halloween Baking Championship’

A spin-off of the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship, the reality cooking show Halloween Baking Championship brings some tricks but a lot of treats. Contestants are tasked with creating Halloween-themed baked goods, and the judges, who love to dress in costumes from time to time, rate their products and eliminate the weakest. The winner? Well, they get a $25,000 prize and bragging rights for being on one of the coolest baking shows on television. But back to the costumes. During various episodes, the judges take things up a notch and really bring the Halloween season to the kitchen.

When it comes to creativity, judge Carla Hall might take the cake with her interpretation of a chef who was “attacked by lobsters” get-up, complete with fake lobsters and greens and lemon in her hair during Season 5, Episode 1. Next, Zac Young dresses in an oldy but a goody, wearing a full-body Big Bad Wolf costume that would make Grandma proud. Lastly, Katie Lee took her judging duties literally, dressing in a superhero-inspired costume to become “Captain Judgmental.” They all looked incredible and didn’t disappointed when they walked into the competition kitchen for the show to start.

3 LeeAnne Locken As “Two-Faced Stephanie”

‘The Real Housewives Of Dallas’

The Real Housewives of Dallas episode “Face to Two-Face” did not disappoint reality TV lovers. In the episode, Stephanie Hollman threw an extravagant Halloween party, complete with spooky decor and guests dressed up in fun and creative costumes. But the mood of the party definitely took a turn when fellow Housewife LeeAnne Locken walked through the door, and people heard what, or, rather, who, she dressed up as.

Locken decided to dress as the hostess of the party, but not in a flattering or good way. Instead, she went as “two-face Stephanie,” a huge dig at Hollman’s personality. While the costume was very creative, with a fan-favorite Batman villain feel to it, it caused a little bit of behind-the-back drama. Her look had a split wig, one side blonde and the other brunette, with a line down her face that sported different-styled makeup on each side. While Hollman was less than impressed with Locken’s costume, the Dallas Housewife decided to be the bigger person and not kick her out of the party, even though her husband was very close to doing so.

The Real Housewives of Dallas

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Bethenny Frankel , Luann de Lesseps , Alex McCord , Ramona Singer , Jill Zarin Main Genre Reality TV Creator Scott Dunlop Distributor Bravo

2 Zac Young, Carla Hall, And Stephanie Boswell As A Science Lab

‘Halloween Baking Championship”

During season 10, episode 5 of the Halloween Baking Championship, judges Young, Hall, and Stephanie Boswell pulled out all the stops during the competition. While the judges tend to do their own thing for their costumes, this episode saw the three of them donning a group costume that looked right out of a campy 80s sci-fi movie.

Hall was dressed as a mad scientist, complete with a brain hat with metal rods Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) would be proud of, a blood-splattered lab coat, and even a little saw prop. On the other hand, Young was dressed as a lime green bubbling beaker, a common instrument found in science labs. Of course, this group costume is only complete with Boswell’s “experiment gone wrong” costume. She wore a prosthetic mask, lab goggles around her neck, and a jumpsuit that made it look as though she was a worker who, unfortunately, got caught up in a lab explosion.

1 Lisa Rinna As Erika Jayne

‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode “Meet Rinna Jayne,” Kyle Richards decided to throw a huge Halloween bash, inviting all of her and her husband’s, Mauricio, friends. It was an over-the-top get-together worthy of a housewife living in California. Of course, that means there were some creative costumes, too, but Lisa Rinna’s may have taken the cake. She decided to go as the alter-ego of fellow Housewife Erika Girardi. Her on-stage alter-ego: Erika Jayne.

For the costume, Rinna replicated Girardi’s iconic Coachella look she wore to DJ Moschino’s party. And she pulled out all the stops, teasing her blond ponytail wig a mile high with the help of hairstylist Scott King, wearing the same graphic t-shirt dress and knee-high boots with the help of stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli, and getting her makeup down by artist Joey Maalouf. It could have been a dramatic disaster, mimicking a fellow Housewife, but Girardi was flattered by the costume and thought it was amazing!

