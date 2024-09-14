Reality TV always has different aspects that can be surprising to viewers. Cameras are constantly following the cast and seeing them live their everyday lives, so they will get the raw reactions to the many changes they all go through. From secret marriages to secret breakups, audiences have seen it all, but some of the most shocking moments have happened when reality TV stars have announced their pregnancies.

Many of these reality TV stars have expressed their desire to become pregnant before, and when it happened, it made them happy and viewers excited about them. Not only does the cast go through these changes, but viewers can see their changes when they are involved in a pregnancy and see the joy it brings them. From MTV The Challenge stars to Real Housewives, these reality TV stars have surprised everyone with their pregnancy announcements.

10 Gladys Sanabria

'The Challenge: Battle of the Sexes'

Image via MTV.

Back in the days when The Challenge was known as The Real World/Road Rules Challenge, Gladys Sanabria competed in the sixth season of the show called Battle of the Sexes. This competition combined people from The Real World and Road Rules to compete in daily challenges. Regarding competition reality TV shows, The Challenge takes a lot of energy out of contestants, and they have to do their best to win.

To everyone's surprise, though, when Gladys participated in this season, she came in pregnant, and no one knew about her pregnancy until she was on the show. This did not stop her from competing, but she couldn't compete in harder challenges because she was at risk. Gladys is known for coming into the competition knowing she was pregnant and becoming the first Challenge contestant to participate like this.

The Challenge Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Jonathan Murray , Mary-Ellis Bunim

9 Dr. Nicole Martin

'The Real Housewives of Miami'

Image via Bravo

Dr. Nicole Martin quickly rose to fame when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami. Her personality meshed well with the ladies, and she knew how to keep them all on their toes. Throughout her time on the show, she was candid about her family and opened up about wanting to have another baby with her husband, Anthony Lopez. Still, no one expected them to be trying for another baby. This changed, as before the Season 6 premiere of the show, she announced she was pregnant.

The family welcomed a baby girl; she is their second child, as they already had a baby boy. Dr. Nicole gave birth to their daughter Genevieve a bit earlier than expected as she was born prematurely, but she is healthy after being born earlier than anticipated.

The Real Housewives of Miami Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 22, 2011 Cast Adriana De Moura , Alexia Echevarria , Marysol Patton , Lisa Hochstein , Lea Black , Larsa Pippen Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

8 Bethenny Frankel

'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Image via Peacock

As one of the OG apples in The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel was very candid about wanting to become a mom. Throughout the show's first two seasons, Bethenny's mindset is to become a business mogul, but to everyone's surprise, she meets Jason Hoppy. It is a story of a boy meeting a girl; they are in love and quickly get engaged.

Season three of The Real Housewives of New York City not only brought the surprise that she was committed to Jason, but she also had to announce she was pregnant because celebrity blogger Perez Hilton leaked the news to the media early on. Hence, she had to come clean about it. Everything moved fast for her, but after meeting Jason, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a mom to her daughter Brynn. She has had a tough road after her divorce from Jason, but having her daughter became the biggest blessing in her life.

The Real Housewives of New York City Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

7 Kim Kardashian

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

As Kimye's first baby, North West was a pregnancy no one expected. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had been friends for a long time and grew closer after Kim divorced Kris Humphries, her husband of 72 days. Kim and Kanye began dating after her divorce, and the couple quickly became very serious.

It wasn't until Kanye held a concert in Atlantic City in 2012 that he announced Kim's pregnancy. It was the first Kardashian pregnancy after Kourtney Kardashians' three kids, and it was exciting news as the Kardashian clan grew. Viewers will remember how this was a high-risk pregnancy for Kim, but it didn't stop her from wanting more children afterward. Even though the couple is divorced now, they were able to have four beautiful children together.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality Seasons 20

Watch On Apple TV

6 Khloe Kardashian

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

The Kardashians sisters have always been known for having tumultuous romances, but no one has had a crazier journey like Khloé Kardashian. She and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016, and it was noticeable how the two had an unbreakable bond. So much so that they became serious very quickly and knew they wanted to start a family together. In 2017, after dating for a year, Khloe surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy to daughter True Thompson. It seemed Khloe had finally reached her happily ever after, but everyone knows what happened next after Tristan was seen cheating on her multiple times.

The couple was on and off for many years, but they continued to co-parent for the betterment of their daughter. Even though the couple was separated, they still had so much love for each other that they decided to have a surrogate to carry their second child. No one expected her to have another child with Tristan, but she did, and her family grew.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality Seasons 20

Watch On Apple TV

5 Kenya Moore

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Image via Bravo

She is gone with the wind fabulous and surprised everyone with a pregnancy announcement. Kenya Moore kept many aspects of her life private, like her engagement and marriage to Marc Daly, and it wasn't until the Season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she announced she was pregnant.

It is no secret that one of the things Kenya wanted in her life the most was to become a mother, and through her marriage, it became a reality. Kenya had a very difficult journey leading up to the birth of her child, and she took time away from the show to focus on her at the beginning stages. Still, her life took a turn when her husband, Marc Daly, started treating her poorly and diminishing her as a person. Even though her marriage was short-lived, she brought her daughter Brooklyn into the world.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

4 Lala Kent

'Vanderpump Rules'

Image via Bravo

Lala Kent has had a whirlwind life ever since the birth of her first baby girl, Ocean. She has struggled with a custody battle with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, and because of that, she hasn't had the opportunity to enjoy her daughter to the fullest at times. It's no secret that being a mother has been one of Lala's favorite things in her life, and while on Vanderpump Rules, she expressed her desire to become a mom once more. Even though she didn't have a partner, she wanted to become a mom.

In Season 11 of the show, she announced she was starting to go through the process of finding an egg donor. She even had a party at Lisa Vanderpump's house to decide who the egg donor would be. To everyone's surprise, she announced she was pregnant on Season 11 of the show and was over the moon about it. She mentioned not having a partner with her second child by saying, "It's 2024! There are many ways to have a baby, and you don't need a man to do it." She gave birth to her baby girl, Sosa, on September 11.

Vanderpump Rules Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

3 Kourtney Kardashian

'The Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian had unpredictable pregnancies while dating Scott Disick on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. What nobody saw coming was that after getting married to Travis Barker, the couple wanted to become parents, but Kourtney was getting older, and the chances of being pregnant were diminishing. They did not want to let go of the possibility of a new baby Barker entering the world, so Kourtney was very candid on The Kardashians about starting her IVF journey and showing how difficult it can be.

The couple went through IVF, and it wasn't until 2023, at a Blink-182 concert, that Kourtney surprised Travis by announcing she was pregnant. This was something that no one expected as she had already had children, and he did as well, but they wanted to show their love in a new way with their baby. Kourtney gave birth to their baby in November, and Kourtney was very candid about how difficult the pregnancy was by showing even before the baby was born how they had a medical emergency regarding an urgent fetal surgery.

The Kardashians Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

2 Kylie Jenner

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

Seen as one of the most secretive pregnancies, Kylie Jenner took the world by storm when she announced she was pregnant in 2018. She and her boyfriend at the time, Travis Scott, had kept the pregnancy secret for a while, and it wasn't until she posted a video on her YouTube channel announcing her pregnancy that they showed the world they would be having a baby girl.

Out of all her sisters, Kylie was always the one who kept her life very private, and especially with her pregnancy, she took it to another level by confirming it until her daughter was born. There were many speculations surrounding this pregnancy, but Kylie announced it later. She and Travis became pregnant twice and gave birth to their baby boy, Aire, formerly known as Wolf.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality Seasons 20

Watch On Apple TV

1 Lindsay Hubbard

'Summer House'

Image via Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard will now make sandwiches for two as she announced she was pregnant on July 4. This came as a surprise to not only viewers but also the cast, as she had just broken off her engagement to Carl Radke. Season 8 of Summer House saw the demise of their engagement, and viewers did not expect her to be in a relationship during the reunion and shortly after announcing that she was pregnant.

Lindsay was very vocal about her desire to be a mom, as she had previously shown on the show how she had a timeline to fulfill. She almost got the marriage part down, but her relationship with Carl was toxic, and the couple should never have gotten together. She is now happier than ever with her new boyfriend and patiently waiting for the birth of her baby girl.

Summer House Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 9, 2017 Cast Kyle Cooke , Lindsay Hubbard , Carl Radke , Amanda Batula Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Keep Reading: Another Kardashian Makes Her Runway Modeling Debut