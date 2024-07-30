The Big Picture Rear Window, a classic Hitchcock film, will be back in theaters for its 70th anniversary.

The movie follows a photographer who suspects his neighbor of murder, adding suspense.

Get tickets to experience the magic of Hitchcock's thriller on the big screen with added perks.

Just in time for its 70th anniversary, one of Alfred Hitchcock's most beloved films is hitting theaters again. Sponsored by Fandango, Rear Window will be screened on August 25 and 28. The event on Sunday will have screenings at 1 pm and 7 pm, and on Wednesday, screenings will occur at 7 pm. Tickets are available through Fandango Events or local box offices. In addition to watching the classic on the big screen, viewers will be treated to another perk. Rear Window will be introduced by renowned film critic, Leonard Maltin. He reviewed films for Entertainment Tonight for three decades and was also known for his reviews, "Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide." He is a fitting guest to introduce a hallmark of Hitchcock’s filmography.

The North by Northwest director has an impressive portfolio of suspenseful films, but still, Rear Window is remembered for a reason. Unlike the outright horror of Psycho, the film is just as terrifying, though far more subtle. According to the press release for the upcoming event, the film's synopsis is as follows:

“The film tells the gripping story of a recuperating photographer (James Stewart) who suspects his neighbor may be a murderer. As the mystery develops, he enlists his girlfriend (Grace Kelly) to help him investigate and piece together the clues as they race to bring the full picture into focus.”

'Rear Window' Continues To Be a Classic

Close

The brilliance of Rear Window revolves around its concept. Jeffries’ (Stewart) injury requires him to sit in a wheelchair for the majority of the movie, and that is where the stress comes in. Hitchcock capitalizes on this situation by giving a confined man some of the worst experiences. While killing time in front of the window, Jeffries is confronted with a horrible crime across the street when he sees his neighbor appear to chop up a body. When discussing why Hitchcock is so masterful in his genre, Rear Window is Exhibit A. There is nothing worse than witnessing a crime while in a wheelchair – especially when the purported criminal realizes there is a witness.

Rear Window distills what is so effective about this genre into a simple image and will always remain a classic. Despite Hitchcock’s well-documented toxic behavior on set, there has been no auteur to succeeding him in his arena. Viewers can experience the magic by getting tickets to the anniversary showing of Rear Window.

Rear Window A house and wheelchair-bound photographer, his fashion model girlfriend and his visiting Nurse spy on neighbors from his courtyard window. Despite skepticism by his PD Detective friend, they're convinced one of his neighbors is a murderer. Release Date September 1, 1954 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , Grace Kelly , Wendell Corey , Thelma Ritter , Raymond Burr Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Thriller

GET TICKETS