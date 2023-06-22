Reality TV is on a steady climb upward as of late, with no signs of new and existing shows stopping. Viewers are in love with the ability to get a peek into the lives of our favorite celebrities, or everyday folk, and watch them do crazy and dramatic things for love, money, or fame. What can we expect to cozy up on the couch and watch these next few months? Here's a guide of some of what's set to premiere this summer, with a peek into Fall programming.

July

Breaking The Ice - July 6th, WE tv . This docuseries will follow Washington DC-based ice skating champion, Rory Flack . Flack will lead the first all-diverse, competitive synchronized ice skating team.

- July 6th, . This docuseries will follow Washington DC-based ice skating champion, . Flack will lead the first all-diverse, competitive synchronized ice skating team. Hack My Home - July 7th, Netflix . The eight-episode show will tackle home renovation. Design and home gurus gather together to transform small and overcrowded spaces into new spaces.

- July 7th, . The eight-episode show will tackle home renovation. Design and home gurus gather together to transform small and overcrowded spaces into new spaces. BBQ Brawl - July 10th, Food Network and Max . Season 2 is back with Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell , and Sunny Anderson to coach 12 pitmasters nationwide in a high-stakes cook-off.

- July 10th, and . Season 2 is back with , and to coach 12 pitmasters nationwide in a high-stakes cook-off. Lil Jon Wants To Do What? - July 10th, HGTV, Max, and fuboTV . Lil Jon returns for season 2 of his namesake show where he and Anitra Mecadon redesign homes with over-the-top features for unsuspecting homeowners.

- July 10th, and . returns for season 2 of his namesake show where he and redesign homes with over-the-top features for unsuspecting homeowners. Caught In The Act: Unfaithful - July 11th, VH1 and BET+ . Tami Roman teams up with suspicious lovers to potentially expose their partners cheating in season 2.

- July 11th, and . teams up with suspicious lovers to potentially expose their partners cheating in season 2. Real Housewives of New York City - July 16th, Bravo and Peacock . Season 14 of the drama-filled, Big Apple living group of women and their everyday lives. This season is a reboot, so we will be getting six new women featured on the show. There's a spinoff in the works featuring a mashup of fan-favorite OGs.

- July 16th, and . Season 14 of the drama-filled, Big Apple living group of women and their everyday lives. This season is a reboot, so we will be getting six new women featured on the show. There's a spinoff in the works featuring a mashup of fan-favorite OGs. Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge - July 16th, HGTV and Max . Ahead of the Barbie movie release, Ashley Graham and her crew will transform a Southern California home into a Barbie Dreamhouse where one lucky fan will win a one-in-a-lifetime sleepover in the home.

- July 16th, and . Ahead of the movie release, and her crew will transform a Southern California home into a Barbie Dreamhouse where one lucky fan will win a one-in-a-lifetime sleepover in the home. Secret Celebrity Renovation - July 28th, CBS and Prime Video. Season 3 is back to feature more celebrities returning to their hometowns and providing an opportunity to express their gratitude. This season's featured celebrities include Damar Hamlin, JB Smooth, and Max Thieriot.

Big Brother 25 - August 2nd, CBS and Paramount+ . The milestone 25th season of Big Brother is back and will consist of a group of contestants all living together under one roof totally isolated from the outside world.

- August 2nd, and . The milestone 25th season of Big Brother is back and will consist of a group of contestants all living together under one roof totally isolated from the outside world. Fboy Island - August 3rd, The CW and Max . After getting canceled by Max , Fboy Island is back on The CW. Three women move to a tropical island where they are greeted by 26 men, 13 are good guys and 13 are fboys, and it's up to the women to figure out who is who.

- August 3rd, and . After getting canceled by , Fboy Island is back on The CW. Three women move to a tropical island where they are greeted by 26 men, 13 are good guys and 13 are fboys, and it's up to the women to figure out who is who. Superfan - August 9th, CBS . The new series features six music stars leading competition of super fans to crown their biggest fan.

- August 9th, . The new series features six music stars leading competition of super fans to crown their biggest fan. The Challenge: USA - August 10th, CBS and Paramount+. Season 2 brings reality TV stars from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island and The Amazing Race together to face off against each other in demanding challenges for money.

September

