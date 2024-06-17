The Big Picture Instant marriage reality shows thrive on drama and humiliation for entertainment value, attracting audiences.

Pressure from production often leads to televised wedding offers, rushed marriages, and subsequent divorces.

The toxic trend of pressuring couples into marriage often leads to separation due to rushing such a big life choice.

Reality dating shows are a guilty pleasure for many. They’re often toxic and are designed more so for entertainment than the actual goal of finding love. But even though we all know this, these types of reality shows still manage to garner criticism no matter what. Whether it be the contestants being criticized, or the show itself, there’s always some sort of drama to come from a reality dating show. And though these complaints are often easy to brush off, some complaints are genuine, the best example being that forcing people to get married on television is never a good idea. It’s a bizarre concept to begin with. After all, marriage is a big decision, so being pressured into it is likely not going to breed the healthiest relationships. Yet, there are countless reality shows centered around this very premise.

Shows such as Married at First Sight, and 90 Day Fiancé. And of course, every time The Bachelor or The Bachelorette airs its finale, there are immediate offers for a big televised wedding. And then, if the marriage doesn’t work out, the media firestorm begins, as if they weren’t pressured into. And with the news of The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's divorce after only three months of marriage, maybe it’s time we take a step back and realize that pressuring people into marriage isn’t the best idea.

Why Are Instant Marriage Shows So Popular?

In recent years, there has been an influx of shows where the sole concept is to watch a couple marry instantly and try and make things work. Married at First Sight, 90 Day Fiancé, the ever-popular and messy Love is Blind. What is it about these shows that are so entertaining to audiences? Rarely does it have to do with the actual love story of the couple, so is it the drama we crave? The messiness? Or the humiliation put upon these poor couples? It may just be all of the above. Each show has its own unique concept, but they all have the same goal in common: a wedding.

Married at First Sight is exactly what it sounds like, it follows couples who agree to marry each other sight unseen. The season then follows these couples as they navigate marriage together, all the while still getting to know one another. We see their honeymoon, see them move in together, and basically watch as their lives become one, despite not even knowing one another. It’s crazy that such a show even exists, yet audiences can’t get enough of it.

90 Day Fiancé may be even more bizarre in concept, if possible. In 90 Day Fiancé, one half of the couple is American, while the other is international and has applied for a K-1 Visa: a Visa that allows the foreign fiancé of a U.S. citizen to legally move to the U.S. on the terms that they marry within 90 days. In those 90 days, they must make arrangements for their wedding, their living situation, and overcome issues such as language barriers and stigma towards their relationships. If they decide not to marry at the end of the 90 days, the Visa is no longer valid and the person must return to their original location.

While this is a very real circumstance, exploiting such a process for entertainment value is quite strange. It is fascinating to see how the process works, but with the way reality television is filmed, it often sheds a bad light on the couples and highlights the truly ugly parts of the relationship adjustment instead of the good. But is that why they’re so popular? These types of shows are constantly being produced, and there are often spin-offs that come from them, so is it a case where we just enjoy seeing the deterioration of these couples’ relationships? It sounds twisted, but it may be the exact recipe for these shows’ success.

Is the Divorce Rate Higher With Televised Weddings?

Close

To entirely blame a couple’s divorce on the pressure of a televised wedding would be unfair. After all, average couples divorce every day for a plethora of reasons; they just don’t make the news. But it does feel like there is a trend in televised marriages ultimately ending in divorce, and a lot of that likely comes down to the pressure put upon the couple by production. When signing up for these types of shows, the contestant knows what they’re getting into. It’s in the name of Married at First Sight and 90 Day Fiancé. But The Bachelor franchise is a bit more murky in terms of a walk down the aisle. Obviously, the goal of the show is to find your one true love and propose to them by the season’s end. But unlike other shows, there’s nothing saying a couple has to get married immediately after the show ends, so why is there always so much pressure put on them to do so?

It’s natural that when watching these types of shows we as the audience get attached to the couples, and want to see them thrive and live happily ever after. But at the end of the day, no matter how much of their lives they choose to share with an audience, they’re still real people. Yet, as soon as The Bachelor or The Bachelorette proposes, the couple is immediately being offered a deal for a televised wedding. After every season of the show, there is a special called After the Final Rose which serves as a debrief of the season, and allows the audience to catch up with the newly engaged couple. And almost every time they are asked by the host when they’ll be getting married. It doesn’t necessarily mean they have to get married immediately, but it does put pressure on them, and it certainly puts them on the spot to give an answer and a rough timeframe. Not to mention, they’re usually offered a big televised wedding, which, with the costs of weddings likely seems like a pretty sweet deal. However, accepting such an offer means that the wedding needs to happen almost immediately after the engagement, to capitalize off viewership while the excitement around the new couple is still fresh. It doesn’t always end in divorce, and Bachelor Nation has its fair share of successful relationships, but it isn’t exactly surprising when a couple does end up divorced shortly after the big wedding.

Televised Weddings Present Too Much Pressure For a Relationship to Thrive

The most recent breakup to make pop-culture headlines was the divorce of The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. The Golden Bachelor’s premise is more wholesome than other shows. It follows older people as they seek to find love again. Whether it be a widow or a divorcee, the show seeks to prove that it is possible to find love, no matter what age. So seeing Gerry and Theresa overcome their respective hearts and open their hearts to one another was inspirational, and they really did feel like a match made in Heaven. That is until production got to them. They were offered a televised wedding, and accepted despite the wedding date being only a month after their engagement. Regarding this choice, Gerry shared his explanation with People: “​​When you're in your 20s and you put something off for a year, it's a very small percentage of your life. In your 70s, the clock ticks faster. And I'm 100% certain I found the right girl for me. So it's like, why not?”

It’s understandable that the pair would want to marry quickly, but a month after getting engaged? That feels especially quick, even by Bachelor standards. While Theresa may have been the one Gerry picked, it wasn’t as though they had a ton of time to get to know one another. Sure they had one-on-one dates, and they had their time to chat, but at the end of the day, she was still competing with over twenty women for Gerry’s affection. That’s a lot of people to weed through, and a lot of people to get to know in such a short amount of time. Clearly, Gerry and Theresa got to know each other well enough that they were comfortable getting engaged, but an adjustment period is much needed after such a whirlwind experience. So jumping into a wedding a month afterward is not the smartest move, and production really shouldn’t have pushed it.

Ultimately, marriage doesn’t always work out, and sometimes even the most perfect-seeming couples divorce. But it’s become a toxic trend among reality television to pressure couples into marrying for entertainment value, despite marriage being a life-altering decision. And yes, these people know what they’re signing up for, but it’s also quite easy to get swept up in the process. Not all of the blame can be put on the shows and production.

Sometimes people just genuinely don’t mesh well, but forcing couples into big televised weddings only serves to embarrass them if the marriage doesn’t work out. No one wants to get divorced, and they certainly don’t want their decision to do so being criticized by the entirety of America, yet that’s what these shows bring out. That being said, there are instances where these marriages have been successful, and it’s so great to see. But maybe, for future reference, lay off on the pressure and let these couples decide on their own time when they want to get married.

