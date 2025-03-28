Wicked has been a well-loved chapter in The Wizard of Oz universe since Gregory Maguire's novel was first published in 1995. The stage musical has been a cultural phenomenon, introducing theater-goers around the world to a new perspective on the world of Oz. Wicked the movie features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The movie re-creates the first half of the stage musical, and chronicles Elphaba and Glinda's time at Shiz University.

Although the movie is a strong adaptation of the stage musical overall, it falls short in several important ways. The movie misses key opportunities to highlight the most important elements of the musical. Some of these opportunities relate to character development and the fact that the movie limits certain characters' stories unnecessarily. Wicked the movie is ultimately limited by its medium, and some of the magic of the story is lost.