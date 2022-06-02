Season one of That 70s Show teased the possibility of a Hyde (Danny Masterson) and Donna (Laura Prepon) romance that never came to be. Donna ultimately chose Eric (Topher Grace), the boy next door she always had feelings for. Later in the series, Hyde found love with Jackie (Mila Kunis), in an "opposites attract" style love affair.

Similar Progressive Values

Hyde and Donna shared a passion for progressive issues of the 70s and were the most vocal of the group about their beliefs. Hyde was always questioning the government and the status quo. Donna was an active feminist who only became more interested in political issues as she entered college.

Any long-term couple will emphasize the importance of sharing a similar worldview and value system to sustain a relationship. Hyde and Donna were both radicals who strongly believed in social change. Something that they simply did not share with their partners of choice, Eric and Jackie.

Compatible Attitudes

Comparatively, Hyde and Donna were both incredibly easygoing individuals who both chose high-strung partners. Most of Eric and Donna's issues were due to Eric's insecurities and neuroses about their relationship and hanging onto Donna. Jackie did push Hyde out of his comfort zone while they dated, but Hyde still ultimately found her annoying most of the time.

Hyde and Donna were both very secure people who were comfortable with themselves and that could have created a harmonious relationship. Given their similarities, they seemed to see eye to eye most of the time and would have had an easier time communicating with one another. Of course, all relationships experience conflict, but it seems like Hyde and Donna would have had an easier time understanding one another than trying to figure out Eric and Jackie.

Donna Would Have Built Hyde Up

Hyde notably had a difficult family life that affected the way he saw himself and that was emphasized in during his relationship with Jackie. Though Jackie never tried to make Hyde feel bad about his home life, she had a hard time relating to not having money. Hyde and Jackie came from two different worlds which sometimes worked to their benefit but mostly to their detriment.

Donna had a more well-rounded idea of where Hyde was coming from whereas Jackie just didn't have that experience. Donna was empowered and would have brought Hyde to her level rather than make him feel lesser. She was incredibly into academia which could have easily become a part of Hyde's life too because he was inquisitive by nature.

Hyde Wouldn't Have Held Donna Back

Donna had big dreams of going to college and making a change in the world and would have never been fulfilled otherwise. This is a key part of her personality that Eric always pushed back against and just didn't understand. In the Season 3 episode "Baby Fever," Eric assumes that Donna would be fine with being a housewife and a stay-at-home mother after they get married.

Hyde had incredibly progressive ideals and was always supportive of his partners in reaching their fullest potential. Hyde would have never assumed or even wanted Donna to stay at home when she had other aspirations. Hyde was also a free spirit who probably would have gone with Donna wherever she needed to be to achieve her goals.

They Had Great Chemistry

Even though Hyde and Donna both had chemistry with Eric and Jackie, they undeniably had a great connection between them. During season one, the audience caught a quick glimpse of some feelings between Hyde and Donna. During this time their chemistry just worked and made perfect sense for viewers.

Hyde and Donna didn't follow through on a relationship because of her feelings for Eric it was clear that things could have progressed easily. Their commonalities made them a fun duo for fans to watch together. Hyde and Donna also challenged each other just enough to keep their obvious connection strong.

Great Foundation Of Friendship

All in all, Hyde and Donna ultimately chose to remain friends rather than pursuing a romantic relationship, but their friendship would have been a strong starting place. Eric and Donna also began their relationship from their childhood friendship which explains their bond. However, Hyde and Donna had a similar starting point but maybe even stronger because they weren't too close like Eric and Donna.

Hyde had a lot of respect for Donna and their friendship, which is why he backed down when she rejected his kiss. Their friendship came from a place of love and mutual respect, whereas her closeness with Eric become incredibly territorial on his part. Hyde and Donna had a full understanding of each other's autonomy and that would have translated beautifully if they had become more than friends.

Hyde Learned To Dance For Donna

One of the sweetest moments between Hyde and Donna early in the show was when Hyde learned to dance, so he could dance with Donna at the disco. They shared an intimate look while they danced as Donna realized Hyde had learned just for her. It was an incredibly touching moment of Hyde doing something he swore he would never do for Donna.

Hyde was willing to do something wildly outside his character to try to woo Donna. The moment demonstrates what could have been between Hyde and Donna had they given it a shot. It seems as though they would have helped each other grow in many ways instead of protecting their identities like they both had to do with Eric and Jackie.

Happy In Eric's Fantasy

In the episode "It's A Wonderful Life," Eric imagines what would have happened if he hadn't kissed Donna first. Eric imagines that Hyde and Donna would have been together, eventually would have gotten married and had children. Though Hyde and Donna's potential life together would have been fraught with challenges because Hyde is in and out of prison, leaving Donna with their children.

Even though Eric's wildest fantasy about how awful Hyde and Donna's lives would have been together, the episode depicts them as being wildly happy together. Donna laments about how hard it is with Hyde in prison, but she never gives any indication that she doesn't love her husband. Throughout what is considered their worst-case scenario, Hyde and Donna stick by each other and continue to love one another unconditionally.

