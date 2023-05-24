Alfred Hitchcock is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. With Oscar nominations, Golden Globes, and a treasure trove of iconic contributions to cinema, his tales of crime and suspense have become some of the most discussed and beloved in all of cinema. While his films range from location-spanning spy thrillers to deeply disturbed tales of horror, there's one that serves the near Herculean feat of having much of the action centered in one room.

Released in 1954, Rear Window starred Hitchcock collaborators and American film icons Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly as L.B. Jeffries and Lisa Fremont, respectively. Based on the short story It Had To Be Murder by Cornell Woolrich, the plot revolves around photographer Jeffries who is housebound as a result of a leg injury, spending his recovery period watching his neighbors in their apartment buildings. In the middle of it, Jefferies believes he has witnessed the murder of one of his neighbors by her husband Thorwald (Raymond Burr) and he, along with Fremont, tries to both confirm their suspicions and expose the crime.

Rear Window is considered one of the greatest films, not just of Hitchcock's filmography, but of all time. It constantly ranks on the best films list of all time: It holds 42nd place on the AFI list of 100 greatest films and is also on Sight and Sounds' list of the greatest films of all time. Dripping with Hitchcockian suspense and serving as a window (pun definitely intended) into a person's fascination with the lives of others, it's no surprise that Rear Window is so beloved. However, what makes it so beloved is something that Roger Ebert once said about the film-going audiences' connection to Jefferies's activities. Ebert wrote: "Here's a film about a man who does on the screen what we do in the audience — look through a lens at the private lives of strangers."

Related: How One of the Greatest Movies of All Time Broke Apart a Classic Hollywood Duo

Jimmy Stewart in 'Rear Window' is an Audience Member Just Like Us

In essence, Rear Window is a film about the audience. Jefferies, confined to his apartment, stuck in his current circumstances, looks for something to occupy his mind with. It gets to a point where his nurse Stella (Thelma Ritter), chastises him and calls him names such as "window shopper" and "peeping tom." "It's a little bit of innocent fun," he says. "I could use a little trouble," he later says. He looks for a form of entertainment. (Granted, this was the age before TVs were in nearly every household.) So, he looks into the lives of others. That's what a lot of people do when they go to the theaters or turn on their television. That's what people do when they want a little bit of trouble in their own lives.

What forms this connection between Jeffries and the audience is his perpetual status as a watcher. His occupation is a photographer; his main objective is to look at and observe things and people through his lens. His entire job is based on watching, so it makes sense that all he would want to do is watch people in his free time too. But as a result of his injury, he's kind of powerless. The only way for him to have any sense of agency is to look in on other people's lives. He gets energized by telling others about what's going on at the other windows and creates a narrative about his neighbors. He gives them names like Miss Lonelyhearts and Miss Torso. He speaks about them with a sense of familiarity. "Speaking of misery, Miss Lonely Hearts drank herself to sleep again." He talks about them the same way someone would talk about what happened to Dom in one of the Fast films or Walter White in Breaking Bad. It's almost as if they are characters in a movie (which to us, they are). He's familiar with them but still far removed as he never interacts with his neighbors or talks to them. They are separated by the distances, the same way we as the audience are separated by a film screen from the lives of the characters. Like Jefferies for a large part of the film, all we can do is watch.

Hitchcock's Direction Pulls the Audience into 'Rear Window'

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Jeffries is the audience surrogate, he isn't the only thing that makes Rear Window a movie about audiences. Hitchcock's use of the camera makes you know that you are a part of the story from the jump. The background of the opening credits is a rising window curtain that reveals the view of the apartment complex that we become very familiar with over the next 112 minutes. This opening mirrors the rising curtains before a theatrical production: a signal that the show is about to begin. For Jeffries, it's his neighbors. For us, it's the film. The camera moves with ferocity and energy that feels less like a camera and more like a person in the apartment getting a sense of the landscape. It swiftly scans the outside apartments and then quickly switches and scans Jefferies in his wheelchair and leg cast. It's Hitchcock's way of implying to the audience that there isn't a camera separating us from the film. By watching the film, we are in it.

Anytime the camera looks into another apartment, it's from Jefferies's point of view. As he's looking into those windows, so are we. The camera binds us with Jefferies even more than before. There's a scene that specifically makes the camera, Jefferies, and the audience one. It's right as Lisa is caught in Thorwald's apartment looking for evidence that he killed his wife. Jefferies, along with Stella, uses his camera to zoom in on Lisa wearing the ring. It's then that Thorwald sees her signaling to Jefferies and his eyes turn directly to him, looking directly at us, the audience, too. By looking at Jeffries, Throwald breaks the fourth wall. It's the first time that the neighbors acknowledge that he exists, similar to how characters who break the fourth wall acknowledge that the audience member is there, watching. As he has been getting more and more involved by trying to solve the murder, Jeffries is suddenly removed from his position as a watcher and is now an active player in the story.

'Rear Window' Continues to Influence Other Movies

Rear Window is so fertile for retelling that its story has been remade in many ways. There's a 1998 remake starring Superman himself, Christopher Reeves. In 2007, we get Disturbia, where instead of Jimmy Stewart being injured and housebound, it's Shia Labeouf under house arrest. We also have something like The Woman in the Window where Amy Adams looks into the windows of her neighbor and witnesses a crime. Similar to Rear Window, it's about characters who find their power and agency in watching other people and attempting to impact others' lives from a distance. The story of Rear Window is one about watching others and being engrossed in their lives. Just like Jeffries, the audience member gets sucked into the world of a person they hardly know, and they just can't seem to look away.