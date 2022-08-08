Every summer and winter, we wait in anticipation for the next season of Love Island to begin for our daily dose of drama. Season 8 has just come to a close with our winners, the 'Drama Queen' Ekin-Su Culculoglu and the 'Italian Stallion' Davide Sanclimenti.

However, notably over the years, there has been a decrease in excitement for the series revival. If you have watched the early set of the Love Island series, you will notice a significant increase in drama and fun that the current seasons lack. This is due to the many restrictions producers have put in place, including fewer challenges, minimum alcoholic beverages, and more well-behaved islanders.

Restricted Alcohol

Girl Islanders Afia, Indiyah, and Tasha are drinking champagne

Now, this is not to say adding alcohol into the mix creates more fun, but it certainly produces more drama. Islanders are only allowed one or two drinks a night, which annihilates any possibility of dramatic explosions occurring very often in the villa.

Although this is probably in the islanders' best interest, it creates a less exciting watch for viewers. Unrestricted alcohol lets the islanders lose inhibitions, leading them to say and do what they feel in the moment. Truths spill out, anger rages, and romantic or platonic bonds break. This creates drama-filled screen time that does not happen anymore, or at least nowhere near as often.

Fewer Challenges

Love island Airport Security Challenge

Love Island has seemed to reduce their number of challenges throughout the series and to make matters worse, they have moved the small number of challenges they have into their Saturday night slot on Unseen Bits. Challenges were an exciting way to spill the tea on fellow islanders and change it up from lounging around the pool.

This has created a two-dimensional viewing of constantly seeing the islanders twiddle their thumbs in boredom, trying to make games to keep them occupied. Challenges brought things to do and talk about and got viewers to learn more about the islanders. Removing challenges has been one of the biggest flaws in the recent series and certainly needs to be returned.

More Time Wasters

Love Island Beach Dumping

Comparing older Love Island series to recent ones has shone a light on the fact they include many more time fillers in recent series, they repeat scenes on what has been said many times in the previous episode or in the same episode itself, and producers and hosts take longer tension gaps in the recouplings and dumpings.

This has to be because there is less drama to include in every episode, so they stall time by putting repetition and tension gaps in instead. This makes every episode feel like almost nothing has happened and leaves you rilled up through the last 10 minutes of the episode waiting for producers to get to the point. They could fill two scenes in every episode with tension-building music alone.

Higher Expected Level of Class

Love Island Season 2 Fight

Love Island has gotten so popular that new contestants know what they are going into. If they make lots of drama and make fools of themselves, they know it will come back to them when they are famous and attempting to build brand deals on the outside.

Previous years did not realize the amount of fame and fortune they would run into after leaving the villa; all they could see was the prize fund at the end of the road. This means newer islanders are very aware of what they are saying to keep their reputation intact when leaving; therefore, their actions are controlled in the villa to maintain a certain level of class.

Love Island Party

There has been an extreme drop in parties and dates in the recent series, which has little explanation as these do not affect anything other than making the show less entertaining. In previous years, there would be dates, and hideaway experiences lavished every week to the islanders where there were almost too many!

Yes, they are restricted from drinking at parties, but that doesn't mean they should be banned from dancing and music. The previous series had parties almost every night; producers made any and every excuse to get the islanders on the dance floor. This leads to fewer activities for the islanders and a less in-depth understanding of what is going on in the villa, as all they do is sunbath, work out, and chat.

A More Relaxed Mindset on Recoupling

Love Island Recoupling

Islanders are now very self-aware and understand they have only been in the villa for a short period, so they have no reason to get upset over the person they are coupled up with talking to someone else. In the earlier series, they would start a war if anyone spoke to their partner on the very first day.

They have lost their territorial feistiness as creating less drama reduces their chances of getting "mugged off." Almost every islander in the previous series got "pied" at least once. This results in a very casual swap in partners, which in earlier series would have ended in blood, sweat, and tears, again reducing the overall excitement in the recent show when couples are about to be "tested."

A Set Routine Created Over The Years

Love Island Final Dates

There is a repetitive pattern in the recent Love Island series where they save the "I love you" and girlfriend/boyfriend status to very near the end, mostly on their final dates. In previous years, there were official boyfriends and girlfriends, and "I love you"s thrown around within week two. Yes, week two!

This has created a very robotic feel to recent series as you feel they are pressured to say these things by the final days in the villa, instead of spurting it out randomly at any point. It removes any spontaneity and surprise from viewers' eyes as they can predict how the relationship will grow from day one.

Leaving Out "Bits"

Love island kissing

They have created a much more classy form of Love Island in recent years, as they really did bring in some unique characters in the early series. They have taken Big Brother out of Love Island and added a sense of royalty. They have made it very PG by removing their checky conversations on the more intimate sides of their relationships and covering them with vagueness like "salon" references.

This was obviously to create a more classy feel to the show but certainly took the excitement out of it. Leaving out "bits" creates fewer complications for islanders in their couples when they want to swap partners. It creates a very uptight feel to the show. We get some pieces like with Danica Taylor and Billy Brown, but there are far more dramatic complications in the previous series, like with Zara Holland and Alex Bowen in season 2.

