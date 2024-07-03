Sometimes, audiences get bored with scripted television. It feels more exciting to follow real people facing real challenges than it does to watch performers enacting a prefabricated plotline. After all, how thrilling can the action be when everyone knows how it will end? As audiences partake in witnessing the unscripted drama unfolding in the lives of ordinary people, they feel invited to not just be viewers, but to be a part of the action as well.

But in a plethora of so many reality TV shows, which ones stand out? There are popular shows that will have all the coworkers talking about them around the water cooler the next day, but there are some that are a little bit less well-known while being equally as enjoyable. Here are some hidden gems in the rich quarry of reality TV.

10 'Swamp People' (2010-)

15 Seasons

Image via History

The United States of America is a diverse and multifaceted nation with many subcultures coexisting within it. One such subculture is that of residents in Lousianna's bayous. Among the watery regions of the southern state, a group of people earn their living by hunting alligators, snakes, and other creatures. The show follows their misadventures through climate change, social pressures, and encounters with dangerous wildlife.

Swamp People is a great show to facilitate familiarizing the audience with a region of America that is largely overlooked. Heavily influenced by French settlers, accents spoken on the show often require the use of subtitles. The family drama and nuances of navigating isolation and social situations make it a compelling watch.

9 'Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet' (2014-)

12 Seasons

Being a doctor with unruly patients is enough of a challenge. Let alone if your patients are large and oftentimes stubborn-willed animals. Add to the daily difficulties the fact that when it's time to make house calls your patients are separated by hundreds of miles and the weather is brutal and unforgiving. Such obstacles don't daunt veterinarian Dr. Michelle Oakley in Dr. Oakly, Yukon Vet.

Not only is Dr. Oakley a talented and compassionate animal doctor, but she is a great on-camera personality as well. The show garnered two spin-off series; Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Northern Disclosure, and Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Northern Lites. With a grand total of 17 seasons (more than Seinfeld and Friends), it is definitely worth adding to your must-binge list.

8 'Love on the Spectrum' (2019-2021)

2 Seasons

Image via ABC Australia

A 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is both coveted and rare. The show Love on the Spectrum has earned this accolade by providing the most sincere and touchingly vulnerable love-finding reality series ever to be broadcast. And all of the would-be romancers happen to be people on the Autism spectrum.

Unlike other dating shows that feature backstabbing, manipulation, and lies, Love on the Spectrum follows some of the most caring, honest, and genuine individuals on the planet in their quests to find a romantic partner. Audiences can't help but get wrapped up in the exploits and find themselves experiencing the joys and heartbreaks as if they were close personal friends. The production team seems to legitimately care for the individuals on the show and takes care to treat them with respect and sensitivity.

7 'Forged in Fire' (2015-)

11 Seasons