Thanksgiving in the United States is a day when family and friends come together to celebrate all that they're thankful for. For many entertainment people, one thing we're thankful for is reality television. It's the gift that keeps on giving! While there may not be an immense number of reality television Thanksgiving-centric episodes out there, the ones that do exist are stuffed with love, music, and drama.

Whether it's Housewives coming together as friends or giant tables of families trying to enjoy a peaceful meal together, when a reality television Thanksgiving special airs, it tends to be juicy. Here is a feast of ten of the best reality television Thanksgiving specials throughout the genre.

10 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'

"Fakes-giving, Fake Friends"

Back in Season 9, The Real Housewives of Orange County presented fans with a "Fakes-giving" Feast. It was a dinner where the women could all air out their grievances. And since this is The Real Housewives of Orange County, the grievances were plentiful. Before that dinner, they needed to wrap up another dinner. Shannon Storms Beador cooked this dish, rather than hiring out like others would do. Like Heather Dubrow.

With conversations ranging from tied tubes to Heather having a "stick up her ass," this feast's conversations were bound to trickle over to the next. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are the hosts of "Fakes-giving." When the ladies arrived early, Vicki ordered the woman around the kitchen with all the extra help she needed. With the bottles flowing, everyone was having a grand ol' time. Vicki and Tamra are big fans of Shannon, but they know that Heather is still hung up on the discussion for the previous dinner.

That being said, neither wants to confront her about it. Since this is Thanksgiving, or well, a fake Thanksgiving, the episode also included a heavy between Vicki and her daughter, Brianna. Meanwhile, her other son, Michael, ponders who she'll be leaving her lavish jewels to when she, you know, passes. Following the actual holiday, it's Tamra who eventually sits down with Heather to tell her that they felt she was a know-it-all. Needless to say, Heather took it to the extreme. They put on make-up and get ready for the next holiday event: an ugly sweater party.

9 'Sister Wives'

"Thanksgiving: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly"

With a family as big as the Browns, expect Thanksgiving to be an event on Sister Wives. Following their first therapy session together, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown took a major step in hopes of getting along by decorating and preparing for their big Thanksgiving family dinner. But when you mix family and Thanksgiving preparation, things are likely not to go perfectly. With nearly seventy guests to entertain, this meal is going to be amplified.

Kody Brown wanted to provide a massive lighting set up, but the wind didn't want to play nicely. Though he did end up making it work, the journey to get there, on top of the potentially toppling ladder, had other ideas. Meri and Janelle clashed as they had different thoughts on the entire decorating process. With therapy in the back of mind, both women were walking on eggshells in hopes of not causing a ruckus. With Janell taking a backseat in hopes of salvaging the work they did in therapy, Meri took the lead, allowing for a successful family Thanksgiving. Not all reality television holidays have to be a nightmare!

8 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

"The Most Brynnteresting Girl in the Room"

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City was a rebuilding season as the franchise was completely rebooted with a brand-new cast. Which means a new crew and new traditions. After wrapping up a Hamptons trip, the women all have a variety of Thanksgiving plans. Sai De Silva decides to host a "Brynnsgiving" dinner party to help cheer up her friend Brynn Whitfield.

It's a chance for all the ladies to gather around the table and hide their emotions with the aid of bottles of booze. With Thanksgiving being the secondary theme of the festivities, the discussion of Brynn and her feelings takes center stage. She's emotional and fighting to put a smile on as she divulges her traumatic childhood. It's an emotional discussion that gets all the women to be in their feels. This friend's feast is one that brings the group together. But this was only the fourth episode in their tenure, so peace and love to start!

7 'Long Island Medium'

"Before the Baby"

In this Season 9 episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo spends time helping by reading expectant mothers looking for closure before the birth of their children. Following that, Caputo met with two women, Kathleen and Kailtyn, who were eager to meet with the legendary medium. They were hoping to communicate with their late husband and father. In this reading, it is revealed that Steve passed following a Turkey Trot.

During the reading, Kathleen reveals how difficult it's physically been to be without him by her side. Caputo takes the moment to help the women learn that Steve died quickly and there was nothing that could have been done. The reading helped both women grieve as they felt as if Steve was "home for the holidays."

6 'The Smothers Brothers'

"The Smothers Brothers Thanksgiving Special"

Tom and Dick Smothers made up the brilliant duo, The Smothers Brothers. The folk singing duo became American iconography thanks to their television variety show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. During the early days of the series, it was known for its controversial empathy for counterculture during the Vietnam War era. Nearly twenty years after its original run, the Smothers Brothers returned to television for a 1988 special, The Smothers Brothers Thanksgiving Special.

With classic sketches, crazy cameos, and the fun that Tom and Dick were known for, The Smothers Brothers Thanksgiving Special was the perfect viewing for the whole family. With appearances ranging from Gallagher to Martin Mull, with Yo Yo Ma in between, the special was the right recipe for Thanksgiving night variety specials. Thankfully, the CBS special hasn't been completely lost to time.

5 'Alaskan Bush People'

"Clear & Pheasant Danger"

Despite no impending pheasant attacks, the pun-filled title of the Season 9 episode of Alaskan Bush People didn't quite reach the stakes one would think. Thanksgiving has come to Brown Star Ranch as the family has gathered together. Husband and wife Billy Brown and Ami Brown see that their children are getting older and their family is growing. It is a typical time to reminisce about family. A new family tradition begins as the Browns decide to have a post-Thanksgiving pheasant shoot.

This tradition is paired with the typical Brown family talent show where the children put on a show for their parents. They include Birdy Brown playing wine glasses, Gabe Brown yodeling, Rainey Brown playing the ukulele, and Bam Bam Brown reciting some Shakespearean sonnet. When the talent is all worn out, the time has come for the pheasant. Like siblings do, it's a competitive hunt. With the pheasant hunt not resulting in the fun the siblings wanted, the "Accele-sled" Noah Brown created is about to be tested. It's a major dud. While their fun might be for everyone, the episode showcases the familiar bond the Browns have.

4 'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica'

"The French Language"

The early 2000s was all about pop culture musical power couples. For every high-profile Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, there was a Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. They were still a hunky boy band leading man with a blonde bombshell pop star, but they were a couple that MTV could utilize as reality television bait.

Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica was the gift that gave us Jessica Simpson's confusion of tuna and chicken. In this episode, Nick Lachey is lucky enough to appear in a Thanksgiving parade. No, not the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but rather the Detroit American Thanksgiving Parade. Almost the same thing, right? The newlyweds do celebrate Turkey Day with the Simpson family in Waco, Texas.

3 'The Osbournes'

"Get Stuffed"

The Osbournes were the first family of reality television in the 2000s. The first season of the show helped make Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne as big of names as Ozzy Osbourne. With Ozzy dealing with a foot injury, he celebrates Thanksgiving Day essentially stoned as he mixes pain medication with alcohol.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to do this! While trying to take their pup Lola for a walk, Sharon has to send their son out to retrieve both his father and his dog. Needless to say, the Osbourne family is having a pretty miserable turkey day. Meanwhile, Ozzy is working on a new music video, and he is adamant that he wants nothing to do with any bats. Unfortunately, that's his brand! This episode marks the first time that a holiday is seen in an episode of The Osbournes.

2 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

"Gobblefellas"

Yes, there was a time when the Gorgas and Giudices celebrated the holidays as one big family. Happy? That's another story. But in Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the story officially began for viewers. With Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice experiencing some turmoil, the families did not unite for a big Italian Thanksgiving. For Joe and Melissa Gorga, they bought a frozen turkey at a grocery store, put a mechanical bull outside, and invited Kathy Wakile over to provide a massive dessert spread. Over at the Giudices, Teresa did what she does best: make it all about her.

She and Joe Giudice attempted to retrieve a live turkey at a Goffle Road Poultry Farm for their feast, but opted that was too inhumane. With her brother having his own Thanksgiving, Teresa invites the families of Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo over for a Friendsgiving. But there's one thing that both dinners have in common: forcing the table to talk about the family squabble. Perhaps we all should have known then that a well-intended card from Melissa to her sister-in-law would be misconstrued. With Teresa always believing Melissa was out to get her, a card reading, "God Bless you guys in your re-done home!" was sure to set Teresa off. Resentment and regret were on the menu for all, but I think the mechanical bull party is the dinner I would want to attend.