It's time to admit it: marriage experiments are not working. From Married At First Sight to Love is Blind to The Ultimatum and beyond, the marriage experiments have failed. Despite a few outliers, the marriage experiments could not produce successful relationships. These reality shows promise to love and expect an end when the couples get engaged or married, but these shows are usually full of drama.

Marriage experiments get our hopes up about love and make it seem like a random chance can grow a relationship. Dating shows are nothing new, with the still successful Bachelor franchise and Room Raiders in the 2000s. The promise of love and drama will always be entertaining, but some shows consider the experience and experiment. Married at First Sight sets two people up and sends them off to live life together with the hope they create love from nothing. Love Is Blind asks contestants to drop what they want superficially to find a real connection. The Ultimatum takes a couple who is stuck and pushes them to their limits so that they have a successful marriage in the end. Despite hoping these shows will create lasting love, these marriage experiments have failed.

'Married at First Sight' Is A Mess

Married at First Sight on Lifetime had a great premise based on expertly made arranged marriages, but ultimately, most couples split up. Those first few seasons seemed devoted to trying to help the cast fall in love. Although the show started on the right foot, over time, Married At First Sight strayed away from its original promise of love. The experts began to make poor decisions, and the fan base's trust in them wavered. As Married at First Sight continued, it became more about the drama. For example, Season 17 had the couples creating their own storylines, and Season 18 had a cheating scandal due mainly to poor, miscalculated matches. The most recent season, Season 18, David Trimble found love with Madison Myers and ruined both their marriages in the process. On decision day, only one marriage stayed together.

Although Madison and David's drama was jaw-dropping, it only caused pain to the group. Allen Slovick, who had been nothing but patient with Madison, was heartbroken and stormed away from the couple's retreat in tears. Michelle Tomblin, who was berated and shamed for not trusting David from the beginning, finally found vindication. The cheating scandal was not the only drama the couple's retreat brought to Season 18. Ikechi Ojore went to the retreat and publicly demanded a divorce to humiliate wife Emem Obot. Ikechi appeared to be chasing fame as he applied for Married at First Sight in two different cities and immediately gave up on the marriage. Between the experts, production choices, and cast, Season 18 proved how much of a mess Married at First Sight really is.

'Love Is Blind' Boasts A Huge Cast and Very Few Successes

Image via Netflix

Love is Blind on Netflix has just come up on its fifth anniversary, and with it, a new season set in Minneapolis. Love Is Blind tends to bring in a large cast for the pod episodes. However, only a handful of couples are shown throughout the season. Even if they do find love, Love Is Blind ignores them. In fact, Love Is Blind Season 8 had multiple relationships that moved forward that they opted not to show. Brittany Dodson, who had a failed relationship with Devin Buckley, started a relationship in the pods with Mo Ndiye, which seemed to be ignored because of alleged problematic behavior. This is not surprising since Netflix has opted to avoid a lot of controversy with the cast of Season 8. However, the second couple, Kylie Schuelke and Brian Sumption found love in the pods and are still openly in a happy relationship. Why they were not shown is still unknown. Ultimately, though, for most Love Is Blind relationships, there is no happy ending.

There are many reasons that the Love Is Blind relationships fail early on, mainly the casting. Love Is Blind has a big problem: half the cast is looking for fame, not love. For many of the Love Is Blind cast, the show is a stepping stone to social media stardom, and when you cast people who will do anything to be famous, it hurts the people who are there for love. Social media was ablaze about Ben Mezzenga, but Love Is Blind did nothing to protect the people he was around, such as Sara Carton, instead making the TikTok drama just another plot point. Many people on Love Is Blind are not ready for a commitment like marriage, resulting in heartbreak for those who are. For example, resident red flag Dave Bettenburg chose Lauren O'Brien for all the wrong reasons, mainly because he thought other people would approve of her as his wife. Love Is Blind, similarly to Married at First Sight, makes poor casting choices that only cause pain in the end.

The Couples on 'The Ultimatum' Were Already on the Verge of Breaking Up

Image via Netflix

Another Netflix dating show hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey, The Ultimatum, differs from Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight. Where Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight attempts to create love from nothing, The Ultimatum brings in couples already in relationships. The couples on The Ultimatum are barely hanging on, and one partner is always unsure about marriage, resulting in an ultimatum for marriage. There is a reason many of these relationships do not work out. Season 3 had people like Scotty Lewis and Nick Tramontin being called out for the poor treatment of their partners. Once on The Ultimatum, the couples are tasked with getting engaged or splitting up. Although some get engaged, most split up. With The Ultimatum, the only couples who had a chance to survive were the ones who left before the show ended. The rest are constantly plagued with the idea that one partner had to make an ultimatum to force someone to propose.

Putting relationships to the test or creating love where there isn't any seems, on the outside, like a beneficial idea, but ultimately, it only harms the cast. These shows prioritize drama, which is fun to watch but not fun for the participants. This season of Married at First Sight left too many people heartbroken or traumatized. Despite wanting fame, Love Is Blind contestants from Season 8 have already received public scrutiny for their behavior on and off the show.

Forcing Love Creates Drama