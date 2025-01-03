No one mourns the wicked, but the world is obsessed with Wicked! The smash-hit film inspired by the book by Gregory Maguire and the Broadway musical of the same name has dazzled audiences since it hit theaters. The musical film is the origin story of the Wicked Witch through the lens of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). On her journey, viewers find a wonderful world of wizardry, witchcraft, and magic.

While Wicked doesn't boast the green-faced villain we know from The Wizard of Oz, it does showcase some other evil witches. While we know where Elphaba's story ultimately lands her, the evil witch in Wicked is the headmistress of Shiz University, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). In the world of reality television, there are many evil witches that start with a b. Here are some notorious villains who could easily slip into the world of evil witchcraft in Wicked.

10 Rachel Reilly

'Big Brother'

Image via CBS

Rachel Reilly's origin story is like Elphaba. Simply misunderstood. Listen, Rachel Reilly is among the best female houseguests ever to play Big Brother. But it's not without controversy. During her first stint in the BB house, she was notorious for causing drama and feuding with anyone she felt deserved to get a piece of her mind. Her backyard battle with Ragan Fox will forever be one of the greatest spats in the show's history. But even as an aggressive player, some individuals felt she was pure evil.

She may not be sinister like other villains, but she still had an antagonistic streak in her blood. Now, when it comes to being a witch, well, she's certainly been called a version of that word by previous players. And her cackle would help bolster the claim. Her witchcraft as a player has been masterful as she's cast a spell on many players, allowing her to further her game. Oh, and when it comes to casting a love spell, she's still got Brendon Villegas wrapped around her little finger. Just look at their beautiful family!

9 Kim De Paola

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Image via Bravo

Kim De Paola is the Wicked Witch of the Garden State. Known as Kim D, The Real Housewives of New Jersey villain has caused immense chaos throughout her tenure on the show. As one of the most controversial individuals ever appearing on the show, Kim D. has never shied away from tormenting the women and wrecking complete chaos.

Like an evil witch, Kim D had the power to sprinkle a little information into the cauldron, and she allowed it to bubble over into fire and brimstone. With zero intentions of doing good, whenever Kim D graced the screen, you could expect something bad to brew. Those Posche fashion shows were always a source of high drama. Many of the RHONJ stars would likely be thrilled if one of their million-dollar mansions dropped on her head.

8 Beth Stolarczyk

'The Challenge'

Image via Paramount+

It all comes down to the cackle. Like, Beth Stolarczyk has literally gone into confessionals on The Challenge and showcased her best witch impression. Her origin story is another one of being misinterpreted, but when she knew she couldn't change her narrative, Beth leaned into her villainous side. When it came to her fellow challengers, she was always seen as the outsider, just like Elphaba.

Even when they attempted to welcome them into their world, it was often through mockery. So, like a good witch, Beth would do everything in her power to get the last laugh, whether it be eliminating her enemy in an elimination round or antagonizing her rival by punching her. Beth Stolarczyk is one of those personalities throughout the history of The Challenge who has impacted the social game like no other. Love her or hate her, her influence on this series has defied gravity.

7 Mistress Isabelle Brooks

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Image via MTV

The queen of tee-hee-hee, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, is certainly that girl who has been called a witch with a certain letter switched out. During Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Mistress Isabelle Brooks was a formidable opponent. Her drag was influenced by classic drag, but her youth was ripe for a reality television character. Like Madame Morrible in Wicked, she took young queens and put them under her wing.

Perhaps for their protection or for her own good, Mistress Isabelle Brooks' maternal vibes were more than welcome in the Werk Room. But when the other queens soon developed a bit more power and stood in the competition than her, her evil side came out. She was never afraid to knock a girl down with her shade. While she would say it would all be in jest, there was some diabolical motive behind it. Even though Sasha Colby, the best queen in the land, took the prize, MIB has continued her story off-screen. The drama she casts on social media is something bad indeed!