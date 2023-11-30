The Big Picture Next Level Chef returns with a new season, featuring home cooks, social media chefs, and line cooks competing for a $250,000 prize and the title of Next Level Chef.

The Bachelor season 28 premieres on Jan. 22, with Joey Graziadei as the leading man in search of true love.

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League is a new spinoff show where the judges compete against each other by assembling their own dream teams from previous winners, finalists, and entertaining contestants.

For those who prefer their shows unscripted, we’ve got it covered, network-by-network, the pick of the bunch of reality TV shows to watch this winter. ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox have all revealed the mid-season prime-time schedules of their flagship reality shows, along with the dates, broadcast times, and cast. The list includes both new TV series and returning fan favorites, so mark your calendars for your favorite reality show due for broadcast early new year.

7 Next Level Chef

Sunday, Jan. 28, 10 p.m. FOX

Image from FOX Studios

Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef returns for a third season, with its preview show airing on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The show is set to be broadcast from 10 pm to 11.10 p.m. before the NFC Championship Game on the FOX network. The shows will then be broadcast on a regular weekly slot, starting on Thursday 1 Feb. at 8 p.m. ET. The contestants will be made up of home cooks, social media chefs, and line cooks and will be local from St. Louis' area, where Next Level Chef is being filmed this season. The winner will receive $250,000, a one-year mentorship from all three mentors, and the title of Next Level Chef. Ramsay will be joined once again by world-renowned chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. All four will serve as mentors for the talented chefs, taking them under their wings as they face unique cooking challenges in a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet.-

Next Level Chef offers a different take on the usual competition cooking formats. The show is filmed in a three-story-high set, with each floor consisting of different kitchens. In each episode, the chefs will cook in one of three kitchens. The third floor has top-of-range, modern kitchen equipment at their disposal. The middle level offers a standard, commercial kitchen. At the basement level, there is a limited choice of kitchenware with basic tools to work from. The ingredients also match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. Next Level Chef season 2 is currently streaming on FOX.

6 The Bachelor

Monday, Jan. 22, 8 p.m. ABC

Image from ABC

Fans, who had been anxiously awaiting updates, can now mark their calendars with certainty. ABC has officially revealed the release date for The Bachelor season 28. This flagship dating show will premiere with a two-hour broadcast on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 8. p.m. ET on ABC. The announcement came as part of the 2024 mid-season schedule release. Joey Graziadei will be the leading man in search of true love. Joey is a 28-year-old tennis pro originally from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and now resides in Koloa, Hawaii. Joey, for those who watched The Bachelorette, season 20, will remember that only last summer he finished runner-up on ABC's hit dating show. Charity Lawson broke up with Joey on the final day before giving her final rose to Dotun Olubeko.

Ever since that moment, viewers have been calling for Graziadei to be given a chance as the next Bachelor. Lawson and Olubeko also campaigned for Graziadei, both saying they think he’d do a great job in the role. ABC has agreed with the popular choice, and Joey will be putting his heart on the line once more to find the one, among 30 ladies competing for his attention. As The Bachelor gets to know the women via a series of social gatherings and romantic dates, he continues to eliminate women each week. Some will be introduced to his family, and some will host the Bachelor in their hometown. Ultimately, Joey must choose the one woman who has captured his heart. Six seasons of The Bachelor are currently streaming on Hulu.

5 America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League

Monday, Jan. 1, 8 p.m. NBC

Image from NBC

In September, it was announced that NBC was launching a new series in the America’s Got Talent franchise titled America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. Now we can confirm the show will premiere Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock. The new AGT spin-off show will bring 40 favorite winners, finalists, and the most entertaining contestants from America’s Got Talent and the other Got Talent franchises around the world. Alongside the regular host, Terry Crews are judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B, who is making her return to the franchise after last appearing in season 13 in 2019.

The difference between Fantasy League and the original AGT is that this time, each Judge will compete against each other for bragging rights by guiding their own dream team to the title. Acting as a mentor for the various acts, the judges will choose talent from across the AGT universe who they want on their team. Round by round, the contestants are eliminated before the champion of AGT: Fantasy League is crowned the winner and will take home a $250,000 grand prize. Fans can also look forward to the Golden Buzzer, which sends the talent acts into the finale, but this time, there's a special twist. The judges will get the chance to use the Golden Buzzer for their acts or steal one from another’s team. The live studio audience will then vote to determine which performing acts will move on to the semifinals and the finals. America’s Got Talent is currently streaming on Peacock.

4 Survivor

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. CBS

Image from CBS

CBS has confirmed Survivor 46 will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28. 2024, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Episodes are also made available the next day via the Paramount Plus app. The extended show duration of 2 hours will also apply to the second episode. The multi-Emmy winning series will then be 90-minute weekly episodes until its finale, whereupon the duration could extend again to three-hour specials. Survivor, the reality show where contestants compete in various challenges for a cash prize of $1 million, is currently on air now, with its finale expected over the next few weeks. The announcement that the next season would feature lengthened episodes was expected, as the current Survivor episodes went up from 60 minutes to 90 minutes long. Adding an extra half-hour allows more airtime to be given to the players, and the challenges and strategies they face. Survivor 45 has been a huge hit for CBS, so 90-minute episodes would appear to be a winning formula for everyone.

For those who have never seen Survivor, yes there is one or two of you out there. The official synopsis for Survivor reads: “A reality show contest where sixteen or more castaways split between two or more “Tribes” are taken to a remote, isolated location and are forced to live off the land with meager supplies for roughly 39 days. Frequent physical challenges are used to pit the tribes against each other for rewards, such as food or luxuries, or for “Immunity”, forcing the other tribe to attend “Tribal Council”, where they must vote off one of their players.” Survivor is currently streaming on Paramount Plus.

The rest of the Big Four mid-season reality shows scheduled for the new year include some equally exciting shows. The Voice returns for its 25th season on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, 8 p.m. ET on NBC with a two-part premiere that continues Tuesday, Feb. 27. Earlier in the year, The Voice announced its coaches for this new season would be Reba McEntire, who returns for her second consecutive season since replacing Blake Shelton, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay. It's the first time a duo has sat in a coache's chair. Season 24 of The Voice is currently on NBC, in the final stages. American Idol is back for its 22nd season, and seventh on ABC. The new season premieres on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, 8 p.m. ET or by streaming on Hulu. Viewers will get to see the first round of auditions of aspiring singers as they showcase their talent for the chance of winning a recording contract, fame, and the title of American Idol winner. ABC confirmed the star-studded panel of judges will be Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Additionally, Idol veteran Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

1 Farmer Wants a Wife Returns For Second Season

Feb. 1, 2023

Image via FOX

Farmer Wants a Wife has been renewed for a 2nd season and will premiere on FOX on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. The revamped series first debuted on FOX in March 2023 and saw 32 female contestants leave the city to experience life on the farm and try and fall in love with both the bachelor and the rural life. In Farmer Wants a Wife, four eligible bachelors are looking for a bride, with each of the farmers connected with eight women. One by one, the women will be asked to leave until each of the four farmers chooses a winner. Country music star Jennifer Nettles returns as host. The Amazing Race will return for season 36. The new episodes of the globe-trotting competition will premiere on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 9:30 p.m. on CBS. New Zealander Phil Keoghan will return for his 36th season as host. The Amazing Race will air 90-minute episodes every week. This continues the trend that started last season, partially due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The cast has yet to be publicly revealed.