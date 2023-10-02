The Big Picture Reality TV friendships are often filled with drama and backstabbing, but there are a few stars who seem like fun and genuine friends.

Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore is relatable and would be a good time to hang out with after his buddy Pauly D entered a committed relationship.

Kimmi Scott from Love and Marriage: Huntsville is the calm voice of reason and a dependable, good-natured friend who genuinely cares about her loved ones.

Reality television is full of people with massive personalities, and these incredibly large personas that keep us entertained. They lie, backstab, and spread rumors, and ultimately keep the conflict moving along. Entertainment is one thing, but would anyone actually want to be friends with them? Would you want to kick back with Kim Kardashian to talk about your inner hopes and dreams? Would you want to go grab coffee and window shop with Mary Cosby? Probably not. But there are a few who do seem like they’d be fun to hang out with on a regular basis.

Friendships vary in a lot of ways. Some people have friends that they only choose to party with, while others keep their circles small and their friends close. Reality TV isn’t necessarily the best place to see positive examples of friendship, but there are a few that do exist. They are the ones that usually involve one person who wants nothing to do with petty squabbles or drama. They are the ones who give the classic “Jim Halpert look at the camera” when there is foolishness happening around them. So, who are the ten reality stars we’d be friends with? Starting from most fun to most genuine, here is our reality TV friendship wishlist.

10 Vinny Guadagnino - ‘Jersey Shore’ and ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

Oh, Vinny. Vinny Guadagino is one of the quieter members of the Jersey Shore crew, and his reactions to the many shenanigans and issues within the group are extremely relatable. He’s everyone’s favorite weird perv with a keto cookbook. Essentially, Vinny seems like a good time. After all, who wouldn’t want to go party with a male stripper? And now that his boyfriend Pauly D is in a committed relationship with Nikki Hall, it seems like he is in need of a new buddy. We got you, Vinny!

9 Tiffany Pollard - ‘Flavor of Love’, ‘I Love New York’, ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’, & ‘House of Villains’

Why is Tiffany Pollard on this list? Because she’s the HBIC, obviously. Tiffany Pollard rose to fame on Flavor of Love and her own show, I Love New York. During her early reality TV years, it seemed as if she was the “Unfriendly Black Hottie” in the reality TV cafeteria, but over the years she has shared other and more vulnerable sides of herself. Her series, Brunch With Tiffany, made us envious of the celebrity guests she had on each episode. While her next reality series considers her a villain, we don’t care. We still want to have brunch with Tiffany.

8 NeNe Leakes - ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

NeNe Leakes is an icon. Period. She is loud, she is proud, and she said what she said. Her no-nonsense attitude (and occasional delusion) not only made her fun to watch, but it showed her to be a fun person to be around. While she may not be the best confidant, NeNe’s ability to joke and be her true self makes a fun light-hearted friendship with her look appealing. She’d be an excellent addition to the aforementioned brunch we’d like to have with Tiffany.

7 RuPaul Charles - ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Mother herself. RuPaul isn’t just a reality TV star: RuPaul is an actual legend. As a drag queen, she burst onto the scene in the early 90s, bringing drag to a burgeoning generation of creatives. As a businessman, he’s formed a drag media dynasty, bringing RuPaul’s Drag Race all over the world. RuPaul is a peak capitalist, and while he’s faced some controversy in recent years, we’d still love to grab some tea and spill some tea with him.

6 Karen Huger - ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

The Grand Dame. She is as shady as she is wise, and we’d love nothing more to bask in that shade. Karen Huger has no problem telling you exactly how she feels when she feels it, and as the Grand Dame of Potomac, she demands respect. And we’ll happily give her that respect, as Karen has had some of the best one-liners in all the Real Housewives franchises. Her description of Juan Dixon’s side piece is one for the history books, that’s for sure. We’d love nothing more than to join Karen for tea and listen to her stories for an hour or two.

5 Chef Anne Burrell - ‘Worst Cooks in America’

As one of the few Food Network personalities on this list who hasn’t completely given into the new “Chef Focused” direction that the network is taking, Chef Anne Burrell is one of the more down-to-earth chefs on the network. She’s as knowledgeable as she is no-nonsense, and uses even her guest judge opportunities to share said knowledge. Her show, Worst Cooks In America, is one of the best and most watchable shows airing on Food Network right now, as it dives headfirst into the silly pool with no flotation devices necessary. Viewers get to be educated while being entertained, which is something that Food Network used to do in all its shows. We’d love nothing more than to spend an afternoon cooking with her, then heading out to a bar to talk smack about Bobby Flay.

4 Heather Gay - ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Heather Gay is the soul of RHOSLC. She seems the most down to Earth, like a normal person who has led a life like a normal person. She owns her flaws and cares deeply for her friends, even when they are a total sociopath. Sure she may poke her nose in situations that aren’t her business, but it does come from a good and well-meaning place. She’d make a great sleepover friend that you could get real drunk with, and have deep, vaguely memorable, heart-to-hearts.

3 Jaida Essence Hall - 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' & 'We're Here'

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, Jaida Essence Hall (aka Jared Johnson) is the only queen to win the title in the comfort of her own living room. Jaida is a devastating drag queen who also seems like a genuinely great person to be around. Jared’s out of drag commentary in the RPDR All Stars All Winners season was on point, easy to agree with and hilarious. Jared is number three on this list because he reminds us of people in our actual lives. Jaida seems like the friend who is always a good time, but also there for you with a loving, “Girl, come here, cry it out, and move on” attitude when you’re crying over heartbreak. We're looking forward to seeing more of her on the upcoming fourth season of We're Here on Max.

2 Sammi Giancola - ‘Jersey Shore’ & ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

Sammi Giancola would not have been on this list in 2009, as she cried a lot, and that’s a lot to handle in a friendship. But Sammi has grown up a lot since the early Jersey Shore days, and her triumphant return to the series has made everyone fall in love with her all over again. Sammi’s comments on taking care of her mental health and growth are precisely why she’s number two on this list. She’s grown into the kind of person you want to have in your corner. She’s there when you need it, but also happy to call you out when you’re acting a little off the wall. She refuses to engage in unnecessary drama, and is clearly a loving and compassionate friend. She's the person you'd want to drink wine and cry (in a healthy way) with while watching Moulin Rouge. Sammi really is a sweetheart!

1 Kimmi Scott - ‘Love and Marriage Huntsville’

Kimmi Scott just wants her friends to get along, and leave her out of it when they aren’t getting along. Kimmi is the calm voice of reason in the Love and Marriage Huntsville cast. It takes a lot to get her mad, but when it does happen, it’s for a good reason. She’s an incredibly strong person who clearly loves her friends and family, and has a rational approach to life. She often has to play peacekeeper, which is unfair to her, even though she’s the one offering to play that role. Kimmi’s the friend you call when you need good advice. She is dependable, good-natured, and funny, which is why she is number one on this list. She genuinely seems like a good friend with a loving heart.