The popularization of reality television in pop culture has allowed more Americans to connect with others. Reality personalities have granted viewers into their extravagant lives and witness their vulnerable moments. The genre has also been commercially successful, with some shows garnering millions of viewers per episode.

Having said (or, written) this, the reality genre is certainly not immune to having its own bad apples, some of which started out popular, but either grew stale or became problematic as their series went along. Countless shows, including some on this list, like Dance Moms and Fear Factor, have aged poorly due to the content featured on and off-camera, and we went searching for the reality TV shows that no longer fits the times.

10 ‘Kid Nation’ (2007-2008)

Network: CBS

Inspired by William Golding’s novel Lord of the Flies (1954), Kid Nation followed 40 children ages 8 to 15 who were tasked with building a sustainable community with no adult involvement. The show took place at a ranch in Bonanza City, New Mexico. Each child was responsible for completing chores such as cooking, cleaning, and fetching water. The children also governed themselves via a Town Council. Each child would be rewarded with $5,000 but would have the opportunity to earn more money ranging from $20,000 to $50,000–if the Town Council selected them as an outstanding participant. Despite the “no adults” premise, cameramen, producers, the host, a medic, and a child psychologist were present on set throughout filming.

During filming, it was alleged that CBS did not follow the state of New Mexico’s child labor laws, which, at the time, limited working hours for children under 14 to nine hours a day and 44 hours per week unless granted a special permit.

Early on from the show’s premiere, many were concerned about the treatment of the children tasked with doing physical labor. During filming, it was alleged that CBS did not follow the state of New Mexico’s child labor laws, which, at the time, limited working hours for children under 14 to nine hours a day and 44 hours per week unless granted a special permit. However, CBS claims that, despite having children’s parents sign a contract agreeing to a 24-hour 40-day filming session, the children were not considered employees but voluntary participants. The parents also allegedly had to sign a 22-page waiver that waived responsibility from CBS for any medical issues that were to occur on set. Years later, former Kid Nation participants like Anjay spoke out about how they felt exploited by the network.

9 ‘Dance Moms’ (2011-2019)

Network: Lifetime Network

Initially filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the series revolves around dance instructor and choreographer Abby Lee Miller, her Junior Elite Dance Team (ages eight to thirteen) at Abby Lee Dance Company, and their mothers. While traveling to various dance competitions, the show gained popularity due to Miller’s strict coaching methods and her tumultuous relationship with the dancers’ overbearing mothers, who often conflicted with each other.

Despite her best intentions to help the young dancers improve their talents, Miller has garnered a lot of criticism for her toxic behavior toward her dancers. Miller often shamed and chastised the girls for their weight, intelligence, and appearance. Her behavior has resulted in conflicts and sometimes fights with mothers, as Kelly Hyland was arrested in 2014 for assaulting Miller backstage at a competition. Additionally, episodes such as “Topless Showgirls” have been removed from rotation due to inappropriate outfits and dances chosen by Miller. While there have been rumors of an additional season, the show has come to a halt due to Miller’s imprisonment for bankruptcy fraud, racist remarks, and diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma. Most recently, former cast members such as Jojo Siwa and Chloé Lukasiak reunited, but some members, like Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, did not participate.

8 ‘I Wanna Marry Harry’ (2014)

Network: Fox

Based on a similar reality show, Joe Millionaire (2003), I Wanna Marry Harry surrounds 12 women who must compete for the affection of ordinary Englishman Matthew Hicks, who is a look-alike of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Filmed at the lavish Englefield House in England, the women are led to believe they are actually on a date with the Prince. Ryan Seacrest is among the executive producers.

While the show's theme of dating royalty is not entirely problematic, gaslighting and misleading contestants is very much so.

While the show's theme of dating royalty is not entirely problematic, gaslighting and misleading contestants is very much so. I Wanna Marry Harry winner Kimberly Birch explained in an interview that fake security and paparazzi were arranged to make it appear to the contestants that they were in the presence of a royal. Additionally, when Birch realized the look-alike and tried to warn other contestants, she was allegedly separated from the other women and gaslit by a producer. Birch blames producers for “brainwashing” her and reveals she sought out therapy after the show’s completion. The series was canceled immediately after the fourth episode aired.

7 ‘The Swan’ (2004)

Network: Fox

Hosted by Irish television personality Amanda Bryam, each episode features two women who are self-proclaimed “ugly ducklings” and have three months to be transformed into a conventional beauty standard by a team of personal trainers, dentists, therapists, and cosmetic surgeons. At the end of the three months, the two contestants compete in a beauty pageant, and whoever earns the most points wins the show.

The show garnered wide criticism regarding its promotion of negative and unrealistic body images for women.

Among the many makeover shows of the early 2000s, The Swan represents toxic beauty standards and problematic aspects of the genre. Named in Entertainment Weekly’s “Top 20 Worst Reality Shows Ever,” the show garnered wide criticism regarding its promotion of negative and unrealistic body images for women. Former contestant Lorrie Arias spoke out about how she allegedly developed mental health disorders and had surgical complications as a result of being on the show. Writer Rebecca Hertz explained in a 2005 interview that several situations and dialogue were allegedly manufactured and distorted in the editing room.

6 ‘Black. White.’ (2006)

Network: FX

Produced by rapper Ice Cube and filmmaker R. J. Cutler, the series follows two families, one black and one white, who switch lives using makeup to disguise their true identities. Filmed in Los Angeles, each episode shows the families immersing themselves in the other’s culture and lifestyles. The show has been marketed as a social experiment about racial prejudice.

Despite winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic),’the show has received widespread criticism not only for Blackface but also for perpetuating racial stereotypes of both Black and White Americans.

While in theory, it can be marketed as a social experiment, in reality, Black. White. is a show that heavily features “Blackface.” Popularized during the 1800s minstrel shows, Blackface is an offensive practice of wearing black makeup to racially mock and imitate the appearance of Black people. Despite winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic),’the show has received widespread criticism not only for Blackface but also for perpetuating racial stereotypes of both Black and White Americans. Additionally, some family members can be seen using racial slurs like the “n-word” on the show.

5 ‘Fear Factor’ (2001-2006)

Network: NBC

Hosted by American podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Fear Factor is a game show in which contestants compete against each other to complete extreme stunts for $50,000 in prize money. In each episode, contestants would have to successfully perform three stunts: a physical challenge, a mental challenge, and an extreme challenge requiring mental and physical strength. The original series lasted six seasons and became the network's first syndicated reality show.

These shocking challenges soon caught the attention of animal rights activists like the American Humane Association, who argued that animals were mistreated and abused.

While the series was initially a successful response to the CBS hit reality show Survivor, its ratings fell during the sixth season due to grotesque and repulsive challenges. Some of the show’s most infamous stunts are bobbing for objects in a cow's blood-filled tub, sucking milk from a goat’s udder, and drinking donkey urine and semen. These shocking challenges soon caught the attention of animal rights activists like the American Humane Association, who argued that animals were mistreated and abused.

4 ‘Bridezillas’ (2004-2020)

Network: WE TV

The series was inspired by the term “Bridezilla,” a wordplay from the fictional Japanese monster “Godzilla.” It describes a soon-to-be bride who is demanding, temperamental, and difficult to work with during wedding planning. The show follows two brides who bully family members and wedding planners, and have emotional outbursts. Bridezillas had a successful spin-off show titled Marriage Boot Camp featuring celebrity personalities like Jersey Shore’s JWoww, Bad Girls Club’s Natalie Nunn, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kim Richards.

Many view the term “Bridezilla” as a derogatory term with misogynist implications due to it being subjected to women for being hysterical and conceited. Former Bridezillas stars like Porsha and Julia Swinton-Williamson have claimed that producers distorted their true nature while on the show. Producers also allegedly told some brides to redo their reactions to certain situations “with more drama” to boost the entertainment value. Melissa from season seven was reportedly directed to curse more at people.

3 ‘Cops’ (1989-present)

Network: Fox Nation (Previously Fox and Paramount Network)

As one of the longest-running reality television shows with 36 seasons, Cops shows the daily work life of police officers and sheriff’s deputies. From narcotic stings and traffic stops to executing search and arrest warrants, the series gained popularity because of its unscripted nature and fly-on-the-wall perspective.

Over the years, the series has garnered widespread controversy with accusations of glorifying police brutality and heavily featuring minorities and poor people. In 2020, the series was canceled by Fox as a result of the murder of George Floyd by police officers within the Minneapolis Police Department. There are also allegations that how producers acquire signed consent to show the suspect's face on camera is purposely confusing and dubious. The series remains in production after being acquired by Fox Nation in 2021.

2 ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ (2012-2017)

Network: TLC

As a result of her popularity on the problematic reality show Toddlers and Tiaras, the series surrounds young Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and the daily life of her eccentric family. While Here Comes Honey Boo Boo premiered with 2.2 million viewers, the show’s ratings have since plummeted with a 2.5 out of 10 on IMDB.

Critics were quick to call out the problematic parenting behavior of Thompson’s mother, June Elizabeth “Mama June” Stroud. Along with accusations of child exploitation, critics have also stated that the show perpetuates a negative stereotype of Southern culture and people. After four seasons, the series was immediately canceled in 2014 after Stroud was reportedly dating a man convicted of child abuse and registered as a sex offender. Stroud has also allegedly had a history of substance abuse. Thompson has stated that because of Stroud’s mishandling of funds, substance abuse, and toxic relationships, she has a strained relationship with her mother.

1 ‘19 Kids and Counting’ (2008-2015)

Aired on TLC

One of the most infamous family reality shows to air on television is 19 Kids and Counting, starring the Duggar Family. Filmed in Tontitown, Arkansas, the series displays the daily life of devout Baptists Michelle, Jim Bob, and their 19 children, whom they raise with conservative family values. The Duggar parents attribute their large family to their beliefs against contraception.

Despite their clean and family-friendly image on television, off-camera, the Duggers were known for their anti-LGBTQ+ opinions. As a result, a Change.org petition for TLC to cancel the show garnered more than 100,000 signatures. Additionally, LGBTQ+ activists and organizations such as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Discrimination (GLAAD) have publicly condemned the family’s stance. In 2023, one of the children, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, stated that her family had “cult-like” beliefs and her parents used fear tactics against the children. However, the most scandalous story was the reveal and arrest of Josh Duggar, the eldest son, who had been abusing children, even his younger sisters. The controversy resulted in the show’s cancelation and the removal of over twenty partnerships from advertisers.

