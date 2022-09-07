Onyx Collective has released a new trailer for the upcoming legal drama Reasonable Doubt which will be making its debut on Hulu on Tuesday, September 27.

The new 1-minute 48-second trailer introduces us to Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi (Ballers), a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles who is described as a "fearless defense attorney" with "questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law." Throughout the trailer we see her struggle not only in her professional life but also in her personal one as she attempts to navigate her failing marriage while also attempting to survive the challenges of motherhood, all while dealing with a murder case. The phrase "The Truth Belongs to Those Who Twist It" closes the trailer out as Stewart can be heard saying, "No matter what I say, at the end of the day I love criminals."

Onyx Collective’s first scripted series since they launched, Reasonable Doubt is described as an "excitingly sexy and powerful blend of the top-rated series Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder" and is loosely inspired by Shawn Holley, a celebrity attorney who has advised several famous clients such as Kardashian and Jenner families, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Tupac Shakur, and Katt Williams. Each episode of the diverse series is directed by Black directors and written by an all-Black writers' room. In addition, each episode title is inspired by Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which inspired the series title. The show features contemporary and classic hip-hop, R&B, and neo-soul like Outkast, Nipsey Hussle, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu. The series’ music is composed by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Luke Cage)

Reasonable Doubt was created by Raamala Mohammad (Little Fires Everywhere, Scandal) who also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the project. Kerry Washington, the series' director, joins Mohammad as an executive producer alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. The previously mentioned inspiration for the series Shawn Holley serves as a co-executive producer with Jon Leshay. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Joining Corinealdi on the series' cast are Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, McKinley Freeman, TJ Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey.

Reasonable Doubt will premiere on Hulu on September 27. You can watch the brand-new trailer for the upcoming legal drama series as well as ready its official synopsis down below.