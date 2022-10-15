One of the best movies of the year deserves to find a bigger audience.

Bros is the new major rom-com from the mind of Billy Eichner and a team of renowned comedy movie producers. Bros is one of the first gay rom-coms to be produced by a major film studio, and also includes an entirely LGBTQ+ identifying cast of actors.

After its first weekend in theatres, the movie didn’t reach its goal in terms of profit, and many claimed that it “bombed.” In comparison to other films recently bestowed with a theatrical release, there are a multitude of reasons why Bros should have been a bigger hit.

The Pure Hilarity

While the movie was marketed as a large historic moment for the LGBTQ+ community (and that is very true), it might have made more sense to just market it as hilarious, because it is. Many possible viewers were probably feeling a bit overwhelmed by the feeling that they needed to see it to be informed rather than entertained.

The movie has a hilarious writer who is an equally hilarious actor. If anything, anyone looking to watch the film deserves to know how brilliant the comedy is—enjoy!

Terrific Cast

As mentioned before, Bros has an absolutely perfect cast of comedic actors. Eichner stars as Bobby in the film, with Luke MacFarlane playing his love interest, Aaron.

The rest of the cast includes LGBTQ+ icons like Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Guy Branum, Harvey Fierstein, Eve Lindley, and much more. Not only is the cast almost entirely LGBTQ+ identifying, but they are also wonderful in each of their respective roles.

Billy Eichner

When anyone thinks of the movie Bros, the first person who comes to mind is the writer and star, Eichner. Eichner is best known for his reality pop culture game show series Billy on the Street, and for starring in shows like Parks and Recreation.

Everyone should try watching Eichner perform in his element, comedy. His bleak, abrupt, and sometimes self-deprecating tone is ever-so apparent in Bros and is just so funny.

Unconventional! Groundbreaking!

Bros is a fairly unconventional rom-com, considering there have not been many romantic comedies that are produced by comedy icons, much less that focus on romance between two gay men. Its sharp and unapologetically queer-focused comedy is not seen in many huge, big-budget films.

Bros will most definitely be different from the other movies that usually hit theaters but in the best way possible. For something so unique and uncommon, Bros should’ve received more attention and interest.

An Original, Standalone Film at the Multiplex

For once, a movie that is released in theatres is not a sequel, prequel, a spin-off, based on a book, based on a historic event, nor based on a historic figure but an actual original fictional film. The entertainment industry is barren of original content in the present day of movie-making, and Bros is that drop of originality!

If anything, Bros should be recognized and watched for its humorous originality that is unseen in the current array of movie releases.

Theatrical Release of a Rom-Com

How often is it that a romantic comedy is released in movie theaters nationwide? Much less a queer romantic comedy? The fact that a romantic comedy was released fully in theaters and not pushed to streaming should excite possible viewers.

While the movie did not do as well as they had projected in the theatrical release, fans of Eichner and comedy movies should rush to support Bros. If not, this shows major producers that audiences no longer appreciate comedies.

The Producers

Bros has a line-up of comedy giants as producers. Judd Apatow has worked on greats like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, This Is 40, the Anchorman franchise, The Big Sick, and Bridesmaids.

Also producing are Nicholas Stoller (who is known for his work on the Neighborsduology along with others) and Joshua Church (known for The Other Guys and Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday). With comedy-producing legends on board, this movie should be watched immediately.

Celebrity Cameos

While the cast of Bros is iconic in and of itself, the movie also features celebrities in cameo roles. Without many spoilers, some female icons (some being seen in a groundbreaking gay TV series and the other an equally-groundbreaking Broadway musical) make an appearance as themselves.

Additionally, well-known comedy legends and SNL alum join the cast. Bros truly united a majority of the best comedians in the nation to create a hilarious movie.

Highly Positive Reviews

In terms of reviews and ratings, Rotten Tomatoes gave the film an approval rating of 88% (and 7.7/10 average). Metacritic gave Bros a 77 out of 100. Other major press sites and newspapers gave the movie very favorable reviews.

So far, all the reviews have been extremely positive. Now, all Bros needs is an audience to experience that positivity!

History was Made! ...(And It's Entertaining As Hell)

While the choice to market this movie because it is making history may have thrown possible viewers off in terms of what experience they would have from watching the movie, the point stands true. Bros make history. The movie is the first gay rom-com produced by a major studio, ever.

Additionally, Bros marks the first major studio film with an entirely LGBTQ+ identifying cast. Bros is a celebration of all things queer, and that joy should be experienced everywhere.

