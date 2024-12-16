Reality television is already a guilty pleasure for many, so reality competition shows are a level up. Whether it be a dating show like Too Hot To Handle, a survivalist series like Survivor, or a straightforward strategy competition like Big Brother, there is a competition show for everyone’s tastes. Joining these shows are some seriously impressive contestants; with their charm, strength, and strategic thinking, they make for excellent television personalities. However, one major downside often plagues these shows, and that’s when newcomers join the show late in the game. While it doesn’t always go awry, a lot of times these late joinings are simply death sentences for the contestant.

Joining a Reality TV Show Late Puts the Contestant At a Disadvantage With the Audience

Image via Netflix

When a show first begins, the audience is introduced to a set group of contestants that we will be following for the season. So, when a newcomer suddenly joins in the middle of the competition, it's bound to shake things up for everyone involved — including those watching from the comfort of their living room. This is especially true if the show relies on viewer engagement, because a late arrival offers audiences less time to connect with the new contestant, giving them an unfair disadvantage compared to the rest of the contestants who were around from the start. It can be hard for a newbie to build up a reputation for themselves and stand out to the audience with significantly less time to do so. They almost have to make a perfect first impression right off the bat in order to be successful, otherwise, there isn’t much room for redemption, since it’s easy to be disinterested in the newcomer we have no attachment to.

In Competition Shows, Alliances Are Already on Lockdown

Close

In the case of shows where alliances are useful, it can be extremely difficult for a newcomer to find their place. They’re new to the game and thus don’t have any relationships built, meaning no one is immediately willing to trust them and let them into their alliances. And since a lot of alliances are formed early on, it’s extremely difficult for a newbie to slip their way in. Even in shows where alliances aren’t a big thing, just finding someone to talk game with can be a challenge as connections have long since been formed.

A lot of times these late-joining contestants are introduced to shake up the competition, which also doesn’t bode well for them in the long run, especially when it comes to making friends and alliances. Too Hot To Handle is a big example of this. One of Lana’s challenges is to send one half of an established couple on a date with a tempting new single. That single will then enter the house following their date, and if the established couple ends up fracturing because of this newcomer, it just becomes a big dramatic mess. It makes for good TV, but it’s terrible for the new contestant who was literally sent in to be bait.

It's Nearly Impossible for a Newcomer To Win

Image via Netflix

If by some chance, a late joiner makes it all the way to the end of the show, they still have quite a journey left ahead of them, because it is extremely difficult for a late-joining contestant to win the competition. It’s not impossible, but it’s pretty darn tough. Sure, they can pull out all their best moves to win the challenges and secure their safety, or play strategically and keep themselves in until the finale, but when it comes down to it, none of the original contestants want to see someone who joined partway through take home the prize. After all, they only experienced half of the competition. Though you could argue because of their late start they had more challenges to face, it still doesn’t change much in their fellow contestants' eyes.

In Season 2 of Perfect Match, newcomers Christine and Nigel were somehow voted the “Perfect Match” despite only being a couple for two episodes. Meanwhile, other couples, such as Stevan and Alara, who were together from beginning to end, weren’t even acknowledged. It’s baffling, but it does show that there is hope for those who join late in the game. It just doesn’t usually tend to go over all that well — and you might lose the support of the fans, which is undoubtedly the worst fate for a reality star.

Admittedly, joining a completion midway through may seem exciting as you’d likely be labeled as some mysterious fatale. The high stakes behind the arrival sound cool on paper, but when you really get into all that it entails once you’re in the competition, you realize just how much of a nightmare it is to join late in the game. It’s better to put the work in from the beginning and give yourself the best chance at success.

Too Hot To Handle is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix