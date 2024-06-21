The Big Picture Kandi Burruss joins Reasonable Doubt Season 2, playing Eboni Phillips, mother of JT's child Natasha.

The drama follows defense lawyer Jax Stewart as she navigates personal and professional challenges in LA.

Season 2 opens with Jax fighting to save her friend accused of murder, while Burruss's role remains mysterious.

There’s not a reason in the world to doubt the star power of Kandi Burruss. Often referred to simply as ‘Kandi,’ the Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran was announced on Thursday to be joining the Reasonable Doubt cast for Season 2, which is slated to drop on Hulu this August. While Burruss’s role is said to be a recurring one, it is not yet known how many episodes of the upcoming season her character will appear in.

This casting will see the former reality star enter a somewhat different world in the form of Reasonable Doubt’s cutthroat corporate version of Southern California. The Hulu drama follows defense lawyer Jax Stewart in her efforts to rise above the volatility of her high-stakes Los Angeles law firm. While blazing her way to the top, Stewart finds that her seemingly untouchable career may be threatened by her personal difficulties with her husband — and by the reappearance of someone from her past.

Burruss is said to portray new character Eboni Phillips in Reasonable Doubt’s Season 2, the reported mother of JT’s child, Natasha. While the character has been described as having a “wild past,” she has “since cleaned herself up.” Although much of Burruss’s television experience has been in reality TV, her recurring role as Roselyn Perry in The Chi and guest appearances on shows such as Insecure indicate her ability to hold her own on the set of a scripted drama.

What Lies In Store For ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 2?

As with most season premieres, Reasonable Doubt Season 2 is said to open with Stewart getting her life back together after the tumultuous events that ended Season 1. But when the lawyer discovers that one of her friends is guilty of killing her husband, her fragile sense of peace starts to show cracks. As a stone-cold prosecutor repeatedly refuses to believe her friend’s self-defense claims, Jax trusts a successful defense attorney with leadership of the case — but will this be enough to not only save her friend, but Jax’s own career, marriage, and sense of self?

While Burruss’s Eboni Phillips ostensibly has a part to play in this ticking time-bomb of a situation, her precise relationship to Jax’s newest case is not yet known. But with Season 2 of the series practically on the horizon, hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long to see.

Reasonable Doubt Season 2 premieres August 22 on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series and any other legal drama castings.

