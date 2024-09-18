As the saying goes, "Oh the tangled web we weave when we're trying to deceive," though McKinley Freeman's falsehoods are quite easy to untangle for Emayatzy Corinealdi. Collider can exclusively reveal a new sneak peek from the upcoming sixth episode of Reasonable Doubt Season 2 which sees Jax catch Lewis in an obvious lie when she calls his cellphone. It comes after the legal drama series recently revealed that Lewis may have fathered a child with Toni (Tristan Cunningham) after their Season 1 affair, meaning his dark secret is about to come to light. With their marriage already sailing through choppy waters, everything's about to come to a head when the new episode drops this Thursday, September 19.

The teaser begins innocently enough with Jax cracking a wry smile as she spots Lewis walking out of the hospital across the street and decides to give him a call. What starts as a fun and cute way of saying hi to her husband slowly becomes unsettling when he reaches for his phone and ignores the call. When she tries again, he picks up and gives an obvious lie that he's "tied up at work." The pain in her voice becomes apparent as she tells him everything is alright and assures him he can call her back later. Presumably, his hospital visit has something to do with Toni's unborn child, yet even without knowing all the details, her trust in Lewis is completely shattered.

While Lewis's secrets will be a major focus, there will also be major revelations regarding Jax's latest case. Episode 6, titled "This Can't Be Life," picks up in the immediate aftermath of Episode 5 as Adrian (Vaughn W. Hebron) invites her over to JT's (Christopher Mychael Watson) house to talk. Unbeknownst to her, however, she walked right into a trap as Adrian had a gun and instructions to keep her from digging any deeper. He'll eventually take the stand and drop a few bombshells in court, but the situation will be frightening for Jax to navigate. Elsewhere, Lucy's (Melissa Ponzio) past will re-emerge to further escalate the drama.

What Is 'Reasonable Doubt' Season 2 About?

Thus far, Season 2 has consistently raised the stakes for Jax personally and professionally after recovering from Season 1's trial and a deadly affair. She gets no time to rest as she's immediately thrust into the biggest case of her life revolving around her best friend, Shanelle (Shannon Kane), who claimed to have killed her husband JT in self-defense. However, an unrelenting prosecutor is pushing to put her behind bars, and with Shanelle's lover Adrian involved, the case only gets messier. Determined to defend her friend, Jax seeks assistance from an ambitious defense attorney (Morris Chestnut) who occasionally butts heads with her. The fight will ask her to put everything on the line to try and save her friend, her marriage, and her future.

Raamla Mohamed created Reasonable Doubt and serves as the showrunner, with Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore joining her as executive producers. Since the premiere of Season 1 in 2022, the legal drama has been a critical and audience darling with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes's Tomatometer. With new additions headlined by Chestnut and Kandi Burruss bolstering a main cast also featuring Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Aderinsola Olabode, Season 2 has soared on Hulu, landing as the most viewed show on the platform during its premiere week and remaining in the top five since.

Reasonable Doubt Season 2, Episode 6 premieres on Hulu on September 19. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Reasonable Doubt Release Date September 27, 2022 Cast Emayatzy Corinealdi Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu