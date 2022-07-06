Hulu has shared the release date and first look for Onyx Collective's first scripted drama Reasonable Doubt. The upcoming legal drama will premiere its first two episodes on Tuesday, September 27, with new episodes dropping weekly every Tuesday.

The first look offers a few snippets of footage from the show as director and executive producer Kerry Washington (Scandal) describes the general story for viewers. She introduces the show's lead character, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), and describes Corinealdi as "a star." Washington continues to introduce additional cast members, expressing her excitement about working with people she's "known and loved for a long time." As the video wraps up, Washington shares that she's proud of the show and what she hopes viewers will ultimately take away from it.

The official synopsis, per Hulu, reads:

"In 'Reasonable Doubt,' you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets."

Reasonable Doubt joins two additional Onyx Collective projects for Hulu. The first is the Academy Award-winning film Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a documentary detailing the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The second is an upcoming documentary titled Aftershock, which brings attention to the US maternal health crisis. It premieres on July 19.

In a prior statement to Deadline about the show, Washington said:

“Simpson Street was founded with the belief that we are each the lead character in the story of our lives regardless of who we are, where we are born, what we believe or who we love. Each of us deserves to be and to see ourselves at the center of the narrative. It’s a privilege to partner with Onyx, a brand dedicated to centering creators of color and underrepresented voices, on their first scripted drama series. I am excited to be working with the great Larry Wilmore and to be once again collaborating with the brilliant Raamla Mohamed, who will lead an all-Black writers room on a series led by the phenomenal Emayatzy Corinealdi. This is a proud moment for all of us at Simpson Street and we could not ask for better partners all around.”

Reasonable Doubt stars Corinealdi, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, McKinley Freeman, TJ Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey. It was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Washington directs and executive produces, with Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Simpson Street's Pilar Savone, and Larry Wilmore of Wilmore Films serving as executive producers.

Reasonable Doubt premieres on Hulu on September 27. Check out the first look featurette down below: