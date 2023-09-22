The Big Picture Sports and reality TV have become more similar in recent years, with NBA and NFL drafts becoming glitzy events and sports fans paying attention to scandalous storylines just like reality TV fans.

The love lives of NBA players and reality stars, like the Kardashians, have blended sports and reality TV together, with players appearing on reality shows and relationships becoming prime gossip fodder.

Sports-focused reality series like HBO's Hard Knocks and Netflix's 30-for-30 have gained popularity, showing that sports fans enjoy the drama and behind-the-scenes look just as much as reality TV fans.

Major national sports in the U.S. like the NFL and the NBA air on TV throughout the year, even when they are not in season. Sports fans pay attention not only to the games but to their favorite players' personal lives as well. In fact, their personal lives often seep into and have an effect on the full season. So why are sports considered to be a different category? If reality TV is defined as, “television programs focusing on members of the public living in conditions created especially by the program makers”, wouldn’t national sports fall under that category? The NBA and NFL drafts have gone from quick player-focused events to full-on productions with more interviews and talking heads. Shows like Hard Knocks are reality series providing a behind-the-scenes look at various different NFL teams. Reality television and sports television have shifted and become more similar in the past decade, bringing the rise of more sports-focused reality series.

The NBA Has the Same Amount of Drama As ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchise

Image via Netflix

There are many sports fans who would be immensely offended to see themselves being compared to reality TV fans. After all, institutions like the MLB, the NFL, and the NBA are ingrained in American culture. The idea of being a sports fan still has gender biases attached to it. On Thanksgiving Day, the men watch football while the women cook, and things of that nature, are ideas about how sports relate to solely men. While being a sports fan or a reality fan has nothing to do with gender whatsoever, there is a bit of a gender divide, at least within the binary.

RELATED: All the Times Khloe Kardashian Stood by Tristan Thompson

According to Statista, women make up the majority of the reality TV viewership in each genre, except for the hidden camera and prank show style reality shows, in which viewership was equal between both genders. So, combined with the stigma of reality TV being trashy and the predominance of female-identified watchers, it’s only natural that many sports fans would look down on those who do tune in. But who says they are any different from reality TV fans?

The NBA Draft is a great example of this. The event wasn’t initially as big as it has become now. It was simply focused on trading players and recruitment. Now? It’s a massive red carpet-event with an unnecessary amount of glamor. Prior to the draft, there was a lot of speculation, with talking heads making guesses about who will get drafted and where they’ll go. There are intense rivalries as well as the occasional heartwarming “started from the bottom, now we’re here” story. And the players' personal lives are always at the center of the conversation. Some even believe that the more interesting the players' family dynamics and love life are, the more viable they may be to the sports brands.

This year’s NBA Draft had much controversy, as sports fans were buzzing about one player prior to the event. Brandon Miller, who was the best player on the number one team in the NCAA tournament, was inadvertently connected to a murder that occurred earlier this year. He was an innocent bystander, but sports fans were reeling about what would happen, as he was one of the few top prospects. At the same time, there was the top prospect overall, Victor Wembanyama, who all the pundits were excited about. He was all anybody wanted to talk about, as his height and abilities made him a desirable draft pick for every team in the NBA. He had his own issues, as shortly after he was drafted to the San Antonio Spurs, a member of his security team slapped a woman who wanted to simply wish Victor well. The woman also happened to be Britney Spears. Victor was once again plagued by the whispers of pundits who all wondered how it was possible to not know who Britney Spears is.

These issues are just tiny examples of salacious stories that came up in the NBA this past year. Storylines that could easily be copy-pasted into any Real Housewives season. And sports fans paid a lot of attention to it. These situations were pretty dramatic, after all! Who says their hunger for more information regarding those stories is any different from a Jen Shah fan trying to learn everything about her federal crimes? Just like reality fans, they have their favorites and their least favorites.

The Kardashian Crossover Effect

Image via E! / Keeping Up With the Kardashians

It is impossible to discuss how similar reality TV and sports are without discussing the love lives of many NBA players and the reality stars we love/love to hate. Kim and Khloe Kardashian have certainly made their rounds in the NBA dating, and sometimes marrying, NBA players throughout the league. Khloe Kardashian has been with plenty of NBA players, with her starting line-up including Rashad McCants, Lamar Odom, Rick Fox, James Harden, and of course, baby-daddy Tristan Thompson. Younger sister Kendall Jenner, however, has her beaten, with a roster of seven NBA players on her personal roster: Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Devin Booker, D'Angelo Russell, Chandler Parsons, and Kyle Kuzma. Because of these many, many, many NBA romances, there have been plenty of players featured in the various Kardashian series, and they aren’t the only ones.

After all, Basketball Wives is a series literally focused on the romantic, or ex-romantic, partners of the NBA. Another basketball wife turned reality star has also made her rounds in the NBA, and that is one Larsa Pippen. Larsa, who is currently in an uncomfortably loud relationship with basketball legend Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan, is no stranger to the men of the NBA. She married Scottie Pippen in the 90s, and when they separated in 2016, she quickly began dating around, including Tristan Thompson and Malik Beasley, who was married during their tryst. These romantic confluences are the prime example of how reality TV and sports have blended together.

When Reality TV and Sports Come Together As One

Image via HBO

In 2001 HBO premiered its new NFL-focused series, Hard Knocks. The series, which focuses on a different team each season, gives an inside look into the training and preparation for the upcoming football season. It is an opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite players, without fear of a restraining order. The inside look is reminiscent of the majority of reality series, giving fans an opportunity to see these teams, players, and coaches in a new light. And that’s ultimately what the best reality series do: they provide an honest inside look into the lives of the people they are focusing on.

Robyn Dixon faced backlash after the 7th season of The Real Housewives of Potomac for doing the opposite; she hid the details of Juan’s infidelity so that she could make money off of her fans. Many called for her to be fired from the series due to her lack of candor. Without the element of truth and grit, Hard Knocks would likely not be as popular as it is today. And it is popular, especially with its focus on newly minted and currently injured Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Quarterbacks are often focused on as they play a critical role in the sport. They are the ones who begin each play with the ball in their hands, and are the ones who decide precisely what to do with it. Aaron Rodgers is a particularly interesting quarterback, as he has had many controversies follow him in recent years. He is noted primarily for lying about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and had to come clean because he contracted the virus. He has said a lot of off-the-wall things in the media, so when he was traded to the Jets and they became the subject of Hard Knocks, he has quickly stolen the spotlight. According to an aptly titled, Aaron Rodgers Enters His Housewives Era from Vulture,

“You know the show is never really going to engage with anything truly juicy or difficult, but you watch anyway, curious to see a spark of insight or idiosyncrasy despite the flaws. And in Rodgers, the payoff works. Whether he’s mumbling an explanation of a training exercise adapted from the 1998 movie BASEketball or wandering around training camp with the anomie of a hollowed-out veteran, he possesses an utterly bizarre aura that’s hard to take your eyes off of.”

So while the rest of the team is begrudgingly participating in this new season of Hard Knocks, Aaron Rodgers was getting his life, and showing out for the camera. He has “Jenergy” aka, Jen Shah energy, as he is determined to be the center of attention and has an aptitude for lying.

There is also the popular 30-For-30 Series which chronicles various stories throughout sports history. From Pablo Escobar (and the soccer player of the same name) to the day O.J. Simpson was arrested, the series is enjoyable for all reality/documentary/true-crime fans. 30-for-30 also produced The Last Dance, which focused on Michael Jordan’s career, which was a remarkable watch for anyone who bore witness to the Jordan Golden Era. Even people who detest sports out of principle would enjoy The Last Dance, especially with the nonsensical stink Scottie Pippen made about it after being a willing participant.

More and more reality series about sports are coming out, like Netflix’s new tennis series Break Point as well as their current series about Formula One, Drive to Survive. Netflix also has Untold, their own version of 30-for-30, which tells the stories that many fans are unaware of. These series are popular because deep down, sports fans love drama just as much as reality TV fans do. So everyone should get off their high horses, come together, and enjoy watching an episode or two of Real Housewives after the Sunday night NFL game.