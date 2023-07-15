Pop culture has always been a vehicle to usher in new vocabulary, with William Shakespeare alleged to have introduced over 1700 words to the English language. Shakespeare created entertainment for the masses, based on the people around him, just like reality tv does today.

These are some words that have permeated their way into our language that began their life on reality television. Some stem from colloquialisms, others are portmanteaus while others were invented out of necessity.

6 Smush/Smoosh (Jersey Shore)

Back in the 2010s, when aggressive side parts were all the rage, fake tan was a commodity, and Pitbull was dominating the charts, there was Jersey Shore. A cast of 8 had camera crews following them around as they reveled in the nightlife of drinking, dancing and "smushing" (having sex). The term "smush" (also spelled "smoosh") was coined by cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. With an unsettling onomatopoeia, it is easy to see how "smush" gained traction not only on the show but for the audience at large. As the show progressed, there was even a designated "smush room" for cast members to bring back their dates for the night.

5 Sashay Away (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Image by Annamaria Ward, MTV

There is a long history of fashionable words originating in Black, Queer culture in America. It is therefore unsurprising that a show like RuPaul's Drag Race has influenced popular vernacular. The immortal words from the elimination portion of the show (after the queens have "lipsynch for their lives") determine who will stay in the competition and who must leave the show. Drag culture centers around performing gender expression and so instead of skulking off, the eliminated queens are able to "sashay" one last time off into the sunset. Outside the show, the term has come into wider usage to lovingly tell your friend group to get lost.

4 Momager (Keeping Up with the Kardashians)

Image via WWD

Portmanteaus are usually easy to figure out: "brunch" (breakfast + lunch); "frenemy" (friend + enemy); and "bromance" (brother + romance). Part of their charm is that they are catchy and convey the message of both words while taking less time to say. Enter the mom who manages her children's career: Kris Jenner, the "momager". Due to the nature of child stars in Hollywood, several mothers double as their child's representation and help to manage their careers. The term is so catchy that it has spread to use on shows such as Real Housewives of Beverley Hills and Dance Moms. In 2017, Kris Jenner successfully won the trademark for the term.

3 Bible (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

Images via E! and NBC Universal

Discernment is a skill that can take time to hone, but thanks to the cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, all that is needed to seek out the truth is the word "bible". A shortened version of "swear on the bible", saying "bible" can give credence to a story by simply tacking it on to the end. One of the more versatile words, it can also be used to reinforce a sentiment as in "Bible, you're freaking me out" or challenge the validity of someone's story by asking them to "say bible". At brunch, you may hear the next table recounting wild stories of their night out confirm the details by saying "bible".

2 Smize (America's Next Top Model)

Image via ABC

When Tyra Banks began filming America's Next Top Model in 2003, she was still a working model. Competition elimination talent shows were relatively new, and the fashion industry was very different from today. Tyra managed to use the show to brand herself as a household name and media mogul. Some of the earliest advice she offered to the models was how to smile with your eyes aka "smize". The pose was deemed essential for any model wanting to break out of commercials into high-fashion editorial photo shoots. America's Next Top Model hit the zeitgeist in conjunction with the improvement of camera phones, and thus "smizing" became a ubiquitous term.

1 Catfish (MTV's Catfish)

Language evolves to make room for new inventions. With the rise of social media, multiple new words were invented to describe new phenomena from "tweeting" to "Facebook stalking" to "TikTok dances". The majority of the time, these new words are pushed out by the company that creates the technology. In 2010, Nev Schulman created the indie film Catfish to document his experience of falling for a woman online only to discover that she was not who she purported to be. In the film, he talks to Vince Pierce, the husband of the woman Nev thought he was dating online. The husband recants the story of putting catfish in tanks with cod as they are transported from Alaska across the pacific to China. The purpose is to keep the cod moving so that their flesh is juicy and tender when they arrive.

The 2010 film led to the wildly successful Catfish: The TV Show on MTV and its popularity skyrocketed the term "catfish" to become the generic term for online impostors.

In the ever-evolving landscape of pop culture, new vocabulary emerges, shaping the way we communicate. Reality television, much like Shakespeare's works in his time, has played a significant role in introducing words into our lexicon. From the shores of Jersey to the fierce runways of Drag Race, these shows have left an indelible mark on our language. As we immerse ourselves in the world of reality TV, we witness the birth of new words that infiltrate our daily conversations. Through their cultural impact, these shows continue Shakespeare's legacy of shaping language for the masses.