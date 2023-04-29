Reality shows continue to capture the attention of viewers around the world. Reality TV is often a window to a heightened, more chaotic world. Unfortunately, not all popular reality shows live up to the hype they receive from fans.

Some reality shows are pure camp and are appreciated as such. Some reality shows, however, are hyped up by fans but aren't worth it. For some, like Buying Beverly Hills, the script distracts from what could be a fun premise. Others, like Dance Moms, were always just exploitative.

10 'Buying Beverly Hills' (2022-)

Buying Beverly Hills follows a real estate agency specializing in high-end real estate in the iconic Beverly Hills. The houses are almost as massive as the commissions. The Agency was founded by Mauricio Umansky.

Unfortunately, as popular as this real estate show is, it just isn't worth the hype. While all reality shows feature scripted elements, Selling Beverly Hills takes this to another level. This show also does what Selling Sunset does, but not quite as well.

9 'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

Dance Moms was a unique cultural moment. Fans followed the dancers at Abbey Lee Miller's self-titled dance company. The focus was always on the drama the moms caused week after week.

While the first group of dance moms was delightfully unhinged, it was obvious from the beginning that these children were being exploited in the name of entertainment. It's not worth revisiting the visceral discomfort of watching children be put in the middle of adult drama.

8 'Married at First Sight' (2014-)

Married at First Sight sees relationship experts pair up three to five couples per season. These couples agree to marry when they first meet. The American series, which has spanned two spin-offs, is based on a Danish show, Gift Ved Første Blik.

Although it is undeniably compelling to watch couples be matched under such unique circumstances, it's worth noting that most of these TV marriages have ended in real-life divorce. This raises questions about the professionals' methodology, leading the show to sell a poor commentary on love and marriage.

7 'Love Island' (2019-)

Love Island began as a British series that spawned an American spin-off of the same name. The show follows contestants in a Fijian villa. The contestants, or "Islanders," are isolated from the outside world while their every move is filmed. Each Islander must be in a relationship to remain on the show.

Although Love Island has received generally mixed reviews, it has a following of incredibly devoted fans. Unfortunately, this series' emphasis on first impressions makes it difficult to cheer for anyone in a meaningful way. The American series has not had the ratings of its British counterpart.

6 '90 Day Fiancé' (2014)

90 Day Fiancé follows couples through the K-1 visa process. Each couple featured on the show must sign documents stating that they are in this process, which allows couples 90 days to organize their affairs and have a wedding ceremony. If the couple does not marry within 90 days, per the K-1 visa process, the non-American partner must return to their home country.

Underneath the glitz of the beautiful people gracing this series is a troubling commentary on the U.S. immigration system. Rather than meaningfully addressing issues like language barriers, culture shock, and stigma, the non-American contestants are played for entertainment. These are real people uprooting their real lives, and the show doesn't always remember this.

5 'Naked and Afraid' (2013)

Naked and Afraid is a Discovery Channel survival show that follows contestants try to survive in the wilderness...naked. The series sees a pair of strangers. Contestants are stranded somewhere deserted with nothing but a fanny pack. The goal is for the team to arrive at the designated extraction point at the end of the challenge.

Naked and Afraid doesn't use its gimmick as effectively as it could. The nakedness of the contestants ultimately proves to be a distraction. Ultimately, this show doesn't live up to its potential as either a survival show or an original take on a romantic adventure.

4 'Cops' (1989-2023)

The show Cops follows police officers, sheriff's deputies, and other members of law enforcement as they carry out their day-to-day duties. The show is one of the longest-running reality TV shows in history. The series has followed law enforcement across several states.

Ultimately, Cops comes across as dated with its decades-long run. Questions have been raised regarding the veracity of the situations that are shown. This show has been the venue for real-life controversies involving interactions between law enforcement officers and members of the public without providing any further context or analysis.

3 'Too Hot to Handle' (2020-)

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle has a cast of characters who can't form lasting relationships. Each season, 10 contestants engage in flings while not being able to initiate any physical contact. When the show begins, contestants believe they are cast members of an entirely different series.

The series was massively popular, but it never lived up to its potential to be a commentary on the shallowness of modern dating and hook-up culture. The show also never quite capitalizes on its will-they-won't-they concept and instead relies on gimmicks to keep the contestants interesting.

2 'FBOY Island' (2021-2022)

FBOY Island follows three women as they try to identify the "fboys" and "nice guys" from a group of 24 men. The contestants go on dates and participate in other romantic activities while the women try to figure out who's who. When the nice guys are eliminated, they're sent to "Nice Guy Grotto," a luxurious getaway, while the fboys are sent to "Limbro," a glorified camping experience.

The premise of this series alone is intriguing and has the potential to make the point that fboys are not all that indistinguishable from "nice guys" in real life. Instead, the show would ask viewers to consider whether a fboy can change for the right person. This misguided message proves to be a distraction from anything else the show could be.

1 'The Kardashians' (2022-)

The Kardashians is the latest show to spotlight the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. After Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2021, this series continued the saga of this family. Outside the core family, the series features the husbands of these famous sisters.

As a family, the Kardashians may be coming to the end of their cultural relevance. It gets harder and harder to justify giving this family more screen time. The series makes it glaringly obvious that a 20-season run was perhaps all this group had in them.

