The Big Picture Reasonable Doubt Season 2 premieres August 22, starring Emayatzy Corinealdi and Morris Chestnut as charming defense attorney Corey Cash.

Season 1 of Reasonable Doubt earned a perfect 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, leading to the show's renewal for a second season.

Other popular projects on Hulu include modern Planet of the Apes trilogy, Bad Boys for Life, Abbott Elementary, and medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy.

After premiering its Season 1 finale in November 2022, one Hulu show is back in a big way in 2024. Reasonable Doubt, the legal drama starring Emayatzy Corinealdi, will premiere its second season on August 22, and also debuted the first-look images of the new season. Morris Chestnut, known for playing Tracy Reynolds in Like Mike and also Ricky Baker in Boyz n the Hood, has joined Corinealdi in the cast of Season 2. Chestnut will play Corey Cash, a charming and suave defense attorney who finds himself representing underdogs. Jax (Corinealdi) brings Corey in and quickly realizes he isn't all he cracked up to be.

Other cast members for the second season of Reasonable Doubt include McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser, and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima. The first season of Reasonable Doubt was a hit for Hulu, and even earned an impeccable 100% rating from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, accompanied by a slightly-lower but still impressive 76% score from audiences. The success of Season 1 warranted a renewal, and now Jax is back once more using often-times unquestionable ethics to tackle life as a defense attorney in the city of Los Angeles.

What Else Is Streaming on Hulu?

Hulu may not be the most popular streaming service — it's currently sixth, above Peacock and below Paramount+ with roughly 50 million subscribers — but the platform still has some hits on its resume. Its most popular projects of late have been all three modern entries in the Planet of the Apes trilogy, which has been rejuvenated thanks to the recent premiere of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Bad Boys for Life, the 2020 legacy sequel starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is also one of the top movies streaming on Hulu, ahead of the fourth installment in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, arriving in theaters on June 7. Other popular projects to note are Abbott Elementary, which is currently the number one TV show on Hulu, and other medical and police procedurals such as The Rookie, The Good Doctor, and General Hospital. The Masked Singer and Grey's Anatomy also round out the top 10 TV shows.

Reasonable Doubt Season 2 premieres on August 22. Check out the first-look images above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and stream the first season of Reasonable Doubt on Hulu.

