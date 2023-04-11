In the not-so-distant past, anyone could watch game shows 24/7 through savvy channel surfing. This is less impressive to viewers accustomed to on-demand streaming and dedicated cable networks before that, but the cultural dominance of game shows cannot be overstated. Today, with a few notable exceptions, those classic game shows have all but disappeared. In fact, networks dedicated to the form like Game Show Network (GSN) and Buzzr explicitly sell the associated nostalgia more than the form itself.

Today, the form that has succeeded the game show for cultural dominance is reality TV. The rise of reality TV has completely changed the way American TV is created and consumed. No longer is wealth the primary driver of social capital; it has been replaced by fame and influence of celebrity.

For studios, both game shows and reality shows represent cheap avenues toward ratings. These shows cost very little money to produce: writers are unnecessary, and skeleton crews are all that are required on set. For game shows, even when a prize is included, be it a new car, trip, or a few thousand dollars, the price tag is far less than any other program they could create. In that way, reality television is the natural successor of game shows. With the rise of reality TV, game shows have been permanently altered.

I’ll Take History of Game Shows for $100

Game shows predate television. The earliest quiz shows gained traction on the radio in the 1920s by pitting regular people in a battle of wits for a $25 prize. It’s no surprise that as society transitioned from radio to television, game shows followed faster than viewers. The first televised game show debuted over 15 years before the percentage of American households with at least one TV crossed the 50% mark. They were immediate hits. Shows like Spelling Bee, Truth or Consequences, and The CBS Television Quiz Show generated so much excitement that they even caught the attention of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC attempted to shut down game shows in the early 1950s by calling them lotteries. Despite the power of state lotteries today, they were illegal in all 50 states beginning in 1890. The FCC’s challenge went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of game shows in 1954. The kerfuffle revealed Americans’ changing attitudes toward gambling and the first state lottery became legal a few years later.

With game shows’ first brush with controversy resolved, production companies searched for new ways to milk their golden cash cow. It wasn’t long before they fell headfirst into another. Through the 1950s, TVs became more accessible and game shows became more popular. The amount and diversity of televised content grew exponentially, and networks were desperate to keep up their ratings by any means necessary. More viewers, however, meant more scrutiny. With so many game shows using the quiz show model, it was clear when some contestants were asked harder questions than others, and it wasn’t long before accusations of rigging surfaced. Viewers were outraged. Grand juries convened to investigate the rigging as a crime, and Congress amended the Federal Communications Act to prohibit the rigging of game shows.

This scandal caused a dip in ratings for a time, but Americans’ naive trust in government regulation revived the game show within a few years. Game shows diversified, adding different games like Match Game and The Dating Game. Through the 1970s and '80s, new game shows proliferated. Whammy, Let’s Make a Deal, Lingo, and so many others started during this period, as did the Big Three: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Family Feud. These were among the first game shows to be syndicated, and Wheel of Fortune remains one of the most-syndicated shows in television history. Regardless of format, many of these shows were cast in similar ways. In this era, hosts were not typically celebrities, and the contestants represented the American Everyman, people viewers could relate to.

The Origins of Reality TV

The allure of the American Dream is that it is available, theoretically, to everyone. With early game shows, the American Dream was for sale just as much as the entertainment. There was something compelling in the ordinariness of the participants that hooked audiences. The same is true of another genre of TV that emerged in the late 1940s. It wasn’t known as reality TV back then, but series that focused on the lives of real people were novel and enjoyed some success. The first, 1948’s Candid Camera, used hidden cameras and manufactured situations to document the genuine reaction of real people. It’s been on the air in some iteration ever since, but the docuseries reality show format favored today wasn’t yet created.

It wasn’t until the 1970s that reality television would emerge as something really distinct from game and prank style shows involving real people. An unexpected PBS docuseries titled, uncreatively, An American Family debuted in 1973. The series’ central conflict was the parents’ divorce and its impact on their life and the lives of their children. At the time, divorce was rare but on the rise due to increased economic and legal protections for women. This was an extremely controversial development in American society and this series was intended to demystify and normalize the experience. The show was both popular and controversial. The Loud family had more in common with the average American family than many would like to admit, but many criticized the show for depicting “immoral” behavior. This was a time before cable television networks with hundreds of channel offerings, after all.

It may not have been obvious, but the Loud family changed something about how American television was created and consumed. No longer were participants in “reality” programs appealing to their inherent sameness to the audience. Those on screen transcended “normalcy” and became the closest thing to royalty that Americans acknowledge, celebrities. Celebrities are abstracted people whose lives are fodder for the consumption of others. Even now, celebrity endorsements on products are invaluable advertising, paparazzi make livings year after year stalking and photographing celebrities for tabloids, and any article featuring a celebrity is automatic clickbait. Mere proximity to celebrity is clout-generating. The Louds were the first reality-TV celebrities. Their lives were profiled long after the show ended.

The 1990s and the Rise of the Fame Monster

Image via SFGate

The next breakthrough in reality television arrived with the 1992 debut of MTV’s The Real World. Inspired by both the success of An American Family and the emerging teen-focused TV scripted shows like Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place, The Real World combined some elements of earlier reality television programs with elements of scripted dramas. The show auditioned young people and selected a group of them to move in together as hidden cameras recorded their interpersonal relationships. Participants on the Real World were often conventionally attractive, had strong personalities, and became instant fodder for gossip. No longer was the purpose of so-called reality television to depict life and the American Dream; it provided a window into another kind of life, a celebrity-adjacent life more interesting than what a regular person could hope for.

By the early 2000s, the docuseries reality format was a celebrity generation and maintenance machine. Shows like The Simple Life, starring children of the rich and famous, followed their quasi-real life and provided fuel for tabloid fires and the development of public personas. By the time Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! In 2007, reality television was synonymous with being famous for being famous.

There was a risk of losing the everyman appeal of reality television as the lives it depicted became further and further from those of its viewers. That is, until 2000 and the birth of a hybrid genre of television: the reality competition show. Part high-stakes competition like game shows and one part voyeurism like reality docuseries, the competition reality show was the best of all worlds. Audiences could see themselves in the contestants propelled to both riches and their fifteen minutes of fame just for playing. Networks weren’t sure about this new genre in the beginning, relegating them to the dead-zone of the summer primetime schedule. That first competition reality show, Survivor, was a monster hit. The show places a group of strangers in some exotic and dangerous locale, recording their attempts at survival and interpersonal conflicts with more or less equal fervor. Survivor is still on, airing its 44th season.

Image via CBS

The biggest advantage of the reality competition show over the traditional game show was that they featured the same contestants over multiple episodes instead of a new cast each week. The extended time with contestants allowed viewers to see more of their personalities and to develop parasocial bonds with them. The perceived normalcy of the competitors was a draw, but through the course of their participation in these shows, these regular people could transform into celebrities overnight. That the dawn of these shows coincided with the expansion of the Internet only made the process more thorough. Fifteen minutes of fame could be extended indefinitely. Series like Big Brother even incorporated a website at which audiences could check in with the contestants 24/7.

Reality competition dominated the early aughts and spawned empires like American Idol and The Bachelor. Just as earlier iterations of game shows sold the possibility that regular Americans could appear on the program and become wealthy, reality competition sold the fantasy that anyone could become famous, even those without special skills or talents.

Even the quiz show rigging scandals of the 1950s pale compared to the drama baked into the reality competition format. The more cutthroat a participant can be, the more likely they will rise above the pack. Even if they don’t win, they are often the longest remembered and most recognized in the aftermath. The promise of celebrity is so intoxicating that some of these programs, like The Great British Baking Show, have foregone cash prizes altogether in favor of the promise of celebrity and its accouterments.

In recent years, audiences have made it clear that they are no longer interested in the kinds of game shows that ruled the 20th century. Modern reboots of classic favorites like $100,000 Pyramid, Card Sharks, and Match Game have begun and failed in blazes of glory. These reboots have all featured existing celebrities as hosts and a return to the one-episode participant model of old. Even the Big Three classic game shows that have held onto their popularity have incorporated more reality competition into their models. Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud have both used celebrity-focused spinoffs or special events to draw viewers back to their familiar formats. Jeopardy has incorporated a larger number of Tournaments of Champions, returning fan favorite contestants to compete in more episodes. Some of the greatest Jeopardy players have also become famous in their own right, like new host Ken Jennings.

The Future of Game Shows

Image via Jeopardy!

It’s safe to say that the traditional game show, hosted by D-list celebrities and featuring a one-off cast of regular Americans given the chance to win money before returning to obscurity is a thing of the past. American media culture is too wrapped up in a cult of a celebrity and attention economy for that. Competition reality shows, borrowing the most successful elements of both game shows and reality docuseries, are here to stay. As the Writers Guild of America (WGA) prepares for a strike authorization vote, we should expect to see the competition show continue to evolve, as reality shows did during the last strike in 2007. When that happens, the game show as it was originally conceived may finally be fully dead. American television viewing habits have settled on an understanding that meaningless diversion is no longer desirable. If there’s no celebrity at stake, we’re just not interested.