Voyeurism and suspense: those with even a passing knowledge of Alfred Hitchcock likely associate his body of work with those descriptors. Rear Window, a dazzling jewel in his directorial crown, was influential in crystallizing both predilections years before Hitchcock turned his mind toward the nefarious violence hidden within the Bates Motel walls. Routinely cited as one of the best films ever made, Rear Window was Hitchcock’s most contained, restrained, and effective thriller to date and an explicit metaphor for cinema doubling as an act of voyeurism. Hitchcock’s keen expertise for empathetic tension was this time turned toward making the audience as complicit as the watchful characters. That technique flung the doors wide open for the paranoia thriller to spread its wings, and filmmaking never looked back.

What Is ‘Rear Window’ About?

At this point in his career, Hitchcock had thoroughly earned his moniker of "the Master of Suspense" through such swanky nail-biters as Shadow of a Doubt, Strangers on a Train, Notorious, and Dial M for Murder. Rear Window was part of his late career renaissance: from 1954 to 1963 he churned out Dial M, Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho, and The Birds practically back-to-back. Never one to ignore a chance to wring his audience's emotions out like a wet towel, Hitchcock had always created suspense the normal way: by placing his protagonists in danger. His camera emphasized their growing fear and heightened audience identification. The danger was a lurking threat from the outside.

Enter Rear Window, which assumes the protagonist's direct point-of-view and makes the audience culpable in his spying habit. The film opens with photographer L.B. Jefferies (the great Jimmy Stewart) entering yet another week of healing from a broken leg. Confined to his Greenwich Village apartment, he passes his boredom-fueled days by watching his neighbors through his apartment's rear windows instead of turning on the TV like a sensible person. Jefferies sees a lot: the city's caught in a heat wave, so everyone has their windows open and their blinds raised.

After suspicious activity from across the street, Jefferies suspects his neighbor Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr) murdered his wife (Irene Winston), sliced her into pieces, and scattered her body parts around New York. (Pretty gruesome for 1954! Hitchcock was always an envelope-pusher.) Jefferies' fixation spreads like a bad cold; his girlfriend Lisa (Grace Kelly at her most breathtaking) and his nurse Stella (the show-stealing Thelma Ritter) both join him in becoming amateur detectives. But being a Peeping Tom is dangerous if the person you're watching is a murderer, something Jefferies learns firsthand.

‘Rear Window’ Turns the Audience Into Voyeurs

"Thriller" is an overarching term covering multiple sub-genres that frequently overlap. Rear Window's impact can be felt across three in particular. The psychological thriller loves to play mind games with its characters and thereby its viewers: is the protagonist mentally stable or an unreliable narrator? The paranoia (or conspiracy) thriller posits that nothing is as it seems. Characters often discover a horrible secret in society's upper echelons or total government corruption. Finally, the erotic thriller combines danger with sex, especially if the characters' desires are forbidden and violent.

When Hitchcock decided to make the act of watching Rear Window tantamount to fictional voyeurism, he turned all perceptions of the thriller on their heads. The film's premise alone relies upon Jefferies operating as a dispassionate, then engaged, observer turned potential victim. The opening credits roll over footage of window blinds slowly lifting, and the camera roams from person to person like a pair of greedy, devouring eyes. Movie characters are normally introduced in ways that make the camera invisible; we're on the outside looking in at something imagined.

By having the camera actively look at every supporting character before panning to Jefferies' sleeping form, Hitchcock takes how an audience is accustomed to digesting visual information and twists it into unseemly knots. Even if viewers aren't aware of Hitchcock's deviousness, they have no choice except to go along with this infringement on the neighbors' privacy. Instead of feeling scared because the protagonist is scared, we've suddenly become the leering perpetrators, enjoying ourselves and feeling guilty in equal measure. There's a reason Rear Window's subtext feels so unsettling, like something violating yet thrilling is crawling underneath your skin.

Because Hitchcock forces his audience to become secondhand creepers, Rear Window combines the psychological and paranoia thriller with a touch of the erotic. Jefferies spending a month in his apartment during a heatwave is a literal hotbed for potential mental turmoil. Paranoia enters the picture thanks to Hitchcock's deliberate pacing: when scenes play out unhurried, it increases a tension that's as scorchingly oppressive as the fictional heat.

‘Rear Window’ Opened the Door for Erotic Thrillers

Rear Window includes some of Hitchcock's infamously passionate embraces and plenty of sensual suggestions, but there's no fade-to-black between Jefferies and Lisa. It's Jefferies' voyeurism that constitutes erotica. He takes his time ogling a pretty dancer (Georgine Darcy); the heat of the weather leads to the heat of casual lust for a stranger instead of his devoted girlfriend.

When it comes to the morality of such voyeurism, Hitchcock characteristically has his cake and eats it, too. Jefferies' neighbors are dehumanized into objects for his personal entertainment, whether it's sexual appreciation or chuckling over a newlywed couple's drama. These objects are humanized into people by the film's end, there's no doubt, and each receives a happy ending. But as previously mentioned, Hitchcock shoves our faces in bare skin first.

Perhaps Rear Window's greatest hat trick is the sequence when Lisa climbs into Thorwald's empty apartment to look for evidence. Jeff reacts to the scenario like an audience at a horror movie. He literally whisper-yells at her to not go into the apartment. He's as powerless to help his girlfriend as someone watching an unaware character wander toward their doom. Few films, if any, had so openly erased the line between fiction and reality.

Rear Window doesn't explicitly tie sex to violence ala Psycho, but its voyeuristic "equality" between character and audience foreshadows the erotic thriller. For films like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct, watching actors have fake sex under dubious circumstances was the allure's culmination. It's worth noting that erotic thrillers are a maturation of film noir sans the Hays Code. The devious femme fatale is a black widow weaving an innocent man into her deadly web, but now the sex is depicted instead of implied.

Alfred Hitchcock’s Movies Always Left an Impact

Rear Window inspired a slew of direct and indirect imitators. 2021's The Woman in the Window from director Joe Wright starred Amy Adams as a woman with agoraphobia who witnesses a murder while watching her neighbors. Her mental health comes into question once it's revealed that her medications combined with her alcoholism give her hallucinations. Director D.J. Caruso's Disturbia offers a teenage version of Rear Window where a young Shia LaBeouf plays a boy sentenced to house arrest. He whips out his binoculars for kicks, suspects a neighbor of murdering a woman, and ropes his friends into the mystery.

Some films are less obvious but just as thematically intentional. Brian de Palma has made no secret of his love for Alfred Hitchcock throughout his filmography, with particular emphasis on Body Double and Dressed to Kill. The latter is a Psycho homage but captures the unsettling paranoia that comes with being watched by an unknown force. Body Double gives its lead Jake Scully (Craig Wasson) intense claustrophobia and a penchant for using a telescope whenever his neighbor (Melanie Griffith/Deborah Shelton) erotically dances. At this point, it's no surprise he's the sole witness to a ghastly murder, but de Palma weaves in a double-cross plot twist that matches Vertigo to a T. What was tame by today's standards in Rear Window becomes giallo-level violence and phallic murder imagery in Body Double.

Fictional interrogations of mental health, the male gaze, sexuality, stalking, and femme-coded fear are more normalized than during Alfred Hitchcock's days (do yourself a favor and watch Chloe Okuno's Watcher). The same goes for paranoia-induced suspense, unreliable narrators, and gaslighting. Rear Window's fearless style advanced what was acceptable to depict, enjoy, and debate onscreen, all thanks to Hitchcock having his cake and eating it, too.