Reality TV shows might be all about the contestants, but every show needs a host who brings it all together. They are the face of the series, guiding the players through various challenges, interacting with them and, in some cases, judges too, and adding much needed comic relief. The best reality TV hosts are invested in the job, going the extra mile to make the show entertaining for both viewers at home and players.

It's not easy to be a reality TV show host. Most reality shows are relatively formulaic in nature, and at least partially scripted. But a host still needs to think on their feet, ask engaging questions and make interesting comments, and bring levity to every situation, moment, and competition. There are a few reality TV show hosts who fit the bill, working with some of the most popular reality TV shows on air today.

10 Julie Chen Moonves

Big Brother (2000-)

Julie Chen Moonves takes criticism about her hosting style in stride. She has noted in numerous interviews that she didn’t initially want to host the reality competition series, hoping instead to pursue her career as a serious news anchor. But today, fans of Big Brother can’t picture the 24/7 monitored strategic competition game without her, and she herself recognizes that it was a blessing in disguise to be shifted in that direction. Affectionately receiving the nickname “Chenbot” for her robotic, news broadcasting-like style of hosting that’s contrary to what is typical of reality show hosts, Chen Moonves has become synonymous with Big Brother. Contestants often comment on how excited they are to meet her.

Chen Moonves has been hosting the long-running reality competition series since its inception, including the All-Stars seasons, and celebrity seasons. While her role is mostly scripted, she delivers the odd comment or joke that has players laughing heartily, typically because it’s unlike her to break from the usual. Sure, she fumbles her words occasionally, but there’s something endearing about Chen Moonves. It says something about her character that she ends every episode by saying “love one another.”

9 Nick Cannon

America's Got Talent (2009-2016), The Masked Singer (2019-)

A veteran host, Nick Cannon began his career in this space with his own show, Wild ‘N Out, a sketch comedy and battle rap improv series. But his biggest gig in this space in the 2000s was as host of the talent competition series America’s Got Talent. Cannon brought his own flavor to the competition, interacting with people auditioning both backstage and on stage, and even sometimes participating in acts himself.

He currently hosts the singing competition series The Masked Singer where he introduces the acts and leads the conversation after judges listen and watch performances. He even, at times, participates in trying to guess which celebrity is behind the elaborate costume, though he doesn’t reveal the identity or guesses when he claims to have figured it out himself. He jokes with competitors (and they with him), and rib with the judges, particularly Ken Jeong. He even once came out in costume to secretly perform and fool the judges. Cannon’s engaging style, fun-loving personality, and sometimes outlandish and bold outfits make him engaging to watch.

8 Terry Crews

America's Got Talent (2006-)

Terry Crews is an actor first and foremost. He hadn’t really done much hosting until he landed the job as the new and current host of America’s Got Talent. A comedic talent, Crews is known for roles in movies like White Chicks and shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But he showed an entirely different talent as host of America’s Got Talent. Crews genuinely comes across as though he cares deeply about every act, reassuring them backstage. If they need help, he’s always up for participating in any way, consistently with a positive attitude.

Crews’ always upbeat personality and wide smile make fans feel joyous while watching the series. But he’s also not afraid to show emotion, even having cried before when a performance or story touched him. He knows how to get the crowd excited, whether it’s with his infectious positivity, coming out on stage shirtless to do his signature pec moves, or even playing violin.

7 Mark L. Walberg

Temptation Island (2001-2003, 2019-)

Most TV fans of an older generation know Mark L. Walberg (who uses the middle initial to avoid confusion with actor Mark Wahlberg) as long-time host of the game show Antiques Roadshow. He is also the original host of Temptation Island, which aired on Fox from 2001-2003. In 2019, Walberg returned for the USA Network revival of Temptation Island; the show will move to Netflix in 2024. While he has hosted various game shows, Walberg has a real knack for hosting reality TV.

Temptation Island is all about young couples at a crossroads in their relationships. They come to the island to live separately, men on one part of the island, women on the other, residing with singles to test their relationships. During bonfire episodes, the individuals from each side meet with Walberg to see video footage of what their significant other has been up to and discuss their journeys. Walberg always seems to know exactly what to say. He’s as much a pseudo-counselor as he is a host, imparting wonderful relationship advice and comforting, sometimes even inspiring words. He doesn’t just listen, he provides sage advice, knows the right questions to ask, commends players on their breakthroughs, and helps them through struggles. Fans can’t imagine anyone else in the hosting position for such a sensitive and dramatic show as this one. He seems to truly care about the fate of these individuals, their relationships, and their personal well-being and self-esteem.

6 Nicole Byer

Nailed It! (2018-)

The reality bake-off series Nailed It!, well, nailed it (pun intended) when casting Nicole Byer as the host. Her talents as a comedian truly shine through as she walks amateur bakers through their usually not great-looking creations. The idea behind the show is for home bakers who aren’t experts to try and replicate complex baked goods and confectionery treats. The creations often look nothing like the originals, but the fun of the show is all about the reveal. Byers does such a great job guiding the show along, commenting on the replications that aren’t perfect without being insulting and still keeping the show light-hearted. It’s no surprise she earned a pair of Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the role.

Byer’s interactions with the contestants as they laugh over their usually pretty sad attempts at emulating bakery-worthy designs, as well as the sometimes decent triumphs adds color to the show. Her bubbly personality and colorful commentary throughout the episodes make it more fun to watch.

5 Phil Keoghan

The Amazing Race (2001-), Tough as Nails (2020-)

Since its inception back in 2001, Phil Keoghan has been the face of The Amazing Racefor every season, and that continues today. His educational and insightful commentary about the locations the teams visit all around the world provides wonderful context. His voiceover narration of what’s going on in various competitions and challenges also helps guide viewers through the show. When he meets teams as they arrive at the pit-stop on each leg of the race, he delivers the right amount of suspense to keep them guessing if they’re first, last, or middle of the pack.

Since 2020, Keoghan has also served as host of Tough as Nails, a physical competition-based reality show that he co-created and executive produced. In this series, he emphasizes the toughness necessary for players to make it through each challenge while delivering his same signature balance of comedy and suspense.

4 Ryan Seacrest

American Idol (2002-2016, 2018-)

It was his job as host of the singing competition series American Idol that turned Ryan Seacrest into a superstar. From there, he went on to host shows like Live with Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and will soon succeed Pat Sajak as host of Wheel of Fortune. Of course, he also has a career on the radio and as a producer of shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While Seacrest might come across as robotic at times, when it comes to this popular singing competition show, fans love seeing him interacting with contestants auditioning in the first rounds. In this less formal setting, he has casual conversations versus reading lines off a prompter. Whether you like his style or not, there’s no denying that Seacrest is one of the best hosting talents of this generation.

3 RuPaul

RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

RuPaul is not only the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, he’s also the executive producer and a judge. The series, which searches for the next big drag superstar, has introduced the world to some incredible talents. The show has also earned numerous Primetime Emmy Awards, including eight for RuPaul himself.

Considered to be the world’s most famous drag queen, RuPaul not only serves as a judge but also a mentor to the contestants. He has the goal of keeping drag alive and helping competitors feel confident, fierce, and like the talented and unique individuals they are. He’s inspiring, funny, and part of the fabric of the show that bears his name.

2 Alan Cumming

The Traitors (2023-)

The newest reality TV host of the lot, Alan Cumming has quickly made his mark in the genre. A theater-trained actor, Cumming has been in the business for decades, performing in various Broadway plays, even winning an Emmy. He has also appeared in movies like Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and Burlesque and TV shows like The Good Wife and Schmigadoon! He brings his eclectic personality and campy style to The Traitors as he helps players navigate the game of deception in a sprawling Scottish mansion.

Over the top and eccentric, Cumming steals every scene he’s in. His outfits are usually bright and bold, complete with scarves, bird feathers, a kilt, and an elaborate hat; and he always makes sure to talk about how fabulous he looks. Cumming is quite funny, too, often relaxing with a drink as he watches the players participate in grueling competitions and makes under-his-breath comments as they do. Fans can’t imagine anyone else having hosted the show and bringing the same adorable campiness to it but him.

1 Jeff Probst

Survivor (2000-)

Having become synonymous with Survivor, there’s a reason Jeff Probst has won four Emmys for hosting the series. He’s known for his off-the-cuff commentary during challenges, keeping up with every intense moment to give fans at play-by-play, real-time summation of what’s going on. But he also motivates individual players and teams to “dig deep,” telling them they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

He's also praised for his interactions with players, particularly during the Tribal Council meetings. He balances compassion with brutal honesty, helping make players feel comfortable around him. They open up to him about everything from their feelings at that moment to personal struggles. Probst is often called both a host and counselor. It's no surprise that players often say they're as excited to meet him as they are to be on the show. Through his 45 seasons as host (and counting), Probst always presents himself as having a deep passion and love for the game and his job. That dedication has, in turn, helped translate to success for the show itself. He makes fans watching at home want to apply for and be on the show, presenting it as much as a transformative personal journey as it is a game to try and win a million dollars.

