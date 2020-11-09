‘MARVEL Realm of Champions’ Mobile MOBA Arrives in Superhero Style This December
Kabam’s newest mobile MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) MARVEL Realm of Champions may be here sooner than you expected. The spin-off from the gaming company’s successful title MARVEL Contest of Champions takes place in the same universe and expands on that storyline, but fans are in for quite a different style of gameplay this time around. The new title will trade in the familiar fighting mechanics for more of a top-down MOBA, focusing mainly on multiplayer PvP and a satisfying amount of character customization and loadouts. MARVEL Realm of Champions is currently open for pre-registration and has been making the rounds among early reviewers (myself included), but it’s now confirmed that your new mobile addiction will arrive on December 16, 2020 (hat tip to CNET).
Fans have been looking forward to the new MOBA title since its launch trailer late this past summer. Since then, some video teasers have emerged, mainly showing off the perilous fighting stage that is Battleworld and the story that will unfold there. Catch up on that story with the following trailers:
If you’re a fan of somewhat cartoonish-styled top-down mobile MOBAs and not afraid of battling player-controlled foes alongside IRL friends, there’s a lot to like in MARVEL Realm of Champions. The many battles for control of Battleworld will see you taking on Strongholds (PvE) with two players in a co-op base defense minigame; Arena Conquests, a co-op PvP where you and two players take on a team of three other players to take down their chosen characters and their powerful B.O.D.O.K. (yes, B.O.D.O.K.); and new game modes like Arena Deathmatch, the timed, points-based battler pitting three teams of two against each other; and Strikes, weekly, limited time events, which are only available in a short window of time, featuring different challenges, like defeating waves of enemy Adaptoids in “Onslaught” mode.
But for yours truly, the draw is more about the Marvel characters, some of whom rarely get the spotlight, and the ability to customize the characters themselves. Available characters will unlock through progression. You’ll start with Iron Legionnaire and eventually get access to Storm, Black Panther, Hulk, Sorceror Supreme, and Web Warrior. Those characters will be able to take on various roles, choosing among Tank, Attack, and Support, based on whichever gear loadouts you have equipped. So while there’s a bit of strategy when it comes to choosing your equipment, the fun of MARVEL Realm of Champions (for me) is in collecting as much loot as you can to better customize your characters to suit your fancy.
For fans who have long wanted to play Storm, there are some badass gear sets and cosmetics that you can collect, including a classic 90s comic version, a punk style, and much more. The variety and downright epic options for your other characters are just as enticing, so it’s truly up to you just what sort of team you’d like to assemble. That’s honestly going to be the main reason I pick up MARVEL Realm of Champions to play on occasion. Mobile MOBAs aren’t really my thing, but the ease of understanding and mastering the controls, the draw of playing as some of your favorite Marvel superheroes, and the visually striking customization make the game an easy-breezy pickup, even for casual gamers. Check it out on December 16th!
Here’s the official synopsis:
MARVEL Realm of Champions is a bold new imagining of the Marvel Universe that transports players to Battleworld, a forbidden planet forged from many realities, where its uneasy peace is disrupted by the death of Maestro, the God-King. After selecting and fully customizing their Champion with the best gear, players can team up with friends for epic multiplayer skirmishes in unique Marvel-inspired battle arenas and brawl in real-time, 3v3 team battles for glory, triumph, and honor.
For the first time, Marvel fans and gamers will now have creative control of their own versions of Marvel Super Heroes. MARVEL Realm of Champions features true and complete character customization through a variety of powerful gear and weapons to tackle any combat situation. Players will be able to choose from six playable Champions – Iron Legionnaire, Web Warrior, Black Panther, Hulk, Storm, and Sorcerer Supreme.
In MARVEL Realm of Champions, players become their own heroes and experience a new take on real-time, team-based, action RPG combat in a Battleworld divided by warring factions.
