Reality TV spin-offs are nothing new. Whenever a franchise becomes way too successful, it’s almost a given for the producers to capitalize on its fame and expand the brand. But the truth is, some of them never quite hit the mark. Whether it’s poor execution or an over-reliance on recycled drama, many reality TV spin-offs have disappointed fans over the years.

While the idea of a spin-off might seem like a surefire way to give the audience more of what they love, some franchises just shouldn’t venture into new territories. The pressure to recreate the hype of the original show or take things in a completely new direction often backfires and makes the whole thing feel inauthentic. Sometimes, things get to a point where you really have to wonder whether a spin-off is really fan service, or if it’s just a way for franchises to cash in on their existing fame however possible.

10 'Khloe & Lamar'

2011

Image via E!

The major success of Keeping Up With the Kardashians led to several spinoffs. While some of them, such as Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, have gone down in history as important chapters in the family’s reality TV fame, others have not fared so well, and Khloe & Lamar definitely fall in the latter. The spin-off premiered in 2011, at the height of the Kardashian craze. Now, because Khloe Kardashian has always been seen as the most relatable member of the reality family, the idea of a spin-off focused primarily on her sounded great in theory.

Khloe & Lamar followed the Kar-Jenner sister’s marriage to NBA player, Lamar Odom after the two quickly became fan favorites on the original show. But considering that these two decided to get married one month after they first met, the show came about when their relationship was still in the honeymoon phase. I’ll be honest, it was endearing in the start, but things took a turn for the worse pretty fast. The spin-off lacked the drama and chaos that made the original show so fun to watch. In most episodes, Kardashian and Odom would be doing mundane, everyday things, and there’s only so much of that one can watch.

My biggest problem with the show was that it conveniently brushed difficult topics to the side. Khloe & Lamar tried too hard to present the couple as picture-perfect when the reality was that Odom’s addiction to drugs was a major challenge to their marriage. It was difficult for fans to fully invest in the reality love story when it became apparent that the relationship was toxic. Odom’s unexplained erratic behavior, combined with Kardashian’s increasingly desperate attempts to keep the peace, made the show borderline unbearable to watch by the end.