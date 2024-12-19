All that fame isn’t all that’s cracked up to be. Nowadays, it doesn’t take to be a professional actor to be on television. Thanks to the explosion of reality shows - ranging from high-stakes competitions like Survivor to romantic dating experiments like Love Is Blind - everyday people can snag their shot at superstardom. But here’s the catch: being popular doesn’t mean you’ll get a paycheck, or at least that is the “reality” behind some of these beloved reality programs. With that in mind, here’s what you can actually earn from starring in these shows.

‘Dancing with the Stars’

$1,200 per episode

Close

These dancing shoes don’t come cheap in Dancing with the Stars. Even in earlier episodes of the show, Variety reports that contestants earn up to $125,000 during the rehearsal period and when they begin their first two weeks of the season. As for the dancing pros, as of 2022, they could receive approximately $1,200 per episode. This amount could increase for both regular dancers and prose based on how long they’d stay on the show, making the competition even more lucrative.

‘The Traitors U.K.’

£100 a day

Image via BBC

There’s a price to pay for watching their backs. Based on a scoop from MirrorOnline, Marie Claire reports that contestants don’t receive a fee. However, they do receive a reimbursement of approximately £100 a day ($127.57 USD). Participant Arie Luyendyk Jr. of The Traitors Season 1 fame shares that he “barely got paid”, but some cast members do receive $1,000. This also doesn’t include the fact that participants have to take leave from work and risk losing their daily wages, potentially losing more than what they earn.

‘Love Is Blind’

$1,000 per week

Image via Netflix

Love Is Blind has garnered worldwide recognition, but it’s also racked up some massive criticism - including the show’s paychecks. Matthew Duliba from Season 6 has gone on a tell-all regarding the stipends, ranging from $5,000 for the pods, to $1,00 for the wedding. In Season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell’s lawsuit, the reality series pays its contestants $1,000 per week, with the amount going up to $8,000 depending on the length of the show’s filming period. However, his lawsuit alleges that the production pays them “less than half of the applicable minimum wage rate of $15.00 per hour” in California.

‘Love Island’

£375 a week

Image via ITV2

Although Love Island has yet to disclose its fees, Hello Magazine reports that Islanders are given approximately £375 ($478.38 USD) a week. More of a fee than an actual salary, this paycheck is meant to pay rent or bills outside of the show. But the experience of finding the love of your life on a beautiful island is priceless.

‘Love Island All Stars’

£2,000 a week

Image via ITV

Unlike Love Island, the much more star-studded Love Island All Stars is reported to be giving out bigger paychecks. According to Cosmopolitan, based on an insight from The Sun, participants earn £2,000 ($2,551.37 USD) a week. Since the show runs for a total of five weeks, each contestant can make approximately £10,000 - provided they stay throughout the entire season.

‘The Bachelor’

Unpaid

Image via ABC Television

Love doesn’t come cheap in The Bachelor. Although participants aren’t required to pay an entry fee to join the show, there’s a cost to looking like the most presentable contestant for the show’s lead. With ABC only providing two dresses for each season of the show, contestants find themselves racking up bills as they splurge on their own wardrobes. As for the leads fees, Dean Unglert shares to the “Trading Secrets” podcast that he’s allegedly offered $75,000 to be in Season 22, while Jason Tartick is offered $100,000 to be on Season 23. However, the two turned eventually turned down the offers.

‘The Bachelorette‘

$40,000