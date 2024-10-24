When one becomes a reality star, many people jock the experience as someone capturing their "fifteen minutes of fame." But every so often, a reality personality just pops off the screen that makes you think they deserve their own series. Sometimes, they do get their own spin-off. Other times, they just leap around and crossover to other franchises. No matter what, when reality TV fans get more of their favorites, it's a time to rejoice!

With thousands upon thousands of reality stars in the reality television family, it's hard to pick just a few names who could launch their own series. We are going to explore some fan favorites, hosts, heroes, and villains who have made a name for themselves and could easily lead their own series. What would their new show be? Let's explore.

10 Antoni Porowski

'Queer Eye'

When Queer Eye was rebooted in 2018, the new Fab Five were celebrated for their unique voices and diversity. Each expert had their own discipline, but there was one star that seemed to make the biggest impression: Antoni Porowski. The food and wine expert became an instant internet crush with his charming personality and his fabulous advice.

His puppy dog-persona leaped off the screen, making him a fan favorite. Since launching into the mainstream, Porowski has released best-selling books as well as hosting the soon-to-premiere No Taste Like Home for Nat Geo. Beyond this docuseries, Porowski needs his own food and entertainment series. It's time to practice what he preaches!

9 Colton Underwood

'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'

Colton Underwood has had quite a journey since becoming a reality star. Before his time on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, Underwood was a former NFL player. On The Bachelorette, he ended up in fourth place but soon became ripe for his own turn as The Bachelor. During his turn as the titular star, he was best known for his infamous fence job following the breakup with Cassie Randolph.

In that moment, Underwood, in tears, stated, "I thought I found someone who could change me." Well, as the world would soon learn, that would never happen, as Underwood came out as gay. Since that moment, Underwood appeared in a docuseries following his reveal called Coming Out Colton. In the realm of reality television, Underwood was a contestant on Beyond the Edge and The Masked Singer. While Underwood may no longer be looking for love, perhaps he can use his experience to help others look for love!

8 Ts Madison

'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Sometimes it takes a slow rise to make it to the top. Such is the case for the fabulous Ts Madison. First rising to fame due to a viral Vine titled "New Weave 22 Inches," the former adult film actress used this moment to capitalize on discussing sex work and the trans experience. She had a niche following until she began appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The global phenomenon got fans speaking about their desire to see more Madison into existence, helping to net an official rotating judge spot for the flagship series, as well as RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Prior to that, Ts Madison appeared on The Ts Madison Experience, becoming the first black trans woman to star and executive produce their own show. Sadly, it was short-lived, but now, thanks to her notoriety from RuPaul's Drag Race, now's the time for another shot! With the gift gab, Ts Madison would be an excellent mainstream talk show host.

7 Da'Vonne Rogers

'Big Brother', 'The Challenge' and 'The GOAT'

She may not be The GOAT, but Da'Vonne Rogers has proven herself to be reality television gold. Known for her loud personality and game prowess, Da'Vonne Rogers has become a staple on an array of competition programs. She first shot to fame as a contestant on Big Brother 17. Despite her early eviction, her departure from the Big Brother world was short-lived.

She returned the following season for Big Brother 18 alongside some other returning players. She once again returned for the second All Stars season, Big Brother 22. Knowing that Rogers was exceptional television, she made appearances on the game shows Candy Crush and The Price is Right before bouncing over to the MTV reality universe. Now, she's a staple on The Challenge, even hosting their official podcast. Rogers has proven she is made for television. It's time to give her something just for her!

6 Angela Murray

'Big Brother'

When Big Brother 26 began, the internet sleuths realized that Big Brother was not Angela Murray's first foray on screen. She had previously appeared on Let's Make a Deal, The Price is Right, and House Calls with Dr. Phil. But these one-off experiences were nothing compared to her launch to stardom on the most recent season of Big Brother. She instantly became a fan favorite thanks to her personality, proving that the older player archetype is a thing of the past.

Whether it's being saved from the block multiple times or having an infamous reaction when someone ate her charcuterie, Angela Murray was the gift that keeps on giving. Fans have joked that Big Brother is the gateway to other CBS reality show properties, like Survivor and The Amazing Race, but Murray has the personality to lead her own show. What would it be? Well, Angela Murray seems like a jack-of-all-trades, so throw her in front of a camera, and she can probably do it.

5 Harry Jowsey

'Too Hot to Handle'

When it comes to Harry Jowsey, once you pop, the fun don't stop. Harry Jowsey has been making the rounds of reality television shows since he shot to fame on Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle. Originally appearing on the New Zealand reality series Heartbreak Island, the hunky Jowsey has become a magnet to the cameras.

His resume continues to grow, with appearances on series like Dancing with the Stars and Perfect Match. Recently, his podcast Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey has given fans some insight into his mind through his advice on dating. Perhaps he needs to hone that in for a series of his own. With over 4 million followers on Instagram, surely there is a market for Jowsey to do more!

4 Bob the Drag Queen

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

She entered purse first, and ever since, Bob the Drag Queen has become one of the most sought-after drag queens on the planet. Prior to entering the Werk Room, Bob the Drag Queen was a staple in the New York City drag scene. She not only appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8, she slayed, winning the crown of America's Next Drag Superstar.

Since her rise in the mainstream, Bob the Drag Queen has gone on a stand-up comedy tour, become a podcast tour-de-force, hosted three seasons of We're Here, and toured the world with Madonna. No big deal! Bob the Drag Queen will soon appear on the third season of The Traitors. Bob the Drag Queen would be an exceptional talk show host. She has all the chops the hosts of today have. Give queens a chance!

3 Ciara Miller

'Summer House'

Ciara Miller joined the cast of Summer House during Season 5. And the show has been better ever since. At first, the travel nurse and model found herself in some unfortunate situations, namely with the fellas. Yet, as soon as she managed to realize she could be the Queen Bee of the share house, Ciara Miller became a stand-out fan favorite.

She's one of the true ones. When she rides for you, her loyalty is unmatched. But when it comes to love, Miller has had her ups and downs. While Miller, too, will find herself in The Traitors Season 3, perhaps it's time to help her out in the love department. She's single and is ready to mingle!

2 Aesha Scott

'Below Deck Mediterranean' and 'Below Deck Down Under'

Kate Chastain was the OG go-to Chief Stewardess in the Below Deck Cinematic Universe, but a new fan-favorite Chief Stew has emerged. Aesha Scott is one of the most beloved personalities across all the series. Originally a stewardess on Below Deck Mediterranean, Scott was promoted as one of the pioneers of Below Deck Down Under.

There, she established an exceptional relationship with Captain Jason Chambers, proving just how good of a worker she is. She then hopped back over to the Med, becoming the Chief Stew for Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Her reunion with Captain Sandy Yawn seemed to be the remedy to humanize the polarizing Captain. Aesha Scott has a wonderful fiancé, so perhaps the two lovebirds deserve a series where they get to explore the world in an upgrade to their van. Aesha Scott does her version of Road Rules!

1 Monica Garcia

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'