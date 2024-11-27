Drama always makes for good reality television. So, when reality TV stars get pregnant in shocking and controversial ways, it naturally becomes must-watch entertainment. Many of these pregnancies unfolded on our screens, delivering jaw-dropping moments and headlines that kept us hooked.

From cheating scandals to secret pregnancies, these celebrity stories had one thing in common: we couldn’t look away. Whether they stirred up media frenzies, sparked heated debates, or helped boost TV ratings, here are 10 of the most controversial celebrity pregnancies that made history.

10 Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s journey to motherhood started with a scandal. Her first pregnancy with daughter North West shocked fans because Kim was still technically married to Kris Humphries. The infamous 2011 wedding to Kris, which aired in a lavish multi-million-dollar televised event, ended in divorce after just 72 days. However, their divorce proceedings dragged on for nearly two years.

During this time, Kim began dating Kanye West. The controversy reached a peak when she revealed she was pregnant with Kanye's child while still legally married to Kris. Kim admitted she was desperate to finalize her divorce before giving birth, as she didn’t want to welcome a baby while married to someone else. The whirlwind didn’t end there—Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and had three more children, but their marriage ended in 2022 amid rumors of infidelity and Kanye’s erratic behavior.

9 Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry, best known from Teen Mom 2, has had a rollercoaster of a life—and plenty of controversial pregnancies. While all of her pregnancies raised eyebrows, her most recent ones stole the spotlight.

Her fifth pregnancy stole the spotlight when she revealed she had gotten pregnant the very first time she and fiancé Elijah Woods were intimate. Kailyn admitted that this pregnancy, and her decision to keep it private, was ultimately why she chose to leave Teen Mom.

Things escalated when fans speculated that Kailyn had secretly given birth to twins in 2022. Despite photographic evidence and fan theories, Kailyn refused to confirm the rumors for months. Finally, in early 2024, she admitted she had twins the year prior, bringing her total number of children to seven. Her secrecy angered some fans, especially since Kailyn remained active in her public life, hosting podcasts and sharing personal updates online.

8 Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago, a familiar face from Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, shocked fans with her pregnancy news. Known for her party-girl persona and whirlwind romances, Francesca wasn’t exactly someone fans pictured settling down with. After leaving The Perfect Match, Francesca surprised everyone by announcing she was pregnant with twins.

The plot twist? Francesca had found love with TikToker Jesse Sullivan shortly after filming wrapped. Jesse, a transgender activist and social media personality, brought his own share of headlines, especially as the couple shared their journey navigating IVF. The controversy stemmed from Francesca’s quick turnaround from the “single and ready to mingle” image she portrayed on reality TV to becoming a devoted partner and soon-to-be mom.

7 Lala Kent

Lala Kent, known for her drama on Vanderpump Rules, made waves with her pregnancy by Randall Emmett. Their relationship began as an affair—Randall was married with kids when they started dating. They quickly moved in together, and Lala announced her pregnancy in 2020. Despite trying to portray a picture-perfect family after their daughter Ocean was born, cracks quickly appeared.

The controversy deepened when Randall was accused of infidelity, sexual misconduct, and financial improprieties. Lala left Randall in late 2021, alleging he had been unfaithful throughout their relationship. In 2022, a bombshell Los Angeles Times report detailed allegations from multiple women, claiming Randall had offered acting roles in exchange for sexual favors.

Lala, now a single mom, has publicly denounced Randall while pursuing a second child via IVF. Her pregnancy remains one of the most shocking due to its toxic aftermath.

6 Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancies have both been mired in controversy and heartbreak, largely due to her tumultuous relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Her first pregnancy with daughter True in 2018 was overshadowed by a headline-grabbing cheating scandal. Just days before she was due to give birth, reports surfaced that Tristan had been unfaithful during her pregnancy. Paparazzi footage and photos of Tristan kissing another woman emerged, throwing Khloé’s world into chaos.

Despite the public betrayal, Khloé allowed Tristan to be in the delivery room when True was born, hoping to maintain a semblance of peace for her daughter’s sake. However, the cheating scandal lingered in the tabloids, sparking widespread sympathy for Khloé and scorn for Tristan.

While the couple attempted to rebuild their relationship after True’s birth, history repeated itself. In 2019, just a year later, Tristan was exposed again—this time for kissing Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner. The fallout was monumental, creating rifts not only in Khloé’s relationship with Tristan but also within the Kardashian-Jenner family. The scandal played out in real-time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, further cementing the saga in pop culture infamy. The controversy reignited yet again in 2022 when Khloé announced she was having a second child with Tristan via surrogate. Fans were stunned to learn this news came shortly after Tristan was exposed for fathering another child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. While Khloé’s surrogate was already pregnant, Tristan’s infidelity became public knowledge, sparking intense backlash. The athlete initially denied paternity, but a court-ordered test confirmed he was the father. Maralee has since claimed that Tristan has never met their son.

Despite the heartbreak and public criticism, Khloé welcomed her son, Tatum, later that year and has focused on co-parenting for the sake of her children. However, fans continue to question her choices, particularly as Khloe reportedly wants to use a surrogate to welcome another baby with Tristan.

5 Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner made headlines when she revealed she had secretly given birth to her first child, Stormi, in 2018. Kylie, then 19, managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps despite intense media speculation. She disappeared from social media and public events, with only paparazzi photos of her wearing oversized clothing fueling the rumors.

Kylie later admitted her pregnancy was unplanned, as she had only been dating rapper Travis Scott for a few months. The secrecy, paired with her young age and whirlwind romance, made the announcement all the more shocking. Kylie has since welcomed a second child, son Aire, but her on-again, off-again relationship with Travis has kept fans talking.

4 Madlyn Ballatori

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger were arguably the most controversial couple on Netflix’s The Ultimatum. The show, which forces couples to decide whether to marry or split after dating other people, showcased their toxic relationship dynamics. Fans were shocked when the two got married in the finale, but the bigger surprise came during the reunion when Madlyn appeared heavily pregnant.

Fans questioned how such a tumultuous couple could fast-track to marriage and parenthood. Despite the skepticism, Madlyn and Colby have since welcomed two more children, proving their critics wrong. Their pregnancy reveal remains one of the most dramatic moments in The Ultimatum’s history.

3 Amanda Connor

Ryan Edwards, best known from Teen Mom OG, has long been embroiled in controversy due to his struggles with addiction, legal issues, and absentee parenting. His fourth baby with now-pregnant fiancé Amanda Connor added yet another layer of scandal, as it came while he was still married to Mackenzie Standifer.

Ryan and Mackenzie’s marriage had already reached a breaking point, with Mackenzie filing for divorce and accusing Ryan of being abusive, destructive, and unfit as a father. She sought a protective order against him in early 2023, claiming he had threatened her life and caused significant damage to her home during an argument. These allegations led to Ryan being arrested multiple times throughout the year.

While little is known about Amanda, her relationship with Mackenzie has become a source of major controversy. Amanda reportedly does not have custody of her son from a previous relationship, raising questions about her ability to co-parent effectively. The drama escalated when Amanda and Mackenzie began feuding publicly online, with Mackenzie accusing Amanda of enabling Ryan’s destructive behavior and contributing to the chaos in their family. Amanda fired back, defending Ryan and accusing Mackenzie of exaggerating her claims to gain public sympathy.

The timing of Amanda’s pregnancy announcement only added to the backlash, as it came while Mackenzie was battling Ryan in court for full custody of their children and seeking safety from his alleged threats and abuse. Fans have slammed Ryan for starting a new family with Amanda, while his divorce and custody battles remain unresolved, leaving many questioning his priorities and stability as a parent.

2 Michal Horowitz Zoldan

Michal and her husband, Michael, starred in Season 2 of Showtime’s Couples Therapy, where they became infamous for their toxic dynamic. Michal was known for micromanaging her husband, while Michael admitted to being complacent. Their therapist, Dr. Orna Guralnik, often encouraged them to address deeper issues before expanding their family.

Fans were shocked when Michal appeared heavily pregnant during the season’s return after a filming hiatus. Given their turbulent relationship, many viewers questioned the timing of baby number three. However, the pregnancy seemed to unite the couple, as they appeared happier and more connected by the season’s end.

1 Briana DeJesus

Briana DeJesus, a Teen Mom alum, caused a stir with her second pregnancy in 2017. The father of her daughter, Stella, was Luis Hernandez, a man she had only dated briefly before becoming pregnant. The unplanned nature of the pregnancy was controversial enough, but what really captured attention was Briana’s decision to explore placing Stella for adoption. This became a significant storyline on Teen Mom 2, with Briana even meeting with an adoption agency.

Briana’s consideration of adoption sparked intense debates among fans, with some applauding her for exploring what she thought was best for her child and others criticizing her for even contemplating giving up custody. The emotional toll of the decision was evident on-screen, as Briana grappled with the idea of saying goodbye to her baby. Ultimately, she decided to keep Stella, citing her inability to part with her daughter, despite knowing Luis would likely not be a consistent presence in their lives.

Luis has remained largely absent, contributing little to Stella’s upbringing and further cementing the controversy surrounding Briana’s pregnancy. Her decision to keep Stella despite the challenges has become one of the most talked-about moments in Teen Mom history.

