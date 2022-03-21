Whenever a musician plays the guitar in Really Good Rejects, the new documentary from The Donut King director Alice Gu, animated lines come out of the strings, as if this instrument is finally coming to life when in use. Really Good Rejects shines a light on luthier Reuben Cox, the man who brings these instruments to life, using reclaimed wood to make rubber bridge guitars that have become sought after by some of the biggest musicians in the world.

Cox, a former photography teacher, opened a music shop in Los Angeles, crafting gorgeous stringed instruments, which quickly caught the attention of Aaron Dessner from The National. Since then, Cox has been making instruments for a myriad of guitarists like Carrie Brownstein, Andrew Bird, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, and Jim James of My Morning Jacket. Dave Grohl has picked up a guitar at Cox’s shop. The National has performed for an incredibly small audience in the parking lot. When Dessner and Taylor Swift were working on her Grammy-winning “folklore,” Dessner gave Swift one of Cox’s guitars as a present. Even if you aren’t familiar with Cox’s work, you’ve almost certainly heard one of his guitars in use from one of your favorite musicians.

While Cox’s story is compelling, and it’s wonderful to simply watch Cox talk about the construction of these guitars and watch him put them together, Gu expands this story beyond Cox and his shop. After Gu interviews several of the aforementioned musicians about Cox’s instruments, she starts to explore their origins of music, where their love of becoming a musician comes from, and the first times they ever were struck by the beauty of music.

With this choice, Really Good Rejects shifts into a documentary about the power of guitars and music in general. For example, Gu interviews Michael Hadreas—also known as Perfume Genius—who discusses how music at a young age helped him get through difficult times when he was afraid no one felt the way he did. With James, we discover how his love for music was born out of Kermit singing “The Rainbow Connection,” and seeing Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem on television. With Brownstein, she talks about how she used one of Cox’s guitars when Sleater-Kinney returned after a decade away, and how the confidence that Cox’s work gave her in a tremendous performance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

Opening up Really Good Rejects into such a broad focus could have made this a bit too much to handle for one documentary, but Gu always brings the story back to Cox and his work, how having the right tool in the right hands can create absolute magic. Cox has inspired some of the world’s greatest musicians, and seeing these musicians make incredible music with his instruments has similarly inspired him and his instruments. By pulling back and exploring the history of these musicians and their first loves in music, Gu shows the cyclical nature of music creation, from instrument to masterpieces.

Rating: B

Really Good Rejects premiered at the 2022 SXSW festival.

