The Big Picture Jax faces a high-stakes case in Season 2 of Reasonable Doubt, defending her best friend in a murder trial.

New defense attorney Corey Cash, played by Morris Chestnut, brings fresh ideas but clashes with Jax.

Season 2 premieres on August 22.

Today, audiences are being gently reminded to “Always bet on Jax” as the first trailer for Reasonable Doubt’s second season has officially arrived. The gang is ready to get back into the courtroom with another high-profile case but it doesn’t end there as after the doors of the courthouse close for the day, they each have their own struggles to deal with at home. This season sees the return of Emayatzy Corinealdi (The Invitation) as the lawyer at the center of the drama, along with an ensemble consisting of McKinley Freeman (Hit the Floor), Tim Jo (Pitch), Angela Grovey (Joyful Noise), Thaddeus J. Mixson (Candy Cane Lane), and Aderinsola Olabode (Love). Joining the cast to shake things up in the show’s sophomore batch of episodes is Boyz n the Hood, Like Mike, and Ladder 49 star, Morris Chestnut, who will join ranks with Corinealdi’s superwoman lawyer as defense attorney Corey Cash.

Jax is bax (we tried) in the debut trailer for Season 2 of Reasonable Doubt with a brand-new case crossing her desk. This time around, the stakes are even higher as she’s tasked with proving her best friend’s innocence after her pal murdered her husband. Although the woman claims that her actions were carried out in self-defense, Jax knows the prosecution will do everything in their power to prove otherwise. With this in mind, she hires a new defense attorney (Chestnut) who will bring some fresh ideas to the table.

However, as we see in the teaser, both Jax and her new hire are alphas, which makes them prone to getting in one another’s way. Meanwhile, on the home front, Jax is still trying to make things right with her husband, Lewis (Freeman), who wants her to step away from her career to focus on their relationship. With the pressure cooker cranked all the way up, will Jax stay calm and collected or explode from the stress? With Kerry Washington back to executive produce, fans have plenty to look forward to with the return of Raamla Mohamed’s hit drama series.

Why ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Are Excited For Season 2 Of ‘Reasonable Doubt’

As if the stacked cast for Reasonable Doubt’s second season wasn’t already impressive, the addition of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and entertainment mogul, Kandi Burruss, added a new demographic of potential viewers to the show. The songwriter and ex-Xscape member was most recently seen opposite her fellow Housewives co-star, Drew Sidora, in the feature film, The Pass, and also held a role opposite Snoop Dogg in Prime Video’s The Underdoggs earlier this year. In television, Burruss is best known for her recurring role on the hit Showtime drama, The Chi. As of right now, Burruss’ character details for Reasonable Doubt haven’t been revealed.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Reasonable Doubt above and tune in to Hulu on August 22 for the season premiere. You can stream the first season now on Hulu.

Reasonable Doubt Release Date September 27, 2022 Cast Emayatzy Corinealdi Seasons 1

