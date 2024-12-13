2024 was a year full of drama and controversy in the world of reality television. All thanks to the genre's biggest villains. From liars to cheaters, frauds, and individuals who are downright evil. When it comes to villains, we love to love them and hate them, all at the same time. This year, the villains on this list produced some of the juiciest, most viral moments that would have had us gathered around the water cooler. If that were still a thing.

To be a great reality TV villain, one must act in a manner that is cruel, diabolical, or savage. Their actions may have a vile motive behind them. Perhaps it's to capture the demise of their rivals or to steal attention from their nemesis. Whatever they do, it causes viewers to gag as they watch episode after episode. These are ten of 2024's biggest reality television villains.

10 Lala Kent

'Vanderpump Rules'

Image via Bravo

It's been a rough year for Vanderpump Rules. While Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss topped the list of 2023 reality television villains, this year, the series' biggest villains were other stars thanks to the Scandoval aftermath. And the network. With Season 12 becoming a reboot of the series, the final villain from the original run comes from the likes of Lala Kent. She brought major theatrics to Season 11 as she played the victim card whenever the opportunity arose.

Despite her calling the season her "personal high," the viewers would disagree. When Ariana Madix became America's sweetheart, Lala Kent turned on her friend, questioning her motives. Madix was going through a lot, and yet, Kent tried to turn it onto herself and place herself as a casualty. In any story, when you go against the hero, you become a villain. Kent would never call herself a villain, but circumstances would say otherwise. With the fans turning on her, she was forced to reverse course. Nevertheless, comments were made to paint Lala Kent as the antagonist of the season. Now, without another season to attach herself to, perhaps a new era of Lala Kent will emerge in 2025.

Vanderpump Rules Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

9 Maria Shrime Gonzalez

'Survivor' Season 46

Image via CBS

Maria Shrime Gonzalez is an unconventional villain. In fact, she doesn't become a villain until her absolute final action in the finale of Survivor 46. Throughout the season, Maria had a wonderfully beautiful friendship with Charlie Davis. With shades of Survivor Philippines' Malcolm Freberg and Denise Stapley, fans loved watching them play the game. Both were brilliant players who did what they needed to get to the end.

They knew, at some point, they would have to turn on one another if they planned to win the game. So, when Charlie worked alongside Kenzie Petty and Liz Wilcox to outsmart Maria out of the game, she did not take it lightly. All it took was one vote to give Charlie the season victory, but due to Maria's bitterness, she turned against her day one ally, voting for Kenzie Petty. Had she not flipped her vote, it would have been a 4-4 tie where the tiebreaker would have come down to third-place finisher Ben Katzman, who, undoubtedly, would have secured Charlie's victory. The aftermath of Maria and Charlie's friendship turned sour. It disappointed fans, but do you blame Charlie for Maria's lack of accountability?

Survivor Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

8 Quinn Martin

'Big Brother' Season 26

Image via CBS

The reality is that every story has a protagonist and an antagonist. A hero and a villain. When it comes to Big Brother 26, the season's hero, according to the fans, was Tucker Des Lauiers. If Tucker is the hero, it means Quinn Martin is the villain. They were quick rivals because of major game plays in the early portion of the game. With Quinn earning the Deep Fake HoH Week 1, he had this power in his arsenal. And it went to his head. As did forcing Tucker to be his archnemesis.

Now, to future players of Big Brother: when America votes to give a player an advantage or disadvantage, that's a major clue as to how the fans are feeling about the chemistry in the house. When Makensy Manbeck used her America's Veto Power Up, America voted to place Quinn on the block. And yet, he was unaware of how much he was despised outside the house. He continued on his crusade to take down Tucker and his allies, which ended up backfiring, causing his own allies to be casualties of war. Quinn tried to manipulate and be a mastermind, but his villainous tendencies matched those of a cartoon villain who continues to flop. Yes, Quinn ended up outlasting Tucker in the game, but Tucker got the last laugh when he won America's Favorite Player on finale night.

Big Brother Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator Cast Julie Chen Moonves Rating Seasons 25 Studio Writers John de Mol Network CBS Directors Mark W. Roden , Quinn Saunders Showrunner Allison Grodner Expand

7 Rome Cooney

'Survivor' Season 47

Host Jeff Probst has been adamant that he does not want any more villains in his game. But when Rome Cooney touched the beaches of Fiji, an old-school villain mentality came with him. Cooney played a game that focused on manipulating and trying to stronghold his tribemates. While it is part of the game, some of his actions went a bit too far. Especially when it came to threatening Sol Yi with an ultimatum.

There have been players in the New Era of Survivor who have played hard, but Rome Cooney took it to a whole new level. And yet, fans loved to see it! Finally, a villain emerged in the 40s! The thing with Rome is, his actions were not unlike other players before him. It was his tact. It was how he interacted. It was devious and deceitful. Sadly for Rome, his tribe got the last laugh as he was voted out just shy of the jury portion of the game. But, leave it to Rome to make a moment all about himself when popped a squat in Jeff's seat at Tribal Council.

6 Larsa Pippin

'House of Villains' Season 2

Image via E!

It was a big year for The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippin. And most of her actions had nothing to do with that show! Pippin ticked off two huge reality shows on her resume: the second season of both The Traitors and House of Villains. On both series, Pippin's narrative revolved around her connections to other Housewives on the respective shows. On The Traitors, Pippin played alongside her then-partner Marcus Jordan.

Their relationship put her on the defensive, and she was banished pretty early on. Then, the big twist on House of Villains 2, she became the sudden replacement when Larissa Lima was eliminated. Pippin came in hot. She feuded with Victoria Larson, who was a guest at her puppy's birthday party. She battled with her fellow Housewife Teresa Giudice. Pippin's fire for victory has illuminated her villainous ways, allowing her to stand out more than ever. When the next season of RHOM returns, all eyes are bound to be on Larsa Pippin.