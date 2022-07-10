Pixar's Lightyear crashlanded into theaters this summer, but not everything about the film went to infinity and beyond. With the expectations of living up to Toy Story and premiering on the heels of Pixar's most recent hit Turning Red, Lightyear certainly had some big shoes to fill by starring one of the animation studio's most beloved characters.

Lightyear gave Toy Story fans plenty of reasons to add it to their list of favorites, but the film itself still fell with style short in many ways. But as much as there is to not love about Pixar's latest, there are just as many things to love about it.

Love: The LGBTQ+ Representation

LGBTQ+ representation has been a teetering subject in Disney productions for years - from the controversial two moms on Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie to the oryx gay couple who lived next door to Judy Hopps in Zootopia. But Pixar always proved to be more of a risk-taker, as well as a much more progressive studio, slowly but surely sprinkling LGBTQ+ representation in their films in recent years, and it all led up to Lightyear.

One of the film's main characters, Buzz's best friend and space ranger partner Alisha Hawthorne, was openly lesbian throughout the film. The second she reveals to Buzz that she's engaged, he immediately asks, "What's her name?" assuring viewers that Alisha was out and proud to her best friend. The character later marries and has a child with her fiancée Kiko, and the two characters share a - albeit brief - but game-changing kiss for the future of Pixar (and maybe even Disney) films.

Don't Love: No Tim Allen

When Toy Story launched Pixar Animation Studios to fame in 1995, not only was it a first-of-its-kind film for the animation world - with loveable characters, a well-written story and the start of a decades-long Easter egg hunt - but it had a megastar voice cast. Leading the movie was Tom Hanks, who was just hot off the heels of Forrest Gump, as Woody, and Home Improvement star Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear.

When Lightyear was announced in late 2020, it came as a shock to diehard Toy Story fans when they learned Allen would not be voicing the beloved character, after having voiced Buzz in all four Toy Story films, as well as several shorts, the direct-to-video cartoon film Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins, and a cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet. While some fans believe breaking tradition and changing Buzz's voice after all these years was unnecessary, others have applauded Chris Evans for his fresh take on the character.

Love: All The 'Toy Story' References

Pixar is typically known for referencing their other films in their work - from the less sentient A Bug's Life toys spotted in Toy Story 2 to the Star Command and Sox stickers on Miriam's skateboard in Turning Red - but Lightyear takes it to the next level. As what's being called a spin-off of Toy Story, the movie is full of little nods, hidden characters, and even some word-for-word quotes from the beloved franchise.

After being revealed as the movie Andy watched in 1995 that made him want a Buzz Lightyear action figure, the entire start of the film follows Buzz on a very similar introduction as the one the toy got in Toy Story. He comments on the terrain and how there's no sign of intelligent life, and even asks Alisha if she's mocking him just like toy Buzz asked Woody in the first film.

Don't Love: The Plummeting Reviews And Ratings

As not only a Pixar film, but a film part of the Toy Story franchise, it was expected to see this film exceed expectations and become a box office hit just like its predecessors. Toy Story earned $29.1 million and a first place spot at the box office for its first two weeks in theaters, and was later succeeded by Toy Story 3 with $167.6 million in its opening week.

After the successful but lackluster debuts of Pixar's last three films - Soul,Luca and Turning Red - premiering exclusively on Disney+, fans were gearing up for the usual box office blast that comes along with a Pixar film. But only earning $51 million during opening week after its $200 million budget, Lightyear is being dubbed Pixar's biggest flop since 2015's The Good Dinosaur. If that wasn't all, the film was also the victim of "review bombing" on IMDb, being given bad reviews before it even hit theaters in response to its inclusion of a same-sex kiss.

Love: Sox

Disney and Pixar films may have beloved main characters, but they've become even better known for their memorable little sidekicks. From Sebastian and Flounder by Ariel's side under the sea in The Little Mermaid to Mr. Incredible's cooler than cool partner Frozone in The Incredibles, these classic films sometimes have side characters who take over the whole story.

That's exactly what happened with Sox from Lightyear. The animatronic orange cat is enlisted as a sort-of emotional support animal for Buzz once he returns from his mission, but becomes so much more to both Buzz and the viewers. Sox not only turns into a necessary member of Buzz's team of space rangers, but acts as a sense of comic relief even during the most dire situations throughout the film.

Don't Love: The Consistency Issues

Because Lightyear is being advertised as the movie Andy from Toy Story saw in 1995, it begs a lot of questions about this film's consistency with other 90's films. One thing many fans have pointed out was the way this film's animation quality does not line up with others from that era.

It's also surprising to learn Lightyear's Buzz is a character from a movie, given the action figure of the character has a different voice. While it's not unusual for a toy of a character to be voiced by someone other than the actor - Tom Hanks did not voice Woody dolls, his real-life brother Jim Hanks does - are fans supposed to believe that an actor like Chris Evans played Buzz in the movie and someone like Tim Allen lent his voice to the toys?

