This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Kevin Williamson has signed an exclusive deal with Universal Television to produce and distribute four projects, including a modern retelling of Alfred Hitchcock's iconic Rear Window .

The It Girl , inspired by Ruth Ware's novel and co-written by Sarah L. Thompson and Williamson, along with The Waterfront , derived from a new idea, are also being introduced to the market.

The fourth project, The Game , takes inspiration from the David Fincher movie and is currently under internal development.

Kevin Williamson, the prolific writer and producer, as well as horror veteran, has set up an exclusive deal at Universal Television to produce and distribute four high-profile projects ranging from horror, to thriller, to drama, according to an exclusive report by Deadline. The projects include Rear Window, a modern retelling of the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, now in development at Peacock. The It Girl, inspired by Ruth Ware's novel and co-written by Sarah L. Thompson and Williamson, along with The Waterfront, derived from a new idea, are currently being introduced to the market. The fourth project, The Game, takes its cues from the David Fincher movie, with the film's original scriptwriters, John Brancato and Michael Ferris, handling the adaptation, and is currently under internal development.

Williamson is widely recognised for his influential contributions to film and TV, especially within the horror and thriller genres. He is celebrated for creating the Scream series alongside Wes Craven, which rejuvenated the slasher genre in the late 1990s with its mix of horror, humor, and meta-commentary. His notable TV work includes the creation of Dawson's Creek, a defining teen drama of the late '90s and early 2000s, as well as The Vampire Diaries, a popular supernatural drama, and The Following, a psychological thriller.

“Kevin is a prolific and brilliant creator with a proven track record of producing iconic hits for both the big and small screen,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “He’s a trusted collaborator whose imagination is boundless and inspiring. We love our creative partnership with Kevin and his terrific team at Outerbanks. We think fans will love everything they are cooking up.” “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the Universal Television family,” said Williamson. “When making television, it’s so important to have partners who believe, support and inspire you. In Universal Television I have found exactly that. I’m excited to be working with such an amazing team doing what I love to do.”

There is currently no release date for the above projects. The original Rear Window can be streamed on Prime Video.

Rear Window A photographer in a wheelchair spies on his neighbors from his Greenwich Village courtyard apartment window, and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder, despite the skepticism of his fashion-model girlfriend. Release Date September 1, 1954 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , Grace Kelly , Wendell Corey , Thelma Ritter , Raymond Burr Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers John Michael Hayes , Cornell Woolrich

Watch on Prime